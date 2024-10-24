Cop Pushed Through A Window During A Huge Fight Among High School Students At A Dunkin' Donuts

A wild scene took place at a Dunkin' Donuts in Branford, Connecticut, earlier this week. As many as 70 students from a nearby high school showed up to the establishment to participate in and watch what turned into multiple fights.

When officers from the Branford Police Department arrived on the scene to break things up, they determined that while it was an unsanctioned fight, and certainly not well organized, the fighting was planned.

It all started with several fights among high school girls taking place in the restaurant's parking lot, according to FOX 61. Unfortunately for officers and the Dunkin' Donuts, there were a few students inside the business.

Those students didn't want to leave willingly. This led to another altercation. This one between cops and several male students with one of the officers being pushed through a glass window.

This sent glass flying and caused an officer involved to deploy his Taser. Not exactly the sort of after-school activities you want your high schooners participating in.

After-school brawls at Dunkin' Donuts isn’t the best use of free time

Officers eventually took that student into custody, and he was treated at a local hospital and released. After the window was shattered and the dust settled, nine people were arrested for fighting.

They're facing a variety of charges according to FOX 61, from Breach of Peace, Assault 3rd, Criminal Mischief, Interfering with Officers and Assault on Police Officers.

The Branford Police Department says that several of their officers sustained injuries during the huge fight. They also said, "We appreciate the cooperation with the Branford Schools and we would like to thank the staff of Dunkin Donuts for their cooperation during this incident."

Being in a fight club or part of a planned parking lot brawl isn’t the sort of thing that you're going to want to include with your college applications. Neither is pushing an officer through a window at a Dunkin’ Donuts.

I'm sure everyone involved learned something from this incident, even if that something was to pick a more secluded area to hold the planned brawls.