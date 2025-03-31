Hit HBO Series Gets Unexpected Massive Update, Is Great News For Fans

"House of the Dragon" fans received an incredible update Monday on the status of season three.

Season two of the hit "Game of Thrones" prequel series wrapped up in August 2024, and fans are eager to get back to the world George R.R. Martin created.

After all, there is a huge war looming, and the wait between seasons is brutal. Fortunately, fans have some positive news to celebrate.

"House of the Dragon" announces major season three update.

The show's official Instagram page, HBO and "House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy announced Monday that production on season three is *OFFICIALLY* underway.

Cameras are rolling. That's the best news "House of the Dragon" fans have received in a very long time.

Check out the announcement video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

With production underway at the end of March/start of April, fans still need to understand that we're not exactly around the corner from the season three premiere.

The third season of the "GoT" prequel has no official release date, but it's not going to come in 2025. That much I can guarantee you.

However, cameras rolling now means it could arrive at some point in early 2026. Is an 18ish month wait ideal? No, but it could also be much worse.

Some shows go several years between seasons, and that only upsets everyone involved and watching.

Let's hope HBO continues to crush it and doesn't let fans down like they did with "Game of Thrones." "House of the Dragon" is far too good to fall off a cliff. I have confidence that won't happen! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.