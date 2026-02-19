'House Of The Dragon' Releases Brutally Intense Preview For New Season: WATCH

The preview for the new season of "House of the Dragon" has finally arrived.

Basic info:

Network: HBO

Plot details remain largely unknown, but it will almost certainly pick up right where season two ended.

Cast: Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint and Olivia Cooke.

Premiere date: Some point in June 2026.

"House of the Dragon" season three preview released.

"House of the Dragon" season two ended with Rhaenyra Targaryen geared up for total war against her rival faction in King's Landing.

Most fans thought there would be a massive battle to end season two. That never happened, but the table is now set for a war that rivals anything seen in "Game of Thrones."

Fans have been eager for season three to arrive. They got a little taste of what's coming when the season three preview was released on Thursday.

It looks like the third season of HBO's hit "GoT" prequel series is going to be electric. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Reactions to season two were all over the spectrum. Some fans thought it was disappointing. Others, including myself, really liked the slow burn approach, which does seem to have aged better with time.

However, there's no excuse at this point for not having season three be loaded with as much action as possible.

Like I said above, the table is set for the big war everyone has been waiting for. Judging from the preview, it looks like it's coming.

No matter what happens in season three, you can guarantee the ratings for it will be huge when it premieres in June. The "GoT" universe has a rabid following, and millions will tune in for the return of "House of the Dragon." Personally, I can't wait! Hit me with your theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.