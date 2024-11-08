The Ladies Of MAGA: Part 1, World's Oldest Golf Iron Goes To Auction & Stuffed Pepper Soup!

We're cranking up my Screencaps Recap appearance on Dan Dakich's OutKick show with a special guest

Pain.

I've watched that football script too many times from the Cincinnati Bengals. Just when they have a chance to bury the Ravens, something like Khalil Herbert comes along to ruin the plot.

Zac even flopped his balls out on the table last night and ran that tight end QB sneak on his own 40, fully knowing that if he gave up the ball to Lamar, bad things were going to happen.

Hell yeah, Zac. That was a nice change of pace.

This is the life I was given when the football gods told me I would be rooting for this franchise my entire life. I would live through moments like the new guy Herbert taking his first handoff and coughing it up and shifting the entire tone of the game.

I would also watch the NFL refs swallow their whistles on the two-point conversion, but it should've never gotten to that point.

At least we got a great Thursday night football game to get the blood pumping. Ja'Marr Chase had 54 fantasy points. That was good news.

Can MY Bengals run the table against a favorable schedule? It wouldn't shock me. Joe Burrow teams typically do their best work when it's do-or-die on November 17.

Just once, I'd like for this team to start the year fast so I'm not hoping for them to run the table starting in mid-November.

Let's hear from a Screencaps Latino legendary emailed on what he thinks of idiots like Sunny Hostin on The View and the Dems who just figured he'd vote for the brown lady

Let me give you guys some necessary context before you read this email.

Those of you who've been around Screencaps on OutKick for a few years will remember Mike from Layton as the reader who lived in apartments his entire life, until 2022, when he and his wife finally purchased their own slice of the American Dream.

What was one of the first things Mike did when he got the keys to the house?

"I immediately went onto the Outkick site to order up my TNML gear, then headed over to Lowe's to go grab my mower and edge trimmer! I have had my designated "lawn mowing shoes" set aside for an entire 2 years," Mike wrote to me on an email in April 2022.

I think about that email quite a bit because of lines like this one.

"Where else can a kid from the middle of El Paso and a really low-income Hispanic family, make it? This country is truly a place that serves as a reminder that Faith, a strong work ethic and a willingness to never give up, can in fact get folks ahead without blaming the world," Mike added.

Let that one sink in today at work. Show it to your kids. Turn it into a giant poster in the business you own.

- Mike from Layton is back and has a post-election message:

I hate Democrats, plain and simple. I was raised in a poor Texas border town and you see first hand how the immigration problem originates (seeing illegal immigrants not only jump the fence and cross the river, but then dodge traffic on the highway). My family came to the U.S. in the 1950s by passing their dues, waiting for their paperwork to be processed and then they took the steps to become citizens.

I say this because the aristocrat democrats don't know jack about the Latino voters or the history that many of us proudly carry. For instance, some white Democrat somewhere thought that using the term Latinx (we pronounce it la-tinks to spite the Dems) would be something that we'd blindly accept. They (Dems) see us Latinos as gardeners, farmers, crop pickers, nannies and fruit stand vendors. They look down on us and want to continue to keep us under their thumb.

They pander to Latinos and blatantly insult us by thinking that calling themselves a Latino name will win 'em votes. For example, Beto O'Rourke goes by Beto because his Latina nanny couldn't pronounce Robert properly so she called him Beto. He used that name to rise (and crash) in politics. If he ever appears again, I hope y'all in the media call him by his real name: Robert Francis O'Rourke cause he is the farthest thing from a Latino as you can get.

Long story short, I laugh and cry in joy seeing Sunny Hostin go to her puppet master lines that us Latino men are whatever "ist" names she can remember in her bimbo head. These so-called "analysts" couldn't analyze a color by number picture if they needed to. We're tired of it all and just want a kickass economy, the opportunity to make something of our lives, to make our paychecks go further and to protect our children.

There was and only has been a clear choice for many of us: the 45th and now 47th President Donald John Trump.

A message from one of our numerous readers in Oregon on the state of blue states after the election

- Gen Xer Ron in Lake Oswego writes:

As noted I live in Lake Oswego and it is the Pinnacle of Progressive Paternalism in Oregon. In my neighborhood I saw one (besides ours)Trump/Republican sign vs hundreds of Harris/Walz/Democrat signs. To make it "worse" we are actually Clackamas County as opposed to City of LO. So while I get to vote on school bond measures the rest of the municipal stupidity is beyond my reach.

Needless to say, I am like Michael Caine surrounded, as he was in the movie Zulu (shout out to us Gen Xers and anyone who really paid attention to the Forest Battle in Gladiator). Aside from speaking truth to each other at the cigar shop, politics is just a no win here for me. On occasion though I do go to Trader Joe's to buy flowers for my wife and wear my Israeli Flag hat, good times/fun times, the stares of hate smilingly returned...

But we did win so let me add just a little victory dance. My neighbor, who also works for same hospital I do, quickly and quietly removed his Harris sign Tuesday NIGHT! All the other similar signs are clearly in recycling bins.

Many of coworkers were visibly/audibly distraught and some left early yesterday. We could have watered all of our hospitals' gardens with liberal tears yesterday and for several weeks to com.

I am anticipating at least 50%+ call out tomorrow. I guess our patients will bear the brunt of their fragility.

My and the wife's 401k's are up THOUSANDS of Dollars since Tuesday.

The sun is SHINING in Blue, cloudless skies! Oh wait that is not because of Trump.

The current state of affording to buy a house

Gen Xer Otis from Mobile decided to send out a message to the Millennials and Gen Zers this week to stop whining about how they'll never be able to buy a house.

- Matt in Montana responds:

I was catching up on screen caps and have one small quibble with Otis in Mobile. He's right in all his points but his last, there are many people who've done everything right and are really struggling to buy a house and moving if you have a family is expensive and a nightmare.

We chose the area we wanted to live based on outdoor recreation, beauty and affordable homes, but by the time I finished training $250K homes are $750K or more in some places. We can afford it and still opted to buy a fixer for less but I understand why young people saving a $100K to put 20% down on a starter home that should be half the price get disheartened.

- Mike G. writes:

In a perfect world ... all of the advice in the subject column, if

followed, should be enough to buy a home. Unfortunately, this advice

seems more directed towards areas that are not close to California.

We're not entitled ... we're not lazy ... we drink coffee at home and

drive old, paid off vehicles.



My family lives in Gardnerville, NV. Unfortunately, Gardnerville is just

a stone's-throw from California. We moved here after losing everything

to medical bills from the birth of our third child, and we completely

started over ... this was about 5 years ago. At the time, we were

nowhere near being in a position to buy a house. Our family of five was

forced to move into a RV behind brother's house. My wife and I got new

jobs, worked hard, saved money and eventually could afford to rent a

home. This was a huge step forward. We've been saving to buy a home

since then. Unfortunately, inflation has far surpassed our ability to

heed all advice in the aforementioned column. Due to the insanity on

the other side of the state-line, home values have TRIPLED in the last

few years!



We both have good jobs, however, with three kids and one with a life

limiting health condition ... our hard work and fiscal frugality is just

not enough. Also, here in Gardnerville, you couldn't buy a Tuff Shed on

a lot for under 250k!



Our rent has more than doubled since we've moved in ... decreasing our

saving power. Sometimes it seems the cards are stacked against the

middle-class family unit. That's just how it is. The only option is to

try to save enough money to move somewhere else and start all over again

... again.

- Millennial James checks in:

I’m 35 and divorced, got married at 23 and bought a home within 6 months of getting married. I’ve bought 2 houses in my life both under 100k and needed some work. You have to be willing to sacrifice short term for the long-term gains.

Buy a cheaper place, fix it up and put in a little sweat equity….as I’ve read on here before, do hard things. Watch YouTube videos on how to do simple home repairs, etc. to save on the cost.

Reader says this is the center of the gravy universe & shares thoughts on the state of buying a house

- Alex R. provided a map:

Screen caps has been so much fun to read lately thanks for the work you put in and thanks to the community for contributing., wanted to throw in a couple thoughts

Loving life post-election, went to work with a smile, no need to gloat just happy with the outcome. We went with our daughter (22) to vote and a little old lady Dem was handing out dem voting guides on a card. She asked if I wanted on and I said yes, turned around in front of her and handed it to my daughter and told her this is who you DONT vote for.

Signs are the bane of election years. One thing that is needed is a 24 hour removal for all signs or you get fined. Election is over, get them outta here.

Gravy is king and I have lived across the south and the map for gravy is not a perfect circle more of a oval...Call it the Gravy Belt. In there you can get good gravy, many different types and all are good. I had a friend whose mom would make us chocolate gravy and biscuits....life changing.

- Alex continues:

Buying a house, I think the issue is that the the first-time buyers that complain about the current market these days expect to move into a house like they grew up in for their first house and live in the new hip area. They can't think that way.

My first house was back in '97, 1500 sq ft 3bed/2bath brick in a little neighborhood in Springdale, AR. If you know NW Arkansas that is the least of the villes. But it is what we could afford and we loved it. It did mean that I drove 40 min to work and we were not close to everything but it worked.

Back then I made $35K and the house was $90K. To afford to get into it we lived in a 600sq ft s@#$ hole duplex in a bad part of town for 2 years, but the rent was cheap. My wife and I both worked a second job doing inventory at night at stores(it sucked). But we saved up and were able to make a down payment and get the house.

30 Years later I live in a nice suburb in NC in a house I can afford. Everyone wants things immediately, but sometimes you have to be patient and earn it. The only place I had to bi!@# about things was to my wife, I didn't need to tell the world my life was hard that is life, nobody would have cared because they had their own problems.

They don't like to hear it when people say suck it up and get to work but its the truth. And let this soak in, my dad bought a house once with a 16% interest rate, it can be worse, go do hard things.

A guy in Arkansas compliments Bob Evans' sausage gravy!

This is rare!

- Mark from Arkansas emails:

Joe, on the gravy front sausage gravy is great, and even greater with some bacon grease mixed in but the big key is to use evaporated milk no matter gravy you're making! BTW you have Bob Evans up there which has the best (by a restaurant) sausage gravy by far.

Kinsey:

That email is going to send reverberations across the South. Mark just complimented Yankee sausage gravy. That's big.

- David W. has another controversial take:

I'm sure it will piss your gravy purists off but...

Popeyes mashed taters and gravy. They need to sell that gravy retail.

And yes I can and do make gravy from scratch.

Gravy, current state of buying a house and what are you up to this time of year?

- Charles T. has thoughts:

Joe, great column as usual. Couple of items I felt the need to affirm from some other readers.



1. Thoughts on the gravy debate.



Have to agree with Ben from Johnson City. Both sides of my family are from the middle of nowhere, central West Virginia. I can tell you that the gravy I grew up with was simply incredible. As my 91 year-old father recently told me, "if I’m laying on my deathbed and can request a last supper, it will be squirrel gravy over cat head biscuits; with a side of squirrel brains!"



Personally, I pass on the brains, but the gravy is pretty damn good!



The turkey gravy made by my mother, who passed this recipe onto my wife, is still made on Thanksgiving, and all kids/grandkids die for it.



2. Otis from AL house buying advice.

Every single point he made, is 100% correct. During the first 10 years of my second marriage, going back 25 years ago, wife, and I never even splurged for delivery pizza, one of us would always go get it, because we didn’t want to pay the extra money for delivery.



And yes, we did vacations, went out to eat with at nice places on special occasions , but it was very limited. We did not spend money on Starbucks, eating out, or convenient store potato chips on a daily basis. Does this strategy work? I would say so, been living at the beach for the last eight or 10 years now, debt free……



2.a. Money saved, is money earned. Especially if you are vigilant about saving it when you were young, as well as aging, you never stop saving. And you continually keep investing it in things like the stock market or frankly anything that appreciates. Unfortunately, I do not have a money tree in my backyard where I can go pick money from, so I have to make it, and then save it.





3. What fun stuff am I doing?

It’s camo season down here in the south, time to go grocery shopping out in the forest for some red meat that I will process all on my own .

Again, going back to the theme of number two, why would I pay someone else to process my deer, when I can do it myself, I know I can do it better, and I save the money.



Hopefully the ocean will calm down enough, so I can run out to the bluewater of the gulf stream here off SE NC next week, to catch some wahoo and tuna.



4. We have a new version of the Republican party!

Donald Trump has officially remade the Republican party, into his own version, ala "Reagan republicans." He has helped weed out the RINO’s the last few elections, so I believe with his majorities, he’ll really be able to get some great policy changes, that will be better for all Americans. I just wish at some point they would deal with the deficit, but I’m not holding my breath on that one….. god forbid, they stop all the giveaway programs……



Best TV viewing in years was yesterday morning! Watching morning joe (exactly how many Valium's did Mika take yesterday morning-She made me look straight after partying like a rockstar all night long back in the wild days between marriages….)and those fat, foolish, filthy, ugly, retarded, no talent, dried up, skanks on the view, was some of the best TV viewing I’ve ever seen in my entire life!



It’s truly a great week to be in American!



Election results and running a marathon for the first time at 55 with asthma

- Hallmark Christmas movie writer Steve B. in Grand Junction, Colorado writes:

So excited for the election results, partially because a friend of mine is now a member of the United States House of Representatives.

Jeff is a great guy and good family man. We could use a lot more like him in Congress.

I have to admit, it was VERY strange to pull up a random YouTube video, and have it start with a negative ad that tries to make you think that the nice guy you've known for a long time is actually an evil "corporate lawyer that is trying to steal our water," but I guess that's politics.

P.S. Sunday I ran my last marathon (and also my first marathon), in Las Vegas.

https://x.com/News3LV/status/1853240779038134374

Not to brag, but I totally crushed it:

Overall Rank 2028 out of 2418

I did, however, finish in the top 3 in the category of "55 year-old Colorado asthmatics named Steve."

I only mention this because if not for Screencaps, I wouldn't have done it. The "Do Hard Things" mantra from you and guys like Daryl in Indy helped get me off my butt and check-off this bucket-list item, so thank you Joe.

Kinsey:

By the way, Steve B.'s Hallmark Christmas movie, "Checkin' It Twice" will air tomorrow at NOON on Hallmark. Tell your wives and girlfriends that Steve B. in Grand Junction wrote that script.

##################

There are so many more emails to go, which makes my job on a Saturday morning so easy. We'll have a LOADED Saturday. Don't forget to stop by.

The sun is out. It's beautiful. It's going to be a great weekend of football. Let's have a great weekend. Go enjoy a great life.

