The Hottest Fashion Trend Among Chimps Is Putting Grass And Sticks In Their Butts

One of my favorite movie franchises is The Planet of the Apes, and while it's great entertainment, I see it as a cautionary tale about the dangers of mankind's hubris… and apes.

So, I like to keep an eye on the world of apes and apekind to make sure everything is staying cool, just so I'm a step ahead in the event of an uprising, and by "step ahead," I mean I'm the first one to sell out humanity and help the apes.

Sorry, it's a dog-eat-dog world, and I'd prefer not to have my arms, face and worse ripped off by them.

But then there are moments when I realize, we're a long way from the events of Planet of the Apes (which was — SPOILER ALERT — our planet the entire time) becoming reality.

This is one of those moments.

Recently, chimpanzees have been observed participating in fashion trends.

Now, this would make me nervous. If a chimp showed up wearing a pair of Chuck Taylor shoes, a pair of cargo shorts, and a beanie with a propeller on it, I'd think it was an odd combo, but I'd be nervous that apes were starting to think this way and following each other's leads.

One day they're chasing fashion trends, the next they are chasing humans with nets while on horseback.

But then I saw what the trend was.

According to the CBC, a group of chimps has been "putting blades of grass and sticks into their ears and anuses, and simply letting them dangle there for no apparent reason."

…You mean like when MacGruber tries to create a distraction?

Alright, I think we're all safe for a minute, but what's baffling about these chimps putting sticks up their asses and in their ears is that another chimp from a completely different group was doing something similar about 15 years ago.

It's believed that they learn these behaviors from people.

The ear part makes sense, but the whole grass-in-the-butt part may mean that a zookeeper somewhere has some ‘splainin’ to do.