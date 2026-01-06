The Hottest (Ex) CIA Spy Brittany Butler Breaks Down The Maduro Raid, Josh Allen Beta Behavior & BIG MEAT!

Did I catch the FCS Championship?

— Shawn in Canby, OR writes:

Amazing FCS Championship. Hope you caught it. Reminded me of Maction.

Kinsey:

I didn't even know it was on. I spent the night doing some Spring Break research online and ended up watching stuff on Netflix. Never even turned on YouTubeTV. Sounds like I missed a classic.

Remember when I said ESPN was going to milk this for every last click/pageview they can get out of it when producers could've easily driven her across the field in a golf cart?

Laura Rutledge is now doing media hits — I saw a new one with Front Office Sports and the New York Times gushed, "How ESPN’s Laura Rutledge turns from sideline reporter to halftime host in two minutes" — where she's talking about how much work it takes for her to get from one sideline to the other after interviewing football coaches on Monday Night Football.

So stunning. So brave.

Guys, this is all a work, as they like to say in the WWE. This is like putting Booger McFarland on a scissor lift and running him up and down the sideline. This is content creation when it's unnecessary.

It's not to be celebrated. DO NOT LET YOURSELF BE FOOLED by this Disney operation. ESPN could've easily transported Laura across the field. It chose to make her run.

Josh Allen continuing his games-played streak by handing off the ball one time and running to the sideline should be routinely ridiculed by smart sports fans

— Kevin in Gibsonia, PA is a SMART Bills fan:

Lifelong Bills fan, season ticket holder, was at the game last night, my wife and son were on the field pregame holding a banner during player introductions. I couldn't agree more, the JA17 streak is a joke. What bothers me the most is that he is OK with this. As for Ripkin, I believe he had to play until the bottom of the 5th for it to be counted as a game played. Either way, it's embarrassing.

Kinsey:

Again, I like Josh Allen. I like when Romo calls him "Josh" and when Cristina Collinsworth guzzles on "Josh," but we have to call things straight around here and that games-played streak is a joke.

Hills I Will Die On: People begging others for money to fund their lifestyles

— Chris A. spotted something that drives me crazy:

Happy new year! I took a couple of weeks off from commenting on anything because I had laryngitis. Why would that stop me from emailing comments? Don't ask silly questions.

I'm breaking my silence because a) my voice is back, and b) I was behind a car that had white-lettered the back window with a Venmo address and a plea to fund the occupants' honeymoon. I was too slow to the phone to get a picture of this disgrace, but it was out there in the wild.

Maybe I need to put out Venmo begs for my next buddies golf trip. We really want to take a month off and play all the Pinehurst courses. Crowdfunding can make it happen!

Kinsey:

Please don't be one of these losers in 2026. I know Gen Z is starting to read Screencaps and I need to give the bachelors out there some advice: Figure out if the woman you're dating would ever beg for honeymoon money via a Venmo address on your car.

If not, please proceed to the engagement process, if everything else lines up. Trust me, the Venmo test is huge. It's like meeting her parents.

In a city where dogs eat human shit lying around neighborhoods, the woke idiots running the city are worried about gas leaf blowers

— Shawn in Canby, OR also tipped me off to this one:

The city that loves to call everyone fascist.

https://www.oregonlive.com/environment/2026/01/portlands-gas-powered-leaf-blower-ban-goes-into-effect.html

Good job, Portland. You saved the planet. Oh wait, there's SHIT everywhere. Google AI says human SHIT is also killing the planet via climate change. You guys interested in saving the planet or virtue signaling by banning the leaf blowers?

https://www.reddit.com/r/askportland/comments/1ht35nm/what_can_i_do_about_the_human_feces_in_my/

The emailers can't get enough of the Q-zip talk

— Garrett C. just got caught up on the craze:

I did not realize that 1/4 zips could be polarizing. Not sure if mentioned before, but Johnston & Murphy sells reversible 1/4 zips that come in a ton of colors. They are not cheap, but they are high quality and great for travel.

Kinsey:

A reversible Q-zip is so damn genius. Pack two of these and get four days of attire for a business casual work trip. Or FOUR days of golf via two Qs. I need Costco to start selling these.

Is finishing last in your NFL division overrated for gaining the future season's easier schedule?

— Richard says:

Great column as usual. And I like the Lions and the guy’s post about the Lions. But I do wish people would stop emphasizing this "fourth place schedule" thing. Only 3 of the 17 games are impacted by your division placement from the prior year. And it’s often not such a big deal. So next year the Lions will play the Browns instead of the Bengals – sure that’s a bit better, but they really should beat either one (sorry to insult your Bengals – as an LSU guy, I also wish the Bengals were better).

Let's see how the first day of the new CBS nightly news went

I'll predict that Tony doesn't last more than a year. Maybe not six months. When was the last time you saw something like this out of the nightly news? This is behavior you typically see on stations in North Dakota or northern Michigan when recent college grads run the news.

And, finally this morning, let's check in with the Minneapolis Hampton Inn that told DHS it couldn't stay at the hotel

Hilton's PR team was up early this morning. The claim is that the Hampton has been removed from the Hilton system, whatever that means.

