The Hottest CIA Spy In U.S. History, Brittany Butler Jennings, Fires Back At Critics

Brittany Butler Jennings, 42, says she's just an author trying to raise children and not a spy.

A former Central Intelligence Agency spy is fed up with critics who say she's spreading CIA propaganda on Instagram.

Brittany Butler Jennings, 42 (or so I believe based on the birthday photo she posted last year when she was allegedly 41), who says she's now just a mother who writes books, claims her operative career spanned from 2006-2014. Brittany supporters say she's just a hot mom doing what hot moms do these days — create content in their cars in the school pickup line.

"I'm going to give you a couple of reasons why this makes absolutely no sense," Brit fired back at the haters. "So, number one, you have to understand what the CIA does. The CIA's mandate is to further the US's national security interest abroad."

Yes, go on. We're super focused and listening.

"Key term there, abroad," Brit fired back with a finger waggle. "So we do do things like covert action to influence foreign political campaigns, right? So not U.S. Foreign. Anything I would say on here would not be to influence U.S. citizens. That's actually against our mandate at the CIA."

In the IG comments, critics countered by saying Brit Brit continues to us "we" and "our" when she talks about the CIA. Those plural possessives are red flags, they scream.

But this (former) hot spy wasn't done defending herself. Hear her out.

"Number two, I wouldn't be on here on behalf of the CIA telling you guys whatever. I'm not paid by them anymore," Brit said while seemingly getting defensive. "Like, why would I do that? I'm an author…with a legitimate career behind me. The last thing I want to do is spread lies on behalf of the federal government. That's not something that I'm interested in."

That settles it, Brittany is just a mom in the pickup line. Nope, not a spy.

The detractors weren't buying what the Charleston, South Carolina (as of 2024, allegedly, according to the NY Post), resident was selling.

Let's go to the comments!



"Secret Agents always say that stuff or so I am told," one disbeliever wrote on Instagram.

Ah, but there's a perfectly simple response.

"Well f--k if she WAS, she wouldn't just SAY it," a big brain supporter fired back.

Exactly.

Look, I want Brittany to be an active spy so bad. Hot spies out in the public on Instagram are incredibly rare. Name the last HOT spy who was on Instagram wearing low-cut tops and talking about how a spy operates. It's rare. I've been working on the Internet since 2007 and I can't remember one.

Here's Brittany when she was on assignment doing who knows what for the CIA

"One of my most prized possessions is that coin. Don’t f*ck with America a**holes. I served in the CIA’s Counterterrorism center from 2005-2014. Proudest years of my life," Brittany wrote on September 11, 2024.