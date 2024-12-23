'Hot Science Girl' Quits Her PhD In Order To Create Content Full-Time

The draw of making content can overwhelm just about anyone. That includes a bioengineer who was working on her PhD.

Last year, Zara Dar made headlines when she shot up to the 0.3% of creators on OnlyFans making content as the "hot science girl." She was bringing in $30k a month while furthering her education at the University of Texas at Austin.

A few days ago, she announced on YouTube, where she has more than 100,000 subscribers, that she had made the decision to become a PhD dropout in order to focus on creating content full-time.

The self-described "nerd with a passion for art, fitness, and reading" admitted that it was a difficult decision to make. Dar said, "I've dropped out of my PhD. I've cried so much over this decision to quit my PhD, you know, because it's a stressful decision, not that I'm particularly sad about it…"

She continued, "moving on to doing OnlyFans and content creation full-time, it's not just a career choice, it feels kind of like a gamble on the direction of my entire life."

This hot science girl is now a PhD dropout, taking her talents to the content game full-time

The draw of furthering her engineering career was strong, but not as strong as doing content. That and having her life tied to someone else's vision while working for a company, spending her time doing things she didn’t want to do wasn’t what she wanted for herself.

Dar explains that the path she's chosen, instead of worrying about being laid off while helping someone else cashing in on her labor, is a freer one. She gets to choose what she wants to work on.

"The best is that everything I build will be entirely my own," she said. "I'm not contributing to someone else's legacy or bottom line. I'm building my own brand and my own future and all of the effort that I put directly benefits me."

That all makes sense. She's already made a million dollars working on her OnlyFans on the side. Imagine what she can do once she leans in on content full-time.

The sky is the limit. She might second guess her decision, but what would happen if the full-time content game came knocking, and she didn’t answer it?