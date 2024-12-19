Hot 'Gold Digger' Who Married An Older Man For Money Admits That She Wouldn’t Recommend It To Others

A married mother of four is sounding the alarm so that other hot young women with thoughts of becoming a gold digger and marrying a wealthy older man don’t make the same mistake she made.

She's 20 years into her marriage now and has learned to deal with it, but confessed on Reddit that "it doesn't feel great." She married her husband for his money when he was 40, and she was just 19.

"The only reason he married me is because I was hot. The only reason I married him is because he had money. I actually do have other redeeming characteristics but he married me because I was hot. I know this. Everyone knows this," the gold digger wrote.

After two decades of marriage and four kids, they're stable, they "have lots in common" and they "do love each other." But that doesn’t mean she would do it all over again. If she could go back she would try to slap some sense into herself.

"What nobody tells you- or they try and you don't listen because you're a dumbass teenager- is that marrying like this means you will f*cking owe him. For everything. Every goddamn day. Not just in the bedroom but in every other matter in your life," she revealed.

Being a hot wife who married an older man for his money isn’t all it's cracked up to be

"The stuff you never imagined someone else trying to decide for you. And you don't just owe him for the money. It's a lot heavier than that. He'll never say it out loud. But you'll know the deal. Fundamentally unequal. He'll pull rank at the most random times and it will make you feel like you're falling through the floor."

It doesn’t feel great, she probably wouldn’t do it again, and she might not recommend it, but it's not all terrible. She doesn't hate her life or anything crazy like that. She's learned to accept the choice she made.

"I don't hate my life or anything. I accept that I made this bed and I have to lie in it but I wouldn't recommend it to anyone else," she said. "My oldest daughter is two years younger than I was when I met my husband and I can't imagine."

Well, if anyone was going to learn from your mistakes, you would hope that your own daughter did. She has a front row seat to this gold digging gone wrong scenario.

She's old enough to do the math and figure out that mom and dad married for different reasons than a lot of other married couples.