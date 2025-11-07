Study Finds Being Too Attractive On Social Media May Be Killing Your Engagement

If you're having trouble racking up the likes on social media, it could just be that you're too damn attractive.

That's not just me saying that from my own experiences. Science says so, too.

And remember: you're not allowed to argue with science… so long as it is in line with your politics.

READ: ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE REVEAL THE HARDEST PART ABOUT BEING HOT, ANSWERS ARE HILARIOUS

Two researchers, one from the University of Dayton and another from the University of Oregon, set out to find out if the incredibly attractive are at a disadvantage, specifically in the world of fitness influencing.

To do this, they showed test subjects mock social media posts by fictitious fitness influencers. All of the posts were the same except for one variable: the attractiveness of the fictional gym rats themselves.

Seeing as attractiveness is subjective, the researchers had another group of people rate real influencers.

You'd think that the better-looking influencers would be crushing it on the like front, but that wasn't necessarily the case.

"We found that extremely attractive fitness influencers – or ‘fitfluencers’ – got fewer likes and follows than their moderately attractive peers," the researchers said in an article on their findings in The Conversation.

They call this the "beauty backfire effect," and the researchers believe that it has to do with the fact that most people can't relate to the exceptionally attractive.

Being one, I find it pretty easy, but I can understand how this might be hard for others.

I see it as an extension of that phenomenon, whereby the hottest girl in school doesn't get a date to the prom because everyone is too afraid to ask her.

READ: HERE ARE THE HOBBIES WOMEN ACTUALLY FIND ATTRACTIVE (AND WHY THEY HATE VIDEO GAMES)

Personally, I think that only happens in movies — when I was in school, dudes were tripping over each other to ask the hottest girls to prom — but still.

Just keep this in mind next time you find yourself getting frustrated with those you see on social media.

Life isn't always easy for the incomprehensibly attractive.

Don't I know it…

*Flexes in mirror*