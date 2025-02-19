Hot Cop Melissa Trump Leaves MAGA Speechless With Her Patriotism, Tiger Gets Punked & NASCAR Pit-Stop Tipping

How are we feeling about this travel ball observation? Are you just using it as a social club where you get drunk at ballparks?

Is Zak right? Are you using your kids' travel ball as a frat/sorority?

Are they selling beer at your travel ball tournaments? If so, what are the ages of the kids playing?

I want stories. You can stay anonymous, if needed.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Refs constantly checking the clock & slowing down games

— Ryan Z. asks:

What is with these refs in college basketball that incessantly check the monitors in the last few minutes of a game to see if the clock is right, even when there is no reason to do so? It makes the ends of games unwatchable.

Kinsey:

Ryan, you're preaching to the choir on this one. I seem to remember watching the Duke-Clemson game a couple of weeks ago when Dickie V. made his comeback and there being all sorts of stoppages at the end to look at the clock.

It totally ruined Dick's vibe. He was in a zone going nuts over the game and then the refs cock-blocked the fun Dickie V. was having even though his beloved Dookies were going down.

Don't even get me started on the vibe-killer that is MLB reviews. Dear god, those are horrendous.

— Speaking of Duke, Frederick Chris writes:

I know everyone is drooling over the prospect of having Cooper Flagg on their NBA team, but when I see him play, I'm reminded of Christian Laettner: Very good college player, something of a bust in the NBA.

Am I wrong?

I hope the Wiz don't get the #1 pick in the lottery just so they aren't tempted to pick him. We've seen what the Wizards do with the first pick in the draft (Kwame Brown, John Wall), and I'm thinking that history repeats itself if Flagg is available when they pick.

Kinsey:

I wonder if there's a black guy comparable for Flagg. Is he Durant?

The Ts gain support after John W. took a shot, Hildee & Doodles

— Don J. writes on a variety of topics:

Please, if the T’s are reading this, I think that I can speak for Screencaps nation that we want you to continue with sharing your European adventures! My wife and I just took a Mediterranean cruise last fall to visit Europe and had a blast and definitely want to go back. Enjoy seeing new spots to try on our next trip.

I believe that I detected jealousy in John W’s email yesterday. Might our fearless leader have shared his email wanting to stir up some content? Ha

Has Screencaps single-handedly put Hildee and her nasty belly button out of business?

Is she not pumping out much content?

Interesting that the halftime perfomers at the Super Bowl aren’t compensated. Wonder if Jay Z is? Like he needs it. With that wild hairdo he has does he not look like the Joker from a deck of playing cards?

Could you understand what Lamar was saying if you used the closed captions on your TV?

Are we having a Doodle epidemic in this country?

Golden doodles, Labradoodles, Mini Doodles, and costing $2000.00 to $3500.00.

These folks are making a fortune raising these dogs. Wonder what kind of regulations, if any, are there?

Are you headed to the Masters again this year? And will the Screencaps spy be working the tournament again?

Kinsey:

I do not have a Masters trip on the schedule. I'm forever grateful to the anonymous ticket donor who couldn't have treated Canoe Kirk and I any better. That trip was one for the memory bank. There were so many great moments from my team's triumph in the Screencaps Masters Scramble on Monday to the houseboat we stayed in on the Savannah River. I hope the boat survived the Hurricane Helene damage. John W.'s claim that I'm blocking anti-T emails is preposterous! It is well-known in the Screencaps community that there is an anti-T faction and I let them have a say from time to time. Hildeeeeee is back today. She just hasn't been doing much content since becoming a mom. You're not the only emailer who has been asking about her. Jay-Z definitely makes money on the halftime show. He used to sell crack cocaine. Once a street hustler, always a street hustler. As a two-time Doodle owner, I see what you're seeing. It's wild times out there with the breeding industry. We've paid $500 for both of ours. The current Doodle came from a great family in west-central Ohio who are friends with my dad's old lake house neighbors. Our first Doodle died at my feet in the spring of 2020 as I was working at my desk one night. She walked up to me as I sat here as she'd done thousands of times. She laid down and that was it. It was one of the hardest moments of my life. We had ZERO interest in rushing back into becoming dog owners again, but on Memorial Day weekend 2020, I was at my dad's lake place when the neighbors said their friends were having a litter of Doodles. It was meant to be. The dog has been incredible. I will say that it's terribly depressing to hear the stories of the puppy mills dumping unusable breeding dogs along the Ohio-Indiana border. Those stories show up on Facebook quite often around here.

— The Ts find more support from Robert D.

I read Screencaps every morning and have since your first edition. Don't understand anyone complaining about the T's I really enjoy it and have written down a few places that have been in pictures so please keep them coming.

When I was young, I worked on tankers and got to see the world most of the 3rd world but would take my 3 months off and get off the ship and travel for a few months then head home for a month. Was great way to see the planet. Keep up the great daily grind.

Mike T. responds to him and his wife being called The Kelces by John W.

— The official statement from the Ts (Mike T.) is in:

Wish we were making the dough like that, private jets are nice.

Kinsey:

Undeterred by John W. taking a shot at his stories from the road, Mike T. sent another email this morning from a wood-fired bakery in Catania, Sicily.

— Mike T. adds:

Notice the bread proofing on the side while the oven preheats

Yes, I looked up this one & it's not some photoshopped #fakenews meme. It actually was a study from the ultra-woke University of Michigan of all places

Make sure to let your purple-haired cocky neighbor know about this report when she tells you you're killing the planet.

Read it, if you'd like.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/carbon-footprint-homegrown-food-five-200247599.html

Underboob bikinis vs. tats

— Lee D. tackles a few subjects from Florida:

Fully agree on the under-boob issue but that's taken a backseat to tats. Those things are just disgusting and even the smallest one takes a 10 down to a 7 or worse. Have never seen a cool tat on a woman.

Seeing an older woman with tats (though not yet common) makes me want to puke it is so gross. That's only going to become an epidemic in 15-20 years. Props to your diligence in finding Instagram hotties without tats. Has to be a grueling task.

Girls: Instead of getting tatted up, save that money to become a surgical dermatologist. There's going to be a big market for those services in the not-too-distant future.

Less patience:



Baseball is a perfect example for me. Love, love, love baseball. NOT whatever the hell they play in MLB currently. Grew up on running to win, moving the runners over, not swinging for the fences on nearly every pitch and striking out was a mortal sin that would get you benched or sent down to the minors, not celebrated as "a good at-bat." Bullsh!t!

To me, the lowest level of "a good at-bat" is "hitting them where they ain’t." The bunt is a fun weapon, not a four-letter word. Stealing bases is an art (miss Rickey Henderson and Vince Coleman so badly).

The strikeout graphic you used yesterday said it all. That's about the same pattern as when I went from purchasing MLB at Bat on DirecTV annually, watching 130+ games each year, often two a night (eastern/central time followed by a west coast game) and going on two baseball road trips each summer to not watching one pitch in about three years.

As Phil Mushnick once wrote, the pitch clock (a smart idea) only makes bad baseball quicker. MLB, the last time I watched, was closer to beer league softball than the baseball I grew up with and worshipping. In the final throes of trying to watch 21st Century baseball, when either watching/listening to a game or discussing baseball with someone, you're assaulted with weirdo acronyms and need to watch the game with a glossary in your lap.

WTF?

Give us back baseball where the only stats you needed was ERA, batting average, stolen bases, RBIs and extra base hits. Don't know what OPS is and don't give a sh!t. Baseball was borderline perfect until the stat geeks invaded and wrecked it to the point baseball is barely recognizable to what it was even 20 years ago.

A few years ago quit watching as I just got aggravated as hell every time I sat down to watch a game. Since, have noticed I can find plenty of other things to do where I won't get angry or frustrated while trying to, you know, relax and enjoy. When I see a baseball game on while surfing, I continue to surf without pausing. Not angry about it any longer. More like depressed the statgeeks took away part of my life. #Sad



Another example of less patience is watching Michigan and/or Ohio State wearing weirdo uniforms. Like when Michigan wears blue pants or Ohio State wears something ugly other than the standard scarlet and gray, I’m out. If any blue blood college or NFL team (Steelers’ bumblebee/prison unis anyone? Or the truly dumbass ColorRush stains) I just won’t watch. I literally turn on another game. I came to the conclusion a few years ago that Oregon has no uniforms – look up the definition of "uniform" – so I will still watch them. That’s who they are, stupid though it may be.



Tom Hanks/MAGA skit:



Very disappointed. Actually used to enjoy his work. Though I knew he was a leftie, he always came across as a smart guy, a decent guy, maybe open-minded, perhaps centrist-left. The MAGA/racist stunt skit? I'm done with the guy just like I was done with Howard Stern years ago who I used to listen to religiously. Implying people are racists because you don't agree with their politics, only jackasses and detached pompous a-holes subscribe to. Just like baseball, I don't need Tom Hanks or any of the freaks on the left coast who make a living playing dress-up and pretend trying to tell me how I or anyone should live or vote. Besides, haven't watched five minutes of "Saturday Night Live" this century. F' Hanks and f' them.



Super Bowl halftime:



Roger Goodell/Apple/Jay Z can put on whoever they like. Doesn't mean I have to watch it. Only thing I have to do is wipe my ass and brush my teeth (not simultaneously). Remotes are wonderful devices. No, didn't watch the Super Bowl halftime show. Actually shut the game off Cooper DeJean's pick-six.



The T's:



I have a scroll wheel on my mouse that I use for such elements of a story. If I don't like a subject or a story, eh, I keep scrolling. No harm, no foul.



Thanks for the train photos. As always, solid work!

More SNL 50 reviews

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston — can't wait to hear what he has to say about parents and drinking at youth travel ball tournaments — checks in:

I had never thought about it, but comparing Screencaps to Maxim & FHM back in the day is spot on. But even better since we get it daily! I don't watch SNL often anymore, but I did watch the 50th show and thought it was just OK at best. Definitely not great. But I agree 100% with Derek G about the Black Jeopardy skit. Many didn't like it, but it seems to me they need thicker skin as that Tom Hanks character certainly exists. SNL has forever done political skits, and while I think they are harder on the right than the left it's OK with me. Thanks for plugging Alan Duty & the Lost Rangers. And keep up the great work!

If you think Duluth is cold…a Canadian reader says you ain't experienced anything like suburban Edmonton

— Justin in Sherwood Park, Alberta would like to tell you about real cold:

First off, my country is in a downward spiral thanks to horrific federal leadership this last decade. You'd think we'd have learned our lesson & would be united in our hate for the Liberals, but they've somehow seen a recent rise in popularity due to these potential tariffs & general hate for Trump (mind you, this is primarily in the East & not in Alberta, where I am). It never ceases to amaze me how gullible the average person is when it comes to politics: just promise them more free shit & they'll forget all the times you've screwed them over in the past. That's why governing as a LIberal/Democrat is easy: just spend money you don't have with no accountability. No one wants a Conservative/Republican - you need one after the left screws it up.

Rant over... saw that you were talking about Kirk B. in Duluth & -35F this week. Those are rookie numbers, man... we haven't seen a high temperature above 0F (-17C) in a month. Winter really sucks when it's this cold for this long, & we still have another month (at least, could be two) to go!

Stay warm.

Winter grilling in Ohio (it's not Alberta, but it's pretty cold out there this week)

— Two-time Two-Club Invitational champion, and my teammate in the event, Tim G. in the 419 writes:

Wife wanted burgers, brats and hot dogs, so we powered up the grill and got after it! Temp was 6 above zero - easy to keep my beer cold. Took a bit longer to cook, but turned out wonderful and made a nice winter dinner.

Bigfoot news in California (wait until SeanJo finds out that readers are sending me Bigfoot content when he's the huge Bigfoot fan)

— Anonymous in Sacramento writes:

I thought you and Screencap nation would appreciate this from California. A local assemblyman introduced a bill that would declare Bigfoot the official cryptid of California. What are we doing in this state? I can think of at least five other problems we need to focus on.

#####################

That is it on this random Wednesday in February. I have just three more mornings to go until I've completed 20 straight days of Screencaps. Honestly, I'm feeling great because you guys keep killing it with the emails. The subjects are making me think. You guys have been a huge help during this February grind.

Let's keep it going. Take some time out of your busy schedule to send an email. Don't be a stranger and if you wrote over the past 10 days, I'll get you into the mix. The emails have been pouring in.

Go have a great day.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :