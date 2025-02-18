Hot Cop Haley Drew Deserves A Spot In Donald Trump's Secret Service Detail, Boston Sings The Anthem & Nachos!

Screencaps ‘reminds me of the days of Maxim & FHM magazines'

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY understands what we're after here:

First of all, love this section of Screencaps!. Reminds me of the days of Maxim and FHM magazines. Great articles surrounded by hot, sexy women. Couldn't wait for each month's issue to come out. Same thing for ScreenCaps!

And all the girls in bikinis from all walks of life and locations. It's what us guys truly like. And we get this daily, love Outkick, love America.

Anyway, I'm having a debate with myself on one fashion trend that I "may" have an issue with. It's the under-boob bikini top look. As a red-blooded 100% man, I love all aspects of the boob sneak peak; under-boob, side-boob, cleavage, hard-nip and nip-slips. We've (men) have been hunting for any sight of boob since the dawn of puberty. But the look I don't find appealing is the under-boob bikini. Don't get me wrong, they're boobs and have zero problem with them. Just the look isn't too appealing or attractive "to me." I attached a photo of the perfect example. Two extremely cute and sexy girls. Just feel the bikini top on the girl on the left is the size making for a cuter and sexier look.



I'm probably soooo in the minority on this one, but willing to take the hits. Hey, makes for a fun debate cause we get to think and talk all things boobs.

Kinsey:

Thank you for putting Screencaps in the same category as two of the greatest lad mags in publishing history. Like Scott, I remember those days when Maxim would hit the mailbox and I'd read it cover to cover in a weekend. At one point, thanks to free subscription links on SlickDeals, I had like 20 magazine subscriptions. FHM was in there, too. My mailman must've thought I was a psycho. That was a great period in publishing. I understand that Instagram is more less a digital version of mid-2000s Maxim, but there's no narration. The algorithm doesn't provide you with a daily conversation. That's why Screencaps/Nightcaps is so important to the Internet. There are still real humans to interact with. I get your reaction to the underboob bikini. Typically, I get white trash Walmart vibes from the underboob bikini, but now it's so mainstream that I don't even judge these days. Even the high-society IG models are going for the look. I am still partial to whatever Elizabeth Hurley models. You can go through her bikini collection and you won't see the underboob bikini.

Readers definitely noticed that I slid Monica Lewinsky into Screencaps

— JC emails:

Monica looks a lot better than Bill ex-prez these days.

Kinsey:

Monica is 51 and right in the wheelhouse for a number of Screencaps divorcees looking for a slumpbuster.

If Monica is serious about this podcast thing, it feels like we might be able to go on a 1-2 year content run with her as long as she keeps things interesting. If she gets into self-help and the typical Lib save the world bullshit, this podcast is going to fail.

The big obstacle here is that her resume consists entirely of blowing the leader of the free world. We're going to need her to expand some storylines in a hurry or this podcast will run out of material — FAST.

— David P. in New Braunfels, Texas adds:

Hi Joe. Monica looks nice, but too many head movies.

Kinsey:

Again, I get it. This is up to her. How bad does she want to be a podcast superstar? If she goes into whiny, OMG, I was taken advantage of storylines over and over it's going to fail.

Let's see how this plays out.

Things you're less patient about these days

— Keith K. should've said something about when I rip on his Cowboys:

I'd have to say it's definitely politics. When I read how unhinged and cringe worthy most liberals have become, even a neighbor who was like 80 told my wife and I one day "you kill deer don't you? What's the difference in abortion?"

100% true story, thankfully we were on the UTV or I would've had to bury a body on the farm.

Not that we ever had patience for anyone who agrees with abortion but since we had a full term still born granddaughter 4 years ago no one dare goes there with the Mrs! Differences of opinions are great, makes the world go 'round she always says when people say how can you like the Cowboys " we can't all like the same team there'd be no leagues".

But when you shove your differences down people's throats and tell them they have to agree and comply that's the line.

No alcohol at the 2034 World Cup

Just stay home and get rocked at your local bar.

— Mike N. asks:

How much was FIFA bribed to choose Saudi?

California reader is jealous of Minnesota resident Kirk B.

— Joe in California writes:

I was reading today’s column, and I am jealous of Kirk B. From Duluth. I still live in Kommiefornia, and I always get my gas at Costco whenever possible. I see that Kirk is paying $2.72 a gallon at Sam’s Club! I can’t even remember the last time I saw gas for under $4.00 let alone under $3.00!

This week gas was $4.65 +/- .05 or so at Costco, which tends to be the cheapest around. I see at Arco it is sitting $4.79 for the cheap stuff. It seems to have gone up in the last couple of weeks at least $.50.

I guess they stopped trying to create the illusion that things were getting better. We need a new MAGA Governor. Hey Elon, you interested?

Kinsey:

It's also going to be like minus-35 degrees in Duluth this week. You sure you're jealous of Kirk B.?

Concerts you attended & saw/did a few things

— Jim Q. remembers:

In the summer of 1980, 10 of my HS friends from Buffalo went to Toronto (2hr drive) to see a huge The Who concert. Other bands were Heart, J Geils, & Joan Jett. 75,000 people.

We leave Buffalo, go to Canadian duty-free liquor, & decide to buy 10 bottles of grain for the 10 of us in 3 cars. Not smart. We had brought dozens of oranges, & I was elected to "inject" these ranges w/ grain. My friend's Dad was a Doc, so he got a few hypos to take. I'm in the backseat, injecting dozens of oranges w/ grain, when we hit a bump. The needle comes out of the bottle, & goes through my index finger at a 90° angle. We pull over on highway, & the "med student" pulls it out of my finger. The blood is flowing out like the SNL skit w/ Dan Ackroyd. We go to a Canadian ER, & they tape my finger up the size of a sausage.

We get to Toronto, & go to the Molson Brewery across the street for a "free fry".

We head over to CNE, & see that coolers are allowed into the stadium, so we dump gallons of iced tea into the cooler, then submerge the remaining unopened full bottles of grain into the gallons of iced tea. We head in, & run into a group of Hare Krishnas chanting, so we took the chance for a pic (that is me on the right, wearing a golf " chugging glove" to protect my finger.

There are many more stories from that night, but the story is long enough :)

SNL Black Jeopardy

— Derek G. writes:

I know that you don't have anything to do with FS1 but they are my ONLY sports news station and today they brought out Lil Wayne on First Things First.

Context: I record FTF on YouTube TV (not sponsored) and watch it every day after work without fail.

If you are going to bring on the Super Bowl halftime show snub, after the Super Bowl, for marketing purposes, then let him talk. He knows football as much as I do and, instead of a publicity stunt, let him get a couple takes off IMO.

Now to the point of my email,

I do not watch SNL regularly and actually only watch clips. Love the old stuff (Will Ferrell is one of my top comedians...more cowbell!!!). However I do enjoy the modern Weekend Updates and I LOVED Black Jeopardy when Tom Hanks was originally on.

I saw the Outkick article criticizing the 50th anniversary episode about the new sketch and bringing back Tom Hanks. The point of the sketch is to criticize(highlight) black stereotypes. Then to add a singular "white" category along with a singular white "MAGA" contestant is great.

Can't we (white folk, southern to be exact) all agree that each of us have encountered the same character (older white man who is skeptical of other races), (side note: every one of my family works in nursing homes so I know how all of your elderly family thinks of non-whites God Bless their hearts) and just acknowledge that comedy reflects truth and that truth is comedy.

To be clear, I do not accept that in 2025 there is a need for DEI (no employer that I have worked for cared, but I work in the construction industry so if you can show up sober and want to work then you are hired), but we can all laugh about a sketch that features topics like "Big Girls", "Mm, I Don't Know", "You Better", "I'm Gonna Pray On This", "They Out Here Saying", and "White People".

Kinsey:

Remember that Fox Sports doesn't pick the halftime show for the Super Bowl. The NFL sells that spot to Apple. Apple & Jay-Z select the performer they want in that spot. Also, remember that the halftime performer IS NOT paid to perform. The performer is reminded that it's an honor to perform at halftime.

Screencaps reader takes a shot at the Ts

— John W. tells me:

Regarding the T’s

I stopped complaining as you kept batting away complaints.

I appreciate the T’s efforts and sharing but I could do without almost daily. Weekly best of please.

The T’s are to screencaps what the Kelces are to media.

What's going on with the iPhone?

— Sean noticed something:

Whoever runs the iPhone texting program still refuses to recognize Donald Trump as president.

When sending a text on iPhone- text President (watch how quickly other presidents pop up when you enter the last name). President Trump never does. But Biden, Obama, Clinton come up almost instantly.

I guess it’s Apple’s way of denying reality.

Have a great day- keep up the great work.

Kinsey:

Here's what I got on my phone: "Clinton" and "George" popped up as my options.

Readers keep recommending music to check out

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston has one:

I went to college with Alan's parents at Texas A&M and he is a senior at Auburn now.

Beer & wine selection at a grocery store in Paola, Italy

— From Mike T.

Way far south in Italy not much beer selection.

Mike T. continued:

Ferry to Sicily from mainland Italy

It's too cold for Homebrew Bill to get into a brew-off with Frank

— Homebrew Bill writes:

As in years past, I take the winter months off from brewing. Takes a lot more propane to heat up 13 gallons of wort. Our garage also faces north and that wind can be brutal. But once late March or early April come around I'll get back at it. My shoulder is about 90% healed and I'm back doing regular activities at work.

Feel free to pass on my contact info to Frank at Chaos Brewing. I'll look for it the next time we hit up KC.

That is it for this very, very cold February morning. The sun is out, but it's one of those days where you give thanks to those like Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green for keeping the gas on to so many people from Findlay, Ohio up to Bowling Green. He has to go out and dig gas lines in this weather.

Meanwhile, I have a heater pointed right at me. He's the real hero on days like this.

Hopefully you guys stay warm, especially those retirees who had early rounds in Florida this morning. I don't know how you do it sometimes.

Let's go have a great day.

