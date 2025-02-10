Hot Air Balloon Company Offering Couples Chance To Join The Mile High Club

Love is in the air and so is an opportunity to join the Mile High Club. A California-based hot air balloon company offers up, among other things, a unique trip over the Temecula countryside to the one-mile mark above the earth for couples to do their business.

Is this the sort of entrance into the Mile High Club that snobby members who enter the club on planes look down on? You'd have to consult a rule book or an official within the club for an answer to that question.

I'd assume there are those who would have an issue with the hot air version of becoming a member, but if you don’t care about that or the fact that you're not alone on the trip, then by all means go for it.

You read that right, you're not alone. This isn't an unmanned trip into the sky, there is a pilot on board with you as you make you enter the club. But don’t worry, they're not watching. Or listening, for that matter.

The pilot is in a separate compartment for the hour-long trip while the couple entering the Mile High Club are in the "passenger cabin" that comes equipped with a privacy screen. So grab some music, if you choose, and some bedding for the 5,280-foot trip.

Joining the Mile High Club during a hot air balloon ride is an experience

Oh, and don’t worry, the pilot isn't sticking his fingers in his ears while mumbling to drown out whatever is taking place next to him. He's wearing protective hearing gear and is focused "solely on flying the balloon."

If you're up for it and want to join, there isn't just early morning sex to be had. The special tour package includes champagne, juice or mimosa toast, and a selection of individually wrapped breakfast items.

But that's not all. There are free digital souvenir pictures, complimentary celebratory banners, a commemorative flight certificate and 2 for 1 wine tasting vouchers to local Temecula wineries, along with other discounts.

You're missing out on more than a membership in an exclusive club by not jumping into a basket and being lifted into the sky by hot air. You could have that and so much more.

Denni Barrett, who The Mirror reports has been working with the company since 2000, says when he first got started it was older couples who were the customers joining the Mile High Club. That's since changed.

The clientele now includes younger, "extremely fit or alternative lifestyle" passengers.