Majestic Video Shows Bear Chasing Wild Horses, Footage Is Incredible: WATCH

An incredible nature video has hit the web, and it might be the coolest thing you see this week.

It can be beautiful. It can be a house of horrors. You never know what you're going to get, and that now includes some truly awesome footage.

Video of bear chasing horses goes viral.

The Help Alberta Wildies Society Facebook page posted a video in late June of wild horses in Canada hauling at high speeds to escape a bear.

"We used to be told by the Alberta Government, that the wild horses had ‘no natural predators’. It was only through our citizen science and our trail cameras that we were able to prove otherwise. Imagine how much we "would not know" if we had not been collecting this date for the last decade. This camera is positioned to capture video of Lance the Lynx. There is no salt here. Bear chases happen where horses are. Not where salt blocks are," the caption reads.

This is hands down one of the coolest nature videos that I've seen in a long time. It's a fun reminder that the animal kingdom takes no prisoners.

It's not a Disney movie. It's predator and prey, and a bear is going to hunt when it feels the urge. That, apparently, includes wild horses.

To be clear, I'm cheering for the horses in this situation. I hope they got away. I would have certainly helped tip the scales in their favor if I could.

Also, did anyone else notice how the young horses were kept in the middle of the pack for the most part? I'm curious if that's pure instinct, similar to how wolf packs operate.

