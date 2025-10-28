Horny Alleged Thieves Caught On Camera Getting It On Before Restaurant Break-In

Nothing sets the mood like the thrill of an early morning break-in at a restaurant. If it's been said once, it's been said a million times and over the weekend a couple of horny alleged thieves put that saying into action.

The security footage from a 3:50 am alleged burglary of the Mon Chéri in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday shows the two suspects having sex near the outdoor patio seating area before making their way inside.

The owner of the restaurant thinks the floral setting might have played a role in their pre-break-in romance. Lexi Caliskan told ABC 15, "They got caught in the moment, there’s roses everywhere, maybe it was kind of romantic, but modern-day Bonnie and Clyde."

Police responded to the burglary call hours later around 10 am on Saturday. A man and woman can be seen on camera, after engaging in sexual activity, breaking into the restaurant and making off with some items.

The restaurant posted some of the surveillance footage of the "two love birds" asking for help identifying them. They reportedly, according to AZ Family, made off with $450, some liquor, and the restaurant's host phone.

A Floral Setting, a Few Bad Decisions, and the Kind of Love You Can’t Make Up

Employees who opened the restaurant that morning found flowers all over the floor, the cash register had been forced open, the bar had been trashed, and the couple having sex on the security video.

"We pulled up the surveillance and we were disturbed. Who would do that? That’s just gross. We don’t want that here," Caitlyn Sorensen, the server lead, told AZ Family.

The two alleged thieves had, according to the employees, had sex inside a rose display which is a popular place for customers to snap pictures.

I'm not going to defend these two when it comes to the theft allegations. You can’t go around breaking into businesses and stealing things, no matter how much it may or may not help set the mood.

However, the romantic aspects of the alleged crime are something I will defend. It's not for everyone, I get that, but nobody was hurt by that part of it, and these two have one incredible story to tell the grandkids one day.