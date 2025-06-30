Hooters Scarlett Kicks Off 4th Of July Week By Pouring A Drink, Coach O Gone Wild & Fans Fight At Paul-Chavez

Observations from ignoring my computer last week outside of three editions of Screencaps

Pop culture didn't really offer up much over the nine-day period that moved the needle in any meaningful way. That's how June should be. I would catch small snippets of the Bezos wedding and that didn't even do much culturally. Americans were busy dicking around at the lake, beach, in their pools, etc. That's a net victory for America.

The car search isn't going as fast as I had hoped. Is Toyota having as many problems as I'm reading or is that just the Internet and Reddit people overreacting? The horror stories about cars not lasting 100k miles before major issues has me concerned about everything my mom has ever told me about her beloved Toyota. Yes, we own the 2018 Camry, and it's been wonderful, but I've pumped the brakes on the Highlander series.

Sticking with the car theme, I learned that there are multiple states where it's illegal to sell cars on a Sunday. That one shocked me.

I spent Saturday spreading three yards of mulch, most of it via 5-gallon buckets, so I could dump it in strategic spots, in 98-degree humidity, and was reminded why so many Americans won't do such work.

After the mulch, I told recurring Screencaps character Ballystar to bring his family over to swim. By the end of the night, there were 10 adults and nine kids. The big news here is that we pulled off a last-second party that got a little aggressive and Mrs. Screencaps didn't suffer any damage to her garden by a thrown football or an adult flying into the geraniums. All is well.

I don't know if it's age or if it's just that we have worked so hard to make it nice, but I'm starting to hate going anywhere for entertainment in the summer. I'm in love with the patio more than ever before. We're about 20 mature arborvitae away from total privacy and I can't wait.

With Sunday's dramatic come-from-behind win, MY Reds guaranteed they will be over .500 on July 4th when they roll into Philly to celebrate independence.

Why is Home Buys, a store that replaced Big Lots, selling Iowa State stadium purses in NW Ohio? And how are they going to sell 15 of them?

Are rabbits just dumb? Last night, we learned of at least three babies who have left the den that is six feet from where our Doodle hauls ass out the back door. Yes, Mrs. Screencaps is worried about the babies and her flowers because if this dog figures out they're in the plants, all hell is going to break loose.

From Atlanta Motor Speedway

— Darren in McDonough writes from the track:

A friend of mine is a Kyle Larson fan. He wanted a pic from the NASCAR race yesterday in Hampton, Georgia.

This is the best I could do.

As seen at the Fort Leavenworth commissary

— Sean knows a fraud marketing ploy when he sees one:

Kinsey:

Nothing says ‘I support the troops’ like a jar of mayo.

LOLOLOL.

Let me just say this, if you believe Hellmann's is patriotic, they've won the marketing war. In 2023, Unilever, the British parent company of Hellmann's, was listed as the No. 1 woke consumer product company doing business in the United States.

You might remember that Dove is owned by Unilever.

It was in 2023 when I wrote about how Dove was shoving the idea of women with hairy armpits was a sign of "empowerment" and "body positivity."

Trust me, Hellman's doesn't care about your service.

Repurposed Pizza Huts

— Andrew F. writes via my Twitter DMs:

I have seen plenty of repurposed Pizza Huts in Western Pa but I’ve never seen a park bathroom modeled after a Pizza Hut before.

That's it for this Monday.

We'll get going strong right into the 4th. Stick with me here.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my Gmail.

