Hooters Sarah & Hooters Miya Had A Blast At Buccaneers Game, Bears Fans Fighting & MAGA Hats Get In AZ Game

Football analysis from over the weekend: The Panthers ARE BACK

So was it Bryce Young that sucked or is it just that Andy Dalton has the experience to come in and put up a monster game on short notice because he's seen a few things in the NFL?

Good guy Andy Dalton absolutely murdered the Raiders with a three-touchdown, no-INT game that also featured Chuba Hubbard rushing for 114 yards and Diontae Johnson catching eight balls for 122 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers ARE BACK.

And Andy Dalton just made himself a bunch of money. In a league where you better have TWO QBs, and I'm not talking Taylor Heinicke (that was a mess in PIT), Dalton is going to be a commodity after this season. The Panthers ARE BACK.

Quick hitters:

- I'm more convinced than ever that it might piss off fans on Draft Day, but if I'm building a franchise, it starts with offensive and defensive line. Did you happen to watch the Titans or Browns games? The QBs didn't stand a chance. I was actually surprised Will Levis kept throwing the ball with :46 on the clock and down 16. I was rooting for a running clock for Levis as the Packers kept sending wave after wave of blitzes.

- It's not Cover 2 defense that's the reason for lower scoring and fewer touchdowns. Some of these offenses are jokes. When Deshaun Watson had time, he'd throw the ball 10 feet over a guy's head or into the turf. There was a stretch in the 3rd Q. when Browns fans were going horse from booing the franchise QB.

- Speaking of the Titans, how do you think fans feel this morning after watching Malik Willis shred his old team? Willis, a touchdown passing and a rushing TD, accounted for more TDs today than his entire career in Nashville.

- I was happy to see Cee Dee yelling at Dak. That should keep Screamin' A. Smith and the dumb morning talk shows fueled with content for a few weeks.

- Yes, I had Dallas Goddert on my fantasy team and it felt amazing to pair him with the Packers defense and coast to a victory. I know you don't care about my fantasy team, but I needed to include that nugget.

- I saw someone on Twitter yelling this weekend about how he should be able to build his own quad-box. I agree. I'm not sure why YouTubeTV hasn't added that function. Yes, there are way more combos than last year, but I want to build my own.

- And we need ESPN and YTTV to build a partnership where I can bring in ESPN+ games to a quad. I was watching the Toledo-Western Kentucky game Saturday night and had to keep switching apps to see other games. I'm begging these media companies to build partnerships.

- One more Andy Dalton mention this morning:

- My CFB top 5:

Texas Georgia Tennessee Alabama Ohio State

Like you, I'm curious what Ohio State will look like when it plays a team with a pulse. Yes, they looked stacked at wide receiver and running back, but can the defense stop the run?

- Mike N. writes:

If this call is reversed, how do you get 10k students off the field?

Where does Screencaps stand on reclining a seat on an airplane?

- Bryan from North Carolina knows this topic:

Love the column. Been reading it for years but this is my first post.



I fly 100,000 miles a year. Most of my flights are overseas, so I travel in planes for 10-17 hour flights. It is unhealthy and impossible to sit upright for 15 hours. The plane was designed for everyone to put their seats back so that they can rest-- this is the design. I am tall. I put my seat back to sleep and keep it up for eating and watching movies. This seems to be a reasonable response.

- Voiceover Mike in California is on my team:

I personally am with you on this, a slight recline is comfortable, and acceptable. I can't stand the people who do a full recline, especially when drink service comes by, or you have the opportunity to enjoy fine airline cuisine. Do I get slightly passive aggressive and rest my knees against their seat back? Maybe. The least our fellow passengers can do is think about those behind them. Now, we need a catchy slogan, like, "Be Kind, Don't Recline".

This guy DOES NOT like music on the golf course

- Chris A. checks in:

I'm about to throw a turd in the pool, but I am really not a fan of music on the golf course. The people who have music in their carts have apparently gone to lots of loud concerts, because you can hear their tunes from the clubhouse. Plus it creates friction where none existed before because either a) the cart-bound DJs ask if I mind if they play tunes, and I say, "Yes, I do.", which seems to dampen the usual camaraderie among total strangers on a golf course from Hole #1 on, or b) they don't ask, and just blast out whatever it is that they assume everyone loves as much as they do. Even if I like the music, it irritates me. I sing and air-drum in the car so that I don't annoy anyone else outside my closed windows. Music is personal, like your love life. Over-sharing is not appreciated.

To me the simple solution is if you want music on the course, there are plenty of choices for comfortable ear buds that still allow for some occasional conversation. The person who invented the speaker that hangs from a golf bag needs to be lynched.

This is again a likely generational thing, and I am nearing 65, but common courtesy should span generations.

Happy Holidays!

- Mark W. wrote on the last day of summer:

Gonna be 94 today in the 615, and Cracker Barrel has this display up. Not inclined to think about Christmas when I am trying to avoid heat rash.

Thanks for all you do.

First morning fire of an Indian Summer

- Mike T. checked in Sunday morning with this message:

Drought update from Dayton, OH

We finally got a little bit of rain last night, but it's not enough to put a dent in the drought. Those of you who were at soccer fields this weekend across Ohio know just how bad it has gotten.

Now that's a plate of MEAT

- Vols fan RidgeRunner wrote over the weekend:

Pregame Snack Before Vols Crush Sooners in THEIR House!

Speaking of MEAT, it looks like Clay had a wild time last night

What's going on in Eagle, Idaho besides Mike T. and Cindy T. having one of the nicest yards in town?

- Steve E. in Oregon sent over this report:

https://redstate.com/mdempsey/2024/09/22/idaho-bar-owner-who-defied-the-left-gets-excommunicated-from-his-own-church-for-defending-christianity-n2179613

##############

That's it for the first fall Monday for 2024. Respect Summer is over. Now it's time to pivot into fall foods, fall behaviors, and questions like: What's your wood pile look like heading towards winter?

Let's refocus. Let's find new angles.

I'm on the road today, so hopefully I come up with some new content ideas over the next three days. Stay tuned.

