Hooters Myra Is A Party Of One, Veronika Rajek Makes A Pit Stop At The F1 Race In Las Vegas & Bama Loses Again

Upsets and field storming

Week 13 in the college football season brought chaos, upsets and field storming. Two Top 10 teams lost their third game of the season on the road to unranked opponents.

No. 9 Ole Miss lost to Florida and No. 7 Alabama failed to reach the end zone during an embarrassing loss to Oklahoma. Both likely handed over their college football playoff tickets.

Oklahoma fans celebrated the win with one of many field storms to take place on Saturday, although they had to storm the field more than once after prematurely taking the field with time left on the clock.

The folks in Norman weren't the only ones to prematurely storm the field. No. 21 Arizona State fans did so as well, before Oklahoma fans, with one second left on the clock against No. 14 BYU.

Fans had torn down the goalposts too.

They cleared the field, set the goalposts back up, and played one final snap to have that one second tick off the clock. They did all that and then Arizona State fans got another shot at storming the field.

Premature storming of the field wasn’t the only storming of the field on Saturday. There was an overtime storming that took place too.

No. 15 Texas A&M lost to unranked Auburn after four overtime quarters, and it was on. Fans streamed onto the field after the Tigers notched just their fifth win of the season.

Upsetting a ranked team at home is as good of a reason to storm the field as there is. So is winning six games and becoming bowl eligible, if you're Nebraska and haven’t been to a bowl game in several years anyway.

Some would say that this is the saddest of the ones that took place this weekend. I would never say that, but some would.

No. 16 Colorado got in on the fun of losing to unranked opponents by earning their third loss of the season on the road against Kansas.

Some teams tried to lose their games against unranked teams. The overrated No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions held off Minnesota by a point and looked like they wanted another loss on their record.

Speaking of overrated, No. 5 Indiana finally played a good team for the first time this season at No. 2 Ohio State and got their asses handed to them. Neither Penn State nor Indiana belongs in the Top 5.

Florida man pretends to be Elon Musk, scams old lady out of more than $250,000

Here are a couple of things to keep in mind that you might want to mention to grandma over Thanksgiving. Elon Musk isn't talking to you on social media and he doesn’t need your money.

I know that sounds like common sense, but a 74-year-old woman from Texas was scammed by a Florida man pretending to be the billionaire on Facebook.

The Bradenton Police Department arrested 56-year-old Jeffrey Arthur Moynihan Jr. last week after they said he was able to get the elderly woman to send him $250,000.

According to WESH 2, Moynihan Jr. was impersonating Musk on Facebook in 2023. The 74-year-old woman befriended him and, after several months of messaging back and forth, he convinced her to invest in his businesses with the promise of a $55 million return.

Obviously, not something the real Elon Musk would ever do. According to financial records, the victim transferred the money to Moynihan Jr's bank accounts and that of his business, Jeff's Painting and Pressure Washing, LLC.

In addition to the $250k the elderly woman sent him, the woman's husband says that she transferred approximately $600,000 to "Elon Musk."

Help grandma out people. Let her know she's not Facebook friends with Elon Musk. Don't let her send your inheritance to some dude in Florida scheming on the internet.

It's dumb, it makes no sense, and I can't stop laughing at it

Christmas lights and content

- Homebrew Bill writes:

Hi Sean, great content today. We won't be putting lights on our house this year due to my shoulder surgery. But these are from a couple years ago. Usually takes me about a day on the roof lines and another couple hours the day after for ground lighting, but I enjoy doing it. My wife and daughter do a great job decorating inside.

Appreciate your work.

SeanJo

I had to ask Bill if he got the Christmas decorations out before or after Thanksgiving and if the outdoor decorations were put up at the same time as the indoor or not.

- Homebrew Bill:

Usually a week or two before Thanksgiving. If I were putting them up this year I would have done them this weekend (last weekend as you read this). It depends a lot on the weather and home football and basketball schedules. I know when I put them up last year I took a break on the roof and watched the end of a game on my phone. To do all the roof lines it takes about 200 feet of lights and another 100 feet on the backyard fence.

SeanJo

A before Thanksgiving guy. I like it. I hate that the shoulder surgery has sidelined you this year, but that only means you'll be due for a major comeback next year.

Dino ribs

- Allen writes:

Killing time in Galveston county TX before the Chiefs kickoff...

SeanJo

Excellent job here, Allen. It looks like you at least had some good food last Sunday before watching the Chiefs lose their first game of the season.

No such worries this week as they take on the Panthers. I hope you fire up the grill before kickoff again and if you do send it my way.

Grilling

- John from SD sends:

Still grilling! Go Buckeyes!

SeanJo

I love that you're still grilling. I hate that the Buckeyes are so damn good this season. I have faith that they'll eventually blow it, but until then it's going to be rough.

---------

That's it for today. You'll get a couple of days extra this week from me as Joe has already made the call to the bullpen. I'll see you then.

Keep sending stuff my way. The inbox is always open, so send whatever you have to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

