Meet Sex Writer Magdalene Taylor Who Spoke In Chicago W/Clay Travis, Rocker Vs. Mahomes & Buy JoePa's Glasses

Here's the full discussion:

— David in Cumming, GA writes:

Glad Clay shared the video as he had many good one-liners that I’m sure the blue-haired Libs hated.



Also, what’s up with the whole 1st year, 2nd year, 3rd year crap?! Freshmen, sophomore…

A Screencaps readers pays up and goes to the Super Bowl

— Trey writes:

Long-time, second-time. My last email was about my wife writing a book after beating cancer. I thought your audience may like a first-hand account from Sunday.

I'm a long-time Chiefs' fan despite never setting foot in Missouri. I figured this SB would be the chance-of-a-lifetime to see my team do something that had never been done. Boy, was I wrong. I'm also a Gamecock fan, so I'm used to heartbreak and letdowns!

We only decided to go about a month ago. I bought tickets on Gametime before the AFC Championship game (had to sweat that that one out). ASIDE: Ticket fees as a percentage of the ticket price are BULLSHIT. Can we get Elon on this next? No hotels and limited flights into New Orleans, so we flew into Baton Rouge on Saturday. The drive is just over an hour.

On our walk to Bourbon Street, we must have passed 8 street corner preachers with full-on Garth Brooks-style microphones and PA systems. Do they actually convert anyone? Who is this for? Can't we just sin in peace? Many of these preachers were set up across from Black Hebrew Israelites; enjoy that wiki wormhole.

Bourbon Street was its normal self despite the big event. Plenty of places to get food and drinks. The streets never felt packed. Fox set up an area around their broadcast booth with purple carpet. Carpet on perhaps the dirtiest street in America? Good job, team. It was squishy by noon. Philly seemed to have more fans, and they certainly were louder. Very impressed by everyone's ability to spell EAGLES.

The KC fans I did speak with were a bit too confident to me. Special shout out to the Detroit Lions fans who decided to come even though their team lost and wear shirts reading, "I HOPE BOTH TEAMS LOSE." On the walk to the stadium, we were inundated with hustlers selling $8 can beers and Hispanic women with mobile griddles shouting, "HOTDOGHOTDOGHOTDOGHOTDOG." And also, a protest against circumcision?

Security was abundant outside the stadium. They had enough metal detectors, so we didn't have to wait in line. We made our way into the NFL Gear Shop, and here I thought the tickets were a rip off. $110 for a quarter zip. $40 for a t-shirt. Beers were $13. Less than I expected for the SB, but more than I want to pay.

As for the game, you saw what happened. It's pretty devastating to sit in a stadium to watch a beatdown and stew over how much time and money was invested. A few Philly fans near me were able to help make this an oh-so-special memory. The fan behind my wife spent the entire first half dog-cussing every KC player, the refs, Andy Reid, and Taylor Swift. Two other Philly fans took it upon themselves to stick cameras in KC fans' faces to post on their social media. I'd say these fans deserve a special place in hell for their behavior, but they already have to live in Philly.

In person, the halftime show was fine. Echo and audio issues in the upper levels of the stadium made it hard to hear clearly. For your readers interested in Kendrick Lamar, I'd highly encourage going through his whole catalog. He actually raps about something other than bitches and money.

Overall, the day was great until kickoff. Another Super Bowl trip is highly unlikely for me.

Kinsey:

I actually feel bad for Trey because those were some great seats to a game that was over at halftime. And how about that $7 charge for a bottle of water in a stadium that didn't allow fans to bring in water. What a nice gesture by the NFL.

— Michael V. on the halftime show after a couple of days to dissect it:

When i first watched the halftime show I didn't really understand much of what was going on except that Kendrick obviously doesn't like Drake. While it seemed fairly tame by what we have come to expect from the NFL make no mistake about it, there was a clear anti-America and anti-capitalism sentiment.

They dressed everyone in red, white and blue but there was nothing patriotic about what was said during the performance. Kendrick, Samuel Jackson and Serena Williams made it clear they don't like America very much.

Do you have a favorite food you like to consume when you go to sporting events?

Jeff asked this one.

Kinsey:

Baseball games: Peanuts; there's significant value to the bag of peanuts based on how long you get to sit there breaking them apart and popping a few in at a time between beer chugs.

Football games: Soft pretzel; decent time value if you sit there and casually work your way through the pretzel. The key is to find a place to stand and watch the game while eating the pretzel. Jerking around with the pretzel while sitting in a seat is a hassle.

I would say BBQ nachos at football games, but they're not great everywhere. I remember getting BBQ nachos at an Ole Miss football game like 14 years ago and they were tremendous. Then, I could go to a game up here and get bagged pulled pork and machine-pumped nacho cheese.



Basketball games: Maybe a personal pizza. Split it with Screencaps Jr.

Make America Well-Dressed Again (or at least less slovenly)

— Thank you to Tom in Virginia for this one:

Thanks for your Screencaps, which I enjoy regularly. Fit this one in whenever you feel it serves.

As part of the new national Renaissance, how about we Make America Well Dressed Again? I'm not saying you need to suit up for a supermarket run, but it would be nice if my server at the restaurant didn't look like they were getting ready to wash the dog.

Kinsey:

Tom, you and I would get along. I'm not asking for Americans to act like they're living in the 1940s, but pajamas are for bed, not for the airport or the burrito bowl restaurant like I saw a few weeks back when I was out with Mrs. Screencaps.

I'm not kidding. A couple walks in wearing pajama pants, t-shirts under coats and Crocs. It was like 28-degrees outside. Complete slobs.

Screencaps readers answer questions presented on Hypothetical Tuesday

— Jaime C. in Humble, TX writes:

Would you rather have unlimited money but no time to enjoy it, or live a modest life with all the free time in the world?

Modest life with all the free time in the world. Which I now have upon retiring after 45 years in the aviation industry. It's amazing to be home for dinner every night, have holidays and weekends off, and not have to make excuses for missing family events because you had to work. I was fortunate enough to work for a company that offered a pension, and have an amazing wife who knows how to manage money. So now, I'm going to sit back and enjoy it. Best thing in the world to do is sit on my front porch on Monday mornings and watch everyone else go to work....

Kinsey:

I had to look it up, but I can now confirm that there's a Humble, Texas. I have to give Jaime C. credit for staying humble while living in Humble. Nothing says Screencaps more than Jaime's front porch scene-setter.

Send us porch reports, Jaime.

— Mark in Russellville, Arkansas tells me:

Give me a modest life with all the free time in the world! What's the sense of having boatloads of money without time to enjoy it?

— Frederick Chris answers the hypothetical question on which food he'd eat for life:

I'm going with Italian:

Monday - Spaghetti and meatballs

Tuesday - Meat lasagna

Wednesday - Caesar salad w anchovies, lemon Italian ice

Thursday - Pasta fagioli soup with a cannoli for dessert

Friday - Thin crust pizza

Saturday - Italian cold cut sub

Sunday - Chicken Parmigiana

Rinse and repeat with a nice chianti and lots of time at the Y.

— David P. in New Braunfels went right to my hypothetical about teleporting the beer cart girl during a round of golf:

Hi Joe. Have to pick teleporting the cart girl to my location, particularly now that so many courses wind through subdivisions. Thought about #5, but at my age cart girls don't care about golf prowess. I make up for it with a good tip and some strong bs.

Big fan of Charley. Also, very nice to see Sylvia lately.

I was indifferent regarding the Super Bowl. However found out I won 2 squares at half time. That cash is going to provide me with a new mower! It's about TNML time in Texas.

Checking reservations for Bari, Italy. Thanks Mike T!

— Jon C. shares:

Currently living #1 because I’m retired. Modest life with free time.



While I was working, was living both sides of #3. Started out as a dream job but stuck inside for basically 12 hours a day. At the end, even though had great pay and 12 weeks vacation, hated it because of all the politics (from local to national) that made it not worth it anymore.



Which leads to #6. I don’t need to go back and tell my younger self to save as much as you can as early as you can because I did that.



Which circles back to #1. I can now contemplate the rest of 1-9 because I have that free time.

— Dillon in Crosby, ND answers all of the hypotheticals:

Hey Joe, it's pretty damn cold here (-50 windchill).

Big fan of hypotheticals... these types of questions make up roughly 75% of our conversations. With that being said I'd like to answer these:

1. I'd rather have the modest life with time. (No brainer to me, I chose a career as a teacher I'm used to being broke.)

2. Slightly tougher question as my main food groups are beef, potatoes and beer.. Italian has to have the slight edge based solely on including pizza.

3. I do have a question of if it is your dream job, more than likely it wouldn't include a cubicle? Either way I would rather spend my time at a job I enjoy. I already get summers off, just wish had the money to enjoy it.

4/5. Crosby Country Club unfortunately doesn't have a cart girl. - I'm sure we would hire any applicants. I would say instantly getting the bevcart to come would be pretty cool. Half of the fun is driving to your ball and bitchin' about the weather. As for the putt/drive, it would be sick to drain a long putt in front of people. We have a progressive elimination tournament where everyone follows - was able to miss a putt to lose in the championship... need redemption.

6. I would tell my younger self to not spend so much money on useless crap. For a while I collected shoes... so stupid and not a good ROI.

7. I'm so far away from retirement that who knows what modern things we would have. I would give up streaming services as of currently.

8. Favorite question... I might get some pushback on logistics from Crosby Nate on this, as he is a giant bigfoot aficionado but I will answer Bigfoot easily. From what I've seen we would have similar diets (beef jerky) and guessing a bigfoot could slug some beers. Guessing Bigfoot would be a big fan of football, UFC, etc. The problem with this would be the sheer price to feed and cage the bigfoot. Smells would be another negative, but imagine the added home security a bigfoot would provide. Living in the climate that I do, would I need to get a yeti instead? Is there an actual biological difference between Yetis and a Bigfoot?

9. A bow and arrow would be absolutely useless in my hands... I trust the squirrels.

Kinsey:

How does the Crosby, ND golf course not have a cart girl? There's not a teacher in town who's off during the summer who doesn't want that job? You guys need to sit down this week and tell me what's going on.

A member of the Crosby, ND crew sends a postcard to his buddies who are stuck in absurd winter weather

— Grant H. reports:

Heard from Crosby,ND that it was -47 wind chill last night. Sunny and 85 in Jamaica. For once, I timed out a good decision in my life.

Under the radar music acts to keep an eye on

— Tim T. says:

After listing to classic rock for some 60 years I became sick of hearing the same 40 songs over and over and decided to search some new artist playing some good old Rock n Roll. I could give you a list but will limit it to two bands. Both bands are comprised of beautiful and extremely talented women who can rock your socks off.



From Japan : Band Maid.. Start with the video for "Thrill" then the live concert video for "Hate".



From Mexico: The Warning.. Start with their appearance at the 2023 MTV VMA's,

"Evolve" and "More".

I look forward to seeing the responses.



P.S. I tried the Kendrick Lamar, nope, not for me.

Guys, I have to run. I had a phone call come in this morning that threw me off my game a little bit, so I can't get to all of your emails. Trust me, there are a bunch.

We're supposed to get rocked today by ice and snow. It's going to be a wild ride. Hopefully the power stays on and we can have a nice, quiet night at home.

