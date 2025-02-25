Hooters Girls Refuse To Let The National Headlines Get Them Down, Stafford To CLE Proposal & A Windmill Dunk

RIP to Al Trautwig, who was one of my readers going way back

Over a decade ago, I started receiving Twitter DMs from Al Trautwig, which came as a huge shock at the time. Here I was just some loser in Ohio blogging away about the same stuff I blog about these days and all of a sudden Trautwig is sending me private critiques and compliments on Twitter.

Al Trautwig!

The Olympics broadcaster. The guy who called hockey games. NFL. Worked the pits at the Indy 500. Gymnastics. Bobsled. I even remember in the mid-2000s when he was calling the Tour de France.

Here I am the son of a backhoe operator and a secretary in Ohio with zero connections in the media world, and Trautwig, with a resume ten miles long, cared about what I was writing. It was simply amazing.

After leaving my previous position to come to OutKick, I lost the Twitter account where I communicated with Al. I don't know if he stopped reading after I came to OutKick or whether he was still one of you guys waiting on the latest edition of Screencaps.

All I truly know is that one of the broadcasting legends cared enough about my content to even send me complaints years ago about too many pop-up ads. The guy was as real of a reader as they get.

RIP to one of the true broadcasting legends. Al Trautwig was 68.

Reader request: Have Mike T. show us the egg prices in Sicily

You ask and you shall receive.

— Mike T. says:

Eggs €2.19 a dozen

http://traftonseuropeantour20242025.com/2025/02/24/2-25-2025-agrigento-sicily/

And while he was at it, T. snapped a quickie in the beer aisle. He says this is in Agrigento, Sicily for those of you who want to Google Map his location.

Yes, I'm calling on JEEP owners to show me the ads that are being pumped into their touchscreens

— Chris B. in Florida writes:

You probably saw this already, but just in case. Oh, and your new golf bag should always carry a metal flask and a Swiss Army knife. You never know.

https://www.kbb.com/car-news/jeep-owners-fed-up-with-in-car-pop-up-ads/?ICID=ref_fark

Kinsey:

Are you getting pop-up ads on your Jeep screen? Show me! *Safely*

Pet Peeve: ‘Businesses Trying to Convince Me to Do What Is Best for Them Regardless of My Needs’

— Drew in Katy, Texas would like to vent:

I just got off the phone with State Farm insurance, where they always try to get you to talk to an assistant rather than letting you talk to the agent . . . the person who makes money of your massive insurance bill every year. That just reminded me of all of the other ways that businesses annoy me on a regular basis by trying to get me to do (or pay) what is best for them.

Lay that broad subject out there in Screencaps one morning and watch the responses that you get from others.

Dave in Minnesota does the math on his 7,000 baseball game total

In case you were doubting Dave, he wrote back to break it all down.

— Dave in MN responds:

I started playing ball when I was 6 years old and played until I was 36, about 890 games.

I started umpiring when I was 14 and retired when I was 52, working 5408 games. I have a spreadsheet.

I coached both of my boys from age 6 until high school, then coached the local VFW team for 10 years after that. We participated in spring/summer leagues, fall leagues, and we even played in indoor winter leagues for a few years. I coached over 750 games.

Now, I can't watch the product that MLB calls baseball.

And, the worst parents are hockey parents. I understand the investment they made in their kids, but to have moms in the stands with stopwatches keeping track of their kids' ice time compared to others is a bit extreme.

Kinsey:

Rob Manfred has lost Dave in Minnesota, who gave his life to the sport. Stop and think about that.

The part of this email that is amazing is Dave keeping a spreadsheet on his umpiring going all the way back to when he was a teen. I have no choice but to ask more about this. He has that figure down to the exact last digit. I'm not going to lie, that is impressive.

Hey Manfred, get your ass on the phone and figure out how to bring back guys like Dave.

Drip…drip…drip…

Do you remember that edition of Screencaps where I laid out the eventual destruction of high school baseball at the highest levels? Parents of the kids Bradley is talking about here will eventually ignore high school baseball entirely and just send their kids to play for the travel ball academies in the spring.

Why would you want your kids playing with a bunch of low-level high school teammates?

Elite high school baseball as we know it will eventually die. It's just a matter of time.

Must-Haves In Your Golf Bag That Most People Don't Think About, But They Should

— Mike from Cincinnati cuts to the chase:

In response to your question of surprised more people don’t carry in their golf bag: Fireball. The big bottle.

To your question of what should you be carrying: Fireball. The big bottle

— Jason W. says:

People may have all of these, but I don't see them very often.

Extra Socks. Alignment Stick for the pre-round range. Advil (note: I'll be 50 this year mid-round back, knees, all around soreness is real).

Kinsey:

Alignment stick? For what?

This feels like a humblebrag about Jason's handicap. I've NEVER golfed with anyone who has brought out an alignment stick before a round. Now, granted, I golf with a bunch of degenerates, but still, some of them are pretty damn good golfers.

Jason needs to tell us his handicap to justify this alignment stick idea unless he has some other use for it during his round like for stirring drinks.

Would you care if Don Henly is lip-syncing during a concert at the Sphere?

— Todd in Houston writes in:

Please tell Tom B. in Alexandria, VA that multiple concert goers of the Eagles over the last few years have proven that Don Henley isn't even singing any more - he's been lip synching. Multiple vids on Youtube proving this.

Also, here's a genius on how to improve the NBA All Star game - Just play a regular game, but NO THREES. That's right - they'll have to work the ball around, knock down open jumpers at the elbows, and drive to the hoop.

The Travel Ball Hardo rambling while complimenting me

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston checks in:

Hell of a job today Joey! Golfbags, lotsa baseball content, IGs, ARod hoops, Eli dorks, fat Euro Laker & Nugget, Mulkey sulks, senior weiner dog olympics and more. Well done dude. HS soccer is legit. I am not a big futbol fan, but some friends' kids play so I watch a little. You ain't gonna like this though... around here the best HS teams are the ones that are stacked with club players.

The schools that only have a few club players are the teams that get smoked. Same for baseball. I'd bet that your buddy Brandon Graveline threw back coldies in abuncha Hampton Inn lobbies following what I am sure was an epic travel ball career for Matty.

As far as my question about egg prices, one thing I forgot to ask... does anyone really care?

There seems to be lotsa libs that squalk about it, but how many eggs are these folks eatin? An 18 pack at Kroger here in Houston yesterday set me back $5.89. I guess that's a few bucks more than I paid a year ago, and of course I'd like them (and everything else) to be cheaper, but other than that Leo D guy who seems to be losing his shit about everything, are any Screencappers flippin out about it?

PS - does anyone call you Joey? Not sure where that came from.

Kinsey:

No.

More Canadian fishing adventure suggestions for Jonathan in Denver whose last wish was for his brothers to take his kids on a Canadian fishing adventure

— Justin P. helps out:

Here are some suggestions for the fellow reader that's looking for a Canadian fishing adventure to honour his late brother. I was lucky enough to visit Langara last summer as part of a company trip, & I've heard great things about the other two. They offer a different experience (ocean vs. lake, salmon/halibut/rockfish vs. pike/grayling/walleye), but with the ridiculous US F/X, they'd each be quite affordable for you guys south of the border.

https://www.langara.com/

Langara island is situated just off of Haida Gwaii (Northern BC). Requires a flight from Vancouver to Masset, then a jetcopter to the lodge. You actually land right at the lodge itself, so it's pretty cool just getting to the place. An added bonus is that you get to see a big group of seals that live on the rocks around the bay (& sometimes steal your fish), plus a chance to see orcas & humpbacks.

https://reindeerlakelodge.ca/

Reindeer Lake (Northern SK/MB). Getting here would entail flying to Saskatoon, then taking their private plane to the lodge. No ocean wildlife, but you get to catch the Grand Slam of fishing (pike, lake trout, walleye & grayling). The mosquitoes & black flies would be brutal, though

https://ganglers.com/

Egenolf Lake (Northern MB). Fly to Winnipeg, then their private plane to the lodge. Again, No ocean wildlife, but you get to catch the Grand Slam as well as having the option of river fishing. Insects would again be off the charts. There's a reason why the mosquito is Manitoba's provincial bird...

If you want some mountain golf recommendations up here as well, I could go on for hours about that!

— Michael P. has a suggestion:

Saw the post about fishing in Canada. My dad's side of the family has been driving up to Canada starting with my great grandpa going back to the 60s. They used to find places where logging roads had recently opened up and pitch some tents and fish.

As things progressed, they eventually hooked up with a small outfitter who would fly us onto a cabin on a island in a lake and they leave you out there for a week. No phone service or running water. They might do a camp check once or twice, but otherwise they just pick you up a week later.

The local outfitter sold his camps about 10 years ago to a bigger outfit. We still go to the same lake, but the new outfitter has all sorts of other options. Lodges, guides and any sort of experience you're looking for.

We fly out to the place we stay from a small town called Flin Flon, Manitoba, which is right on the Saskatchewan Manitoba border so they have lakes in both provinces. The outfit is https://kississinglodge.com/, not sponsored. Its who bought the lakes we had been going to for decades so we still use them.

Great places to go fishing. Even on some of the "small" lakes the fishing is incredible. Walleye and pike all day. Depending on if the lake is deep enough, lake trout too(but those are better in the fall vs summer). We have multiple people in our family who have pike or trout hanging on their walls now because they caught monsters up there. My uncle has a 36" trout, my grandpa and cousin each have pike in the 45" range. We go at the end of June and some of the guys even go back in September for a week for trout fishing. I can't recommend it enough. My grandpa took me for the first time when I was 12 and I can't wait to start taking my own kids in a few years. Hope this helps.

Screencaps readers are starting to consume more and more college baseball

— Jim in San Diego enjoys getting out to watch the college product:

Already taken in 2 games this year (not counting fall exhibition of BYU @ SDSU: Stanford @ Fullerton 2 weeks ago, and UCSB @ SDSU Sat.

We need more college baseball pics here.

Kinsey:

We need teams like Fullerton to get back on the national map. They were 16-38 last year. Fullerton is currently going through its longest College World Series appearance drought since it joined D1.

Has NIL killed the likes of Fullerton? One of you is an expert on this stuff.

That is it for this final Tuesday in February. It was in the low 50s here yesterday. The spring thaw has begun which means it's a disgusting swamp and will continue to be a mess for the next two months — at least.

But, we'll soldier on.

Let's go get after it and finish off February and winter. Take care.

