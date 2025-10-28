Hooters Gets Back To Basics: Beers, Blondes & Smiles, Brian Kelly's First Supper Post-LSU & Buy Capone Letter

Plus: What is your sheet thread count?

A variety of things to get this Tuesday rolling

No, I didn't stay up for the end of that World Series game. I woke up on the couch in the man cave at 1 a.m. with the game still going and the thought crossed my mind to get back into the game, but then I remember how I felt after that crazy Tigers-Mariners extra innings game.

Is there any remaining doubt that Ohtani is the greatest player in the history of the game?

While we're at it, let's also remember just how great Freddie Freeman's career has been. Two World Series titles, 9-time all-star, MVP, walk-off World Series home runs, career .300 hitter, a legit shot at 3,000 hits if he wants to stick around. And he's a guy who stops me in my tracks to watch him hit, especially how he turns on pitches low and inside. It's just beautiful.

Does it feel like the brands are testing us this year by slipping in Christmas commercials that aren't as obvious as normal? We're getting subtle Christmas commercials in October. Yes, I'm paying attention and it's completely disgusting.

Mrs. Screencaps wanted a new comforter this winter, and it turns out that the massive faux fir comforter from Costco might be TOO HOT to use in October. She woke up saying that this comforter might be TOO ELITE until the temps get into the 20s at night. Meanwhile, I slept like a rock.This is the comforter, minus the pillow covers:

That brings me to sheet thread counts:

I bought the 680 thread count sheets from Costco and they're definitely elite. Now I'm wondering if I want to go even higher to 1000 thread count sheets? One of you has the top thread counts in the world. Is there a big difference when you get to the even higher elite levels of thread counts? Should I go higher?#NotSponsoredEmail: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Mailbag: Most annoying thing when having a discussion?

— Chad asks:

What is something people do when you are having a discussion/argument that gets on your nerves?

For example, when someone pretends they don't understand what you are saying because they can't come up with their own counterargument. That is beyond annoying.

Kinsey:

It's annoying when the person you're talking to has to interject, especially when I'm giving direction. Like I've told you guys, I've had a rather interesting year behind the scenes (no, not my marriage) that I've not written about, and I won't write about, but it has been a year of more than just writing Screencaps columns.

The most important thing you can remind your kids heading out into the workforce is to not interject as the other person, the manager, is explaining a thought-process, or giving direction.

Do you want to see a high school football game ending that will blow your mind?

Let's go to Indiana where they're already into the playoffs. You're going to see a crazy play and think that's the end of the video. You have to stick with this one beyond the first crazy play and also pay attention to plot twists.

Speaking of high school playoffs, our school, Perrysburg, enters the Ohio playoffs against 1-9 Cleveland St. Ignatius. Yes, they're 1-9. Welcome to the expanded state playoff system where Ohio's athletic association gets to make even more money off of high school football players.

Ignatius also might've played the hardest schedule in Ohio, but still.

More readers react to the Ripken-like Screencaps consecutive columns streak coming to an end

— Chris B. in Florida or North Carolina, I can't keep track at this point, writes:

You handled the streak’s end like a true boss — or Worldwide Head of Screencaps and Subsidiary ‘Caps Ventures. You took the responsibility upon yourself, no throwing anyone under the bus, perfect performance.



Oh, and there’s bagels in the conference room.

— John in Coronado emails:

Dear Joe’s Boss,

Please don’t fire Joe. He felt bad for his small, insignificant, error. Besides, family time is important.

If you fire Joe, I will put you on magazine mailing lists.

Oh, never mind. That isn’t a thing anymore….

Kinsey:

All good, John. As I've said, OutKick has been the best place I've ever worked outside of working for myself. Going back into the corporate world after spending years working pretty much independently was weird, but now I'm sorta used to taking required workplace behavior online classes.

Multitasking when you're an A&M fan in the middle of a dream season, but you have a son playing college football at the same time

— Mike N. is living the life right now:

We had to watch our youngest son play Saturday from the family room as they played away in upstate NY. He played his first complete game (freshman - safety) and was second on the team in tackles, but they lost a crushing defeat in 2OT. Our oldest son surprised us and drove home from College Station to watch. The A&M night game was a blast.

Here's to the Greatest Column in the Land!

Enjoying OutKick from Maui

— John from Orange County is just living in the moment right now:

Joe, spending the week in Maui and I woke up to not only your caps but night, too.

Read both of them with this view.

###################

That is it for this final Tuesday in October 2025. Let's get after it. The sun is out. The leaves are popping. This should be a great day of life.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :