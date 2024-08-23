Hooters Cassidy Wins Miss Hooters International 2024, Osama Backs CU & Buy A Race Car

After last night's Hooter's Miss International pageant, I feel like a gambling handicapper who just picked the Masters winner and then the ticket cashes

Thursday afternoon, I wrote up the Miss Hooters preview post and predicted Cassidy Welch would walk off the stage in Fort Worth with the 2024 crown.

Here's what I wrote:

I hate to do this to Scarlett, but this is Cassidy Welch's year. She'll have the hometown crowd behind her. She has the resume. She's given her life to the company. In my opinion, Cassidy secured the title, in June, with one simple photo that should make her the Miss Hooters International 2024.

The judges agreed.

I woke up this morning to learn that Cassidy had climbed to the top of the Hooters mountaintop and all but secured her spot in the Hooters Hall of Fame.

OutKick's Zach Dean is supposed to sit down for a conversation with Cassidy at some point today, if his wife doesn't go into labor first, which would mean that I would have to pinch hit and interview Cassidy.

"Mainly, I’d love to pay off my car. That would probably be the first thing. Then I’d love to open a savings account to go towards my future salon business," Cassidy told me about how she'd handle prize money in an interview before the 2023 Miss Hooters International contest. "I’d also love to donate to St. Jude’s for cancer research for kids."

That's my Miss Hooters.

It's been a helluva year for the company. I'm just happy they have a Miss Hooters that can go out there and send the brand on a different trajectory.

#notsponsored #wecoverthenewsyouguysNEEDtoknow

The current state of school busing in the United States: Did Tom's kid write ‘POOP’ on a piece of paper and pass it to a kindergartner?

- Tom in Clarksville, OH shares:

Love Screencaps thanks for the work you and your group do, great stuff!

I saw your recent question about the state of busing, and a lot has changed. When I was a kid, in the sticks in Colorado, if we misbehaved on the bus, the driver would simply stomp on the breaks and crack everyone's head into the seat in front of us, and the rest of the ride was peaceful. No joke.

My son has been riding the bus for 4 years now. We have had nothing but issues. It started in Kindergarten when the kids would trade their C19 masks with other kids, think someone had spiderman and they wanted your batman one, whatever. The stuff he brought home was absolutely disgusting, quite possibly worse than the virus itself, but in reality they were probably all building their immune systems.

First grade, my son was accused of writing a note with the word "POOP" on it and passing it to a kindergartener. He was sent for a visit to the Principal for this one. We soon learned all bus infractions were visits to the Principal. I demanded to see the note because my son's handwriting was so abysmal that there was no way anyone could make out "POOP" much less a kindergartener. They never produced the note, but I was informed by my wife that whatever my son was writing and passing around was on a notepad with my company letterhead on it! Fantastic!

Second and third grade, we figured out that the bus has full time cameras going. So, each time he got in trouble going forward we called for a review of the tape. All of his shenanigans led to lunch with the Principal but the tape largely exonerated him. The bigger issue on the bus is that since we are in a rural area and the school districts make no sense he is on the bus for 40 to 60 minutes. That is a long time for young kids to hold their shit together especially in the presence of other kids who are struggling to hold their shit together. We found out that many of the kids on the bus have cell phones, mind you these are second and third graders with unlocked iPhones, surfing the web. We have had to explain a lot of things to our son way before he was ready to hear about them.

I think the bus used to be a right of passage in a way, getting from home to school on your own, you had to navigate some stuff, but now it a mix of idiot parents sending their kids with unlocked phones and bus drivers who take every offense to the principle.

The mantra, "show me the tape" has served my son well both on the bus and inside the school...glad there wasnt any tape when I was a kid.

Have our new West Point cadets slayed the Beast?

West Point grad Bo T. in Michigan, who served as an adviser to a few parents who sent off their kids to West Point asked how things are going.

- Matt B. sent a son to West Point this summer:

I saw Bo T's email today and was impressed to learn he maintains 22 acres (I'll put a cap on any of my landscaping whining). He asked about the status of West Point and Beast (basic training). The class of 2028 completed it on August 12 with their traditional 12-14 mile ruck march back to campus that kicked off sometime around 3:30am.

Our son survived the 6 weeks and said it was a lot more difficult than he anticipated, which is a pretty common feeling. We got a phone call at the 3-week midway point and got to listen to his stories for an hour or so.

Throughout Beast, fellow Screencaps/WP dad Steven B (also West Point class of '90) would check in to see if we'd heard from our New Cadet and offer some info about the types of things he might be doing.

It was great to have his reassurances and also a reminder of how important community is for each of us - whether it's Screencaps, West Point, the Johnson City gang, etc.

This past weekend we attended Acceptance Day (A Day) where the New Cadets officially join the corps of cadets as Plebes. It was pretty magical watching them parade in front of the historic buildings while wearing their covers (white dress hat) for the first time.

If I can make a suggestion as someone who's been able to visit Air Force and Navy as well, I'd encourage anybody to check out our service academies. I think they'll be pretty impressed with what they see and inspired by the next generation of leaders stepping up to serve our nation. God Bless...and Go Army!

While on the subject of West Point, it's starting to sound like we'll have more cadets to track in the class of '29.

- A dad writes:

My son received a Letter of Assurance a couple weeks ago from them, which means he’s in pending the political nomination. All the other boxes are checked. In discussions that I’ve had with people that know that process, they say that when a kid walks in with an LOA, the congressional interviewers view their step more as a formality than anything.

One guy even said "If West Point admissions has already deemed him good enough, who are we to say otherwise?" We are not taking anything for granted (and Scott, I’m reminding him of what you pointed out in your last email), but things look good at this point for him to be joining the Long Gray Line in the class of ‘29!

Kinsey:

If your son or daughter is considering one of the branches for their college careers, I'm telling you right now that you'll want to use the resources (Screencaps readers) who are following this column like hawks on a daily basis.

I'll say it again and again, we have some heavy-hitters who are reading daily. This column has resources. Use them.

Does your son or daughter need to interview a member of the military who has seen or done a few things? We have resources and they're ready to help.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

OutKick's Gunz gets a lecture over how he cooked a chicken thigh that looked like it was microwaved and definitely not grilled or smoked

This is what Gunz ate for breakfast this week. This guy is out of control and I've told him that, but I wanted him to hear it from the Screencaps community so it really starts to sink in.

- Gerard in Illinois lights up Gunz:

Your co-workers probably don’t respect summer because it’s always summer in the south. They don’t have to put up with 2 ft of snow and 10 below like we do. Summer can stay forever as far as I am concerned.

Was that round thing on Gunz plate even chicken? This is how you cook chicken thighs….

- Gerard adds that THIS is a Midwest breakfast, not that plate of food that Gunz threw together with the chicken thigh:

- Guy G. in western NY DESTROYS Gunz:

Gunz needs to up the chicken game. #RespectSummer means cooking it outside, not in the microwave! And for Pete’s sake, put some flavor on it!!

Chicken below is my vinegar based sauced chicken. Practice cook to make sure I can still make the sauce right. 50 or so halves getting cooked coming on Labor Day. Pit is set up and ready to roll!

Pizza Huts that are now churches

- Matt spotted this one in Woodbridge, Va:

Pass this everyday on my way to and from work. It's now a church called Holiness Tabernacle. 12 year old me thought going to dine in pizza hut was a religious experience, so I guess it makes sense.

Have you ever looked at real estate listings and tried to figure out where the Christmas tree would go?

- Voiceover guy Mike L. writes:

I too like to peruse listings and check out the layout. I do wonder if I'm the only one that tries to figure out where I'd put the Christmas tree?

Kinsey:

Mike, I look to figure out where the recliner and TV would go. You might need to seek help! Respect Summer. Respect the recliner. Respect the other three seasons!

These corporations need to be shamed for their lack of respect!

Finding your healing waters in the Pacific Northwest

- Adam W. in Nebraska shares:

Last week me and the Mrs. spent a few days living like Mike T from Idaho. It was a fun getaway with many Screencaps spec sunsets. DIY grazing board 5/5 stars.

We hit the weather jackpot in the Pacific Northwest, nothing better than shorts and a hoodie.

Message sent from the Char Bar, Columbus OH.

###################

That's a great place to stop on this Friday morning. The sun is out. The patio has never been better. I spent last night out there watching the Little League World Series and that right fielder stealing a home run.

College football starts tomorrow. Joe Burrow didn't get hurt during the preseason and the pool is calling my name.

Let's finish strong and then go have a great summer weekend.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :