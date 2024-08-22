Miss Hooters International 2024 IS TONIGHT: Let's Meet The Contestants

Tonight at Billy Bob's in Forth Worth, 30 beautiful Hooters Girls will walk that aisle at the Miss Hooters 2024 International pageant, but only one will climb the mountaintop where she'll be bestowed with one of the biggest prizes in the pageant world.

It hasn't been the greatest year in the history of Hooters. Stores have closed. Some Hooters Girls heard that their careers were over. It was a traumatic year for the workers and customers.

But tonight, at Billy Bob's, the franchise we grew up on and treat as one of the most prized possessions of our pop culture experience, starts to rebuild itself by naming one of these women as the next face of Hooters.

OutKick handicaps the Miss Hooters International 2024 pageant:

If you're in Fort Worth, the show starts tonight at 7:30 at Billy Bob's. Buy tickets.

A blonde has to win, right? Wrong. Keep in mind, there are around 40 dark-haired brunettes in the Hooters Hall of Fame. Anna Burns, who is Wes Welker's wife, won Miss Hooters in 2005 with dark hair. It can happen, fellas.

I don't have the stats in front of me, but based off my Getty Images research, you don't need to be from Florida or Texas to win the title. In 2013, Marissa Raisor of Newport, Kentucky climbed the mountaintop and won the crown.

The most interesting name of a past champion has to be Sara Hoots, who won the title in 2008. She met her husband on a calendar tour and now they have a beautiful family.

Is this the year a set of twins win Miss Hooters International? Amber and Holly Diaz are attempting something that our researchers say has never happened in Hooters history.

While being from Florida doesn't guarantee you're going to become Miss Hooters, it helps. Sable Robbert and Anna Burns both came out of Fort Lauderdale. Miss Hooters 2023 Emily Johnson was out of Orange Park, Florida. The Diaz twins are out of Kissimmee.

Who wins Miss Hooters International 2024?

Enayyah, representing Daytona Beach, should be high on your betting list. She's a three-time Hooters Calendar Girl and Miss May 2022. She's also signed to a professional modeling contract with Wilhelmina. She's going to be a force in this pageant. Macy from Houma, Louisiana has a Hooters look that would play to the masses. According to her bio, she started with the company at 16 as a hostess and has worked her way up to bartender. She clearly knows the brand. Cassidy from Grand Prairie, TX will be the hometown favorite. She's done it all for this company. She's a 4-time Hooters Calendar Girl. She was 1st runner-up a year ago. She's been on Hooters billboards. This is the last prized possession in her Hooters career she hasn't been able to get her hands on. Scarlett from Pearland, TX is another Hooters Girl who has done it all, but has not worn the crowns. She's a SIX-time Hooters Calendar Girl. She finished in the top 10 last year.

Kinsey's 2024 pick:

I hate to do this to Scarlett, but this is Cassidy Welch's year. She'll have the hometown crowd behind her. She has the resume. She's given her life to the company. In my opinion, Cassidy secured the title, in June, with one simple photo that should make her the Miss Hooters International 2024

Meet the full list of Hooters contestants who will battle it out tonight in Fort Worth: