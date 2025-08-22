Hooters Cassidy Prepares To Sling Beers & Wings For CFB Week 0, National Screencaps Day Is Set & Pure Florida

The first Thursday after Labor Day will now be forever known as ‘National Screencaps Day’

The search is officially over.

After consulting with my ChatGPT assistant, who told me it's perfectly fine to create a floating national day of observance, especially if I brand it to you guys HARD.

So I'm going HARD with this branding — National Screencaps Day will forever — as long as Fox Digital will pay me — be celebrated on the first Thursday after Labor Day.

Reasoning:

It would be extremely rare for me to be off on that day, especially until my kids are out of school and we have like nine years to go for that.

The NFL starts that day! Football energy is high.

It's a mowing day! We might as well make that the first week of the TNML playoffs

It's still patio season!

The weather is usually phenomenal!

College football is in the bloodstream!

It's golf season!

The pool is still open.

You guys are back at your desks for the fall (GPT told me to add that one) so you'll be a captive audience for National Screencaps Day

No major holiday conflicts

If it's good enough for Roger Goodell, it's good enough for me

The sun is going down earlier. Why does that matter? You're reading more, looking at more social media posts after Labor Day. This is just basic Internet science.

And for those reasons, the decision has been made.

Mark it down. This year, we celebrate on September 4.

Yes, it's coming up FAST. No, I didn't go over this with T-shirt manager Olivia. Yes, we need to come up with a shirt to sell to you guys. That's No. 1 on my agenda.

No, it won't be for sale ON National Screencaps Day, but I should be able to come up with a plan to get you guys TNML stickers.

I asked my assistant to make a logo real quick. This is what he/she/they/them/it came up with in about two minutes. It's not the best, but it's a start.

Will Cracker Barrel go out of business quicker than Bob Evans, one of my predicted brands that will disappear in five years

— Jim T. correctly observes:

Might want to add Cracker Barrel to your list ... the rebrand is going over like New Coke ...

Kinsey:

For those of you who've been paying attention, OutKick has been out in front of the Cracker Barrel demise for a couple of years now. The signs have been there that a full rebrand was coming as CB tried to lure the TikTok generation.

Then they went and ripped the old man off the logo. Talk about brand suicide.

RIP to the Hooters our dads would take us to before Reds & Bengals games

On Thursday, I just happened to ask my Augusta, Georgia source about the status of the beloved Augusta Hooters without knowing they were hauling the Newport Hooters down the river.

— My Augusta source reports:

I was just by there this morning. A few weeks ago it looked like a semi professional photo shoot outside with some of the staff.

Like all the other stuff [Augusta National] owns it will be there one day and gone the next. You'll never know it would have been there.

Ask My Anything: Are you surprised by Howard Stern's downfall?

— Nick asks:

Are you surprised with Howard Stern's downfall? I see that he announced on his Twitter page he has a "major announcement" set for Sept. 2nd. Nearly a day after sending that tweet, it only got just a little over 500 likes, and of course, he closed his comment section off.

Kinsey:

No, not in the least. Ask yourself the last time Howard, 71, controlled the national narrative. I can't even remember the last time Howard moved the needle for us Gen Xers who grew up glued to the E! show across the Midwest.

Yes, we know many of you coastal elites watched Stern's Channel 9 show and listened to the actual terrestrial show on your way to work, but those fans are starting to either die off fast or they're on Facebook arguing with other Boomers.

Stern's career was over the minute he started working like three days a week and took off all summer.

Screencaps Jr. has his first official school-sanctioned cross-country meet tomorrow, and I'm completely clueless as to how this will go

Yes, there's a pasta party tonight.

My question is what are we supposed to feed him for breakfast? Eggs? Peanut butter in squeeze pouches like he's entering an Ironman? Egg white squeeze pouches? Are those even a thing?

I'm completely in the dark on this and if you guys don't answer me, I'll be asking my virtual chat assistant which would be very depressing. I need a human who has been in these trenches to walk me through this.

He won't be running until 2:35, if that helps.

Like baseball or any other sport he's played, I just want to have him prepared physically. Mentally, I'm of no help since I've never run in a competitive race. I'm leaving that one to the coaches.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL GMAIL

The Woke Smithsonian

— Joey G. takes us on a tour:

Been seeing lots of posts online saying Smithsonian has gone full woke. I was there last year and can confirm it’s out of control. The exhibits lean heavy on ‘oppression’ instead of just celebrating greatness.

Instead of celebrating

Jim Thorpe – Olympic gold medalist who won with a mismatched pair of shoes pulled from the trash, and went on to play in what became the NFL, MLB, and NBA. Absolute all-time athlete.

Walt Disney/Mickey Mouse – first sound cartoon, guy who built an entertainment empire.

Marvel Movies – even with recent flops, still a box office dynasty…you get lectured about discrimination.

They’ve of course got Fauci’s Nats first pitch Corona mask on display.

Also included a pic of the exhibit about Trump’s impeachments that has caused controversy lately, which surprisingly I felt was very fair and museum appropriate.

These pics were taken August 2024.

#######################

And that is it for this Friday morning, the last one without college football for a long time.

The sun is shining, it's not blazing hot and there's high school football tonight. I truly love this time of year. Soak it in. Enjoy this weekend. Good luck to your kids who have sports starting.

Let's go have a strong weekend. Take care.

