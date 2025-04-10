Hooters Cassidy Kicks Off Masters Week With John Daly In Augusta, Masters Gnomes Skyrocket & Buy A Miller Van

They credited me on Jesse Watters' show for the Clay swing video. I just wish they would've shown my tweet ripping Clay

Yes, my phone lit up last night via the text group. Canoe Kirk was watching Watters when this popped up. It's always interesting when things like this happen. I remember the first time I appeared on Clay & Buck — I've only been on twice, I think — and I suddenly heard from guys I went to high school with.

That's always fun when people are sitting there listening to Clay and then there comes a voice from Brookville, Ohio that guys haven't heard in at least two decades.

Anyway, fast-forward to the end to see Clay explain that swing:

— Dave C. wrote via the Twitter DMs:

Joe, just wanted to let you know that I just got the new Screencaps newsletter and it was well done. I was going to post it on X, but I can't figure out how to do it. It only lets me forward it as an email. So anyway I forwarded it to a bunch of guys who I think will enjoy it. Thanks.

Kinsey:

Yep, the newsletter is the newsletter. You guys have to be signed up to see it. Let's get signed up, then forward it to your buddies who are sick and tired of shitty newsletters lecturing them.

Do you think Rory's wife will give him an earful over Lowry invading this special moment?

Does Rory's wife, who almost became his ex-wife, ever forgive Shane for jumping into the middle of this video? You can't tell me it's not in the back of her head.

The cool uncle always has his enemies who can't stand his party boy ways.

Congratulations to all the readers I see who are receiving their Taste of the Masters orders. My box is supposed to arrive today. Why Thursday? There's something about sitting here late in the afternoon on Thursday watching the action on the Masters app and that box arriving at the door.

I'll turn on the TV. The Augusta birds will be chirping. The piano will be playing. It's the perfect scene as I start digging into the contents of the box. I'm instantly transported to those PERFECT concession stands at Augusta National where you can walk in and walk out with a LOAD of food in mere minutes.

The only thing that would make the Taste of the Masters better is if I could get my hands on a 12-pack of Crow's Nest.

Have you guys figured out if there's a beer comparable to the Nest? Is it Blue Moon?

Masters wife question

— Tom W. asks:

Hope all is well. Got an idea for a poll.

Do the golf wives dressed head to toe in the white caddie jumpsuits at the Par 3 tourney look hotter than the IG models in bikinis that barely cover their nether regions?

My vote is for the golf wives in the caddie jumpsuits.

Are you stockpiling anything due to tariffs?

— Rob in Florida writes:

Am I prepping for the upcoming recession and stocking up on supplies? No, not even a little bit.

I drink water from the tap. If it’s good enough for my dogs, it’s good enough for me.

The price of cars does not concern me; All three of my vehicles (plus two golf carts) are in great shape. Besides, I don’t buy any vehicles new, I buy used and run them until they die.

401K. I increased the amount I put in a month ago. I’m buying (do not take financial advice from me)

I do not listen to any Corporate Media, Ladies and Gentlemen, this crisis is being reported by the same people that brought you Covid insanity, hunter Biden’s Laptop was Russian propaganda, our sitting President was a Russian plant, men can become women, peaceful but fiery protests and Keith Olberman. Relax, this too shall pass……

— Mark in Tennessee IS NOT providing financial advice…do not sue him:

While the market hasn’t liked the uncertainty, I believe this is a short-lived period of volatility. Longer term, the end game is to reset the global economy. Instead of a vast global economy (and there will still be global trade), there will be more regionalization and re-shoring of manufacturing and supply chains. Covid showed the U.S. the vulnerability of global supply chains (think: shortages of consumer goods, and more critically, pharmaceuticals) and one of the goals of the current administration is to change this.

I have encouraged clients to slow down and avoid the panic buying of "stuff" and the panic selling of their investments.

A correction to Pete in Arizona's NCAA Tournament numbers email:

— Tom in Houston checks in:

First of all, many thanks to Pete in Arizona for putting together his list. It was very entertaining, and I'm sure it took a lot of work. But I noticed an error, and it's one that involves my favorite team, so I have to point it out. Sorry Pete - missing one is still A+ work!

Jim Valvano was 37 in 1983 when NC State won the title in fairly memorable fashion (I grew up an NC State fan). Golden is the second youngest, and it is kind of odd that both wins were against Houston. Maybe next year for the Cougars.

— Charlie P. had issues with Pete's numbers:

If the tournament is annual, then the 24 tournaments would rank back to 2001 – there is no way that there were more 12 over 5 seeds in the past 16 years, than in the past 24 years. Please explain.

Honda mower owners rally behind my new purchase

— John never had doubt that I'd do the right thing:

So happy for your neighbors and wife that you bought a legit mower and they don’t have to see you in spandex mowing the grass.

I think most of the electric mower guys actually do it on the weekend…

— Adam in Oak Creek, Wisconsin tells me:

Fantastic choice for the new mower! Just finished up sharpening the blades and changing the oil last week getting ready for the season (although we are supposed to get snow in the Milwaukee area this afternoon).

This will be my 4th season with the Honda and it's been nothing but awesome. The mulch system is top of the line, and being able to set to half mulch half bag is really a great feature.

I have a little over a half acre lot and have thought of going the electric route, but this thing cuts so well I can't imagine making the switch anytime soon.

— Dom in Scottsdale says:

Good luck with the mower. I think you will love it. It mulchs so well you never use the bag. Unless you are picking up leaves in the fall.

Second on the Picanha Steak. An excellent cut that flies under the radar. Serve it in slices across the grain and enjoy the leftovers on a crusty roll steak sandwich the next day. Chimichurri goes well with it on top after slicing and serving.

— Greg in suburban Dayton, OH says the same thing:

Congrats on the new Honda. You made the right choice.

Back in 1996, I lived in Oakwood and had a postage stamp of a yard. I bought a used Snapper corded electric for $50, but after one season I got sick of the cord. I then bought a used Honda from a guy in Bellbrook. He had a hilly yard and told me the self-propel mechanism was shot and was pissed because it was only a couple of years old. Since my lot was so small with no hills, I bought it anyway and when I got home I realized the drive mechanism was just out of adjustment. BAM - nearly new Honda mower with all the attachments and in full working order for $75!!

In 2004, the wife and I moved to Bellbrook to a yard that is just under an acre. I did one pass with the Honda and decided it was time to upgrade so I went and bought a JD GS30 commercial walk-behind. That has been my unit ever since and it's still running and cutting like new. I sold the Honda to a friend of mine for $80. This was in 2005. He still has it, he still uses it, and it still starts on the first pull. Hondas are the best push-mowers. #notsponsored. Period. Stop. I also have a Honda generator that I used to use at the track for my tire warmers and fan. It is so quiet and fuel efficient that I'm glad I invested the money.

Hondas aren't cheap, but you can't beat their value if you take care of them.

— Bryan in Blountville, TN tells me:

Greetings from our little slice of heaven in northeast Tennessee where NASCAR has come to town for the weekend and most of the locals won't be seen until next week.

Congratulations on your new mower! It is a great choice and will serve you well for many years to come.

I have three Honda HRS21 mowers I inherited from my Dad (why he had three, I don't know - wish he was here for me to ask). Those particular models have not been manufactured since the early- to mid-90s. I do not have any idea what their actual age may be but they are still running today. Also, I have a friend whose yard I take care of that has a slightly older version of the model you purchased. It, too, runs flawlessly. All these mowers usually start on the first pull, even after sitting all winter. Just be sure to perform the annual maintenance (clean/change air filter, change oil, sharpen blades) and it will indeed last a lifetime.

— Mike in Belvidere, NJ shares my big nightmare about a battery mower purchase:

Frequent reader of your column here. I was always a gas-powered guy for performance, especially after having worked in landscaping years past. After living in a condo for 11 years I bought my first real home requiring me to purchase new outdoor power tools.

I bought a gas-powered mower and blower but went the battery powered route for a Black and Decker hedge and weed trimmer and they both work well to this day, that’s 10 years running. When the gas-powered blower broke down, I decided to be a good green homeowner and invested $300 in a blower combo with dual batteries and a charger.

It worked great until it didn’t. Trying to get that thing covered under warranty was impossible. There wasn’t a repair shop within 60 miles of my location that would do it. Places listed closer didn’t know why the manufacturer had them on the list as a shop who could repair. Danny, that’s $300 right in the lumberyard!

That is it for this ugly Thursday morning as I sit here watching the first groups go through 4,5,6 on the Masters app.

Remember to get some work done today. Don't be completely worthless while the golf is on your screen.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my easy-to-find personal Gmail.

