The Hooters 2026 Bikini Calendar Is Out & Proves This Iconic Brand Isn't Dead Yet, Ron's Football & Hot Dogs!

I'm back from a quick trip to Louisville for the Equip Expo which every human on earth should experience if you like mowing, digging & anything to do with landscaping machinery

I'll have more thoughts in a longer post:

I had no idea there were that many companies producing zero-turn mowers. I'm starting to think they're 3D printing the zero-turn bodies, or there are kits out there, and companies can just pop up out of thin air.

The push for robot mowing is intense. Even the big brands are pushing autonomous zero turns that can be set like a sprinkler system.

An expo attendee told me that the problem with the advance of the robots is that it takes away the one thing that guys on her staff love — to get out on the mowers and just ride.

I couldn't believe how hands-on this event was. If you wanted to go outside the Kentucky Expo Center and dig holes with a mini-excavator, all you had to do was sign up and stand in line.

If you wanted to test out an extension pruner? Done. Do you want to go up 60 feet in a telescoping boom lift? Done.

It was nice to finally meet Screencaps readers Guy G. in western New York who was working the Buffalo Turbines booth. Guy explained that the explosion in golf has been very, very good for business. He says most of the leaf blowers you're seeing on courses are Buffalo Turbines due to a leasing package deal they do with John Deere that golf courses jump on.

And then there's Screencaps reader Errol, who was working the Kujo shoe booth. Kujo is owned by a guy out of SE Michigan who happens to know people I know. Small world. Speaking of business is booming, the Kujo booth was swarmed with landscapers buying new shoes to take home. Shawn Langton, Kujo's founder, explained they'd sell out of shoes over the two-and-a-half day show.

At the end of the day, I flew a drone around a test track for the first time in my life. My last experience flying a drone ended very badly. A company sent me a test drone that I flew into a neighbor's house. Then, after recovering it, I sent it up and the damn thing took off on my, probably rising to over 1,000 feet and disappearing over I-75 to the east of me. The drone remote didn't have a screen to watch where it was going, so I have no idea where it came down. This drone experience was much better.

What is up with Louisville roads, cars beat to hell, wrecks everywhere, crap laying around on the side of the road everywhere? I also noticed boarded-up car washes that looked like they were a couple of years old near where I was stying. What I'm trying to say/ask here is: Is Louisville a complete dump or was it just where I was at?

I'm not saying NW Ohio is some oasis, but I couldn't wait to get the hell out of Louisville. It was like I was on Salem Ave. in Dayton, OH, which should give some of you a visual.

Is eating alone at the bar as great as Joe Flacco made it out to be?

Disclaimer: Joe Flacco has four boys and a daughter who are aged from 7 to 13. Remember that context when you read this quote about how Flacco has determined that eating alone occasionally just might not be a bad thing.

"I used to see guys sitting at the bar by themselves eating and I used to feel so bad for them and now I realize that dude was in heaven," Flacco said Wednesday.

Relax, ladies, he did add that it would be nice to be home at the dinner table hearing what his kids have going on in their lives, but dad is off working in the NFL and the family will adjust.

— Bear and the Philly Guys emails:

Great words from Joe Flacco. After raising kids all our lives, sometimes eating alone feels like heaven. We are rooting for this old fart.

Kinsey:

I happened to have an eating alone moment over the weekend in Columbus, OH. Screencaps Jr.'s cross country team had a dinner meet-up at Fazolis to crush pasta. With Mrs. Screencaps back home dealing with a back issue, I was on my own.

So I sat there, alone, with my lasagna as other families did their thing and it wasn't bad at all. I was able to watch some college football on my phone, eat and go about my business.

Now, I also get that eating alone, especially for those of you who are out on the road, has to get old.

Are there secrets to making it much more tolerable? Are there specific restaurants you'll frequent because the bartenders are notoriously friendly and like to talk?

Let's hear from the road warriors on this one.

Average white girls

— Mark T. in Florida writes:

I know that SeanJo is all over it and I may be in a minority; but the very definition of average white girls that people think are hot is Lindsey Vonn and Taylor Swift. Very average if you removed the name and bank accounts......

Kinsey:

Mark, by now you should know the rules around here. If you're going to call out average white girls, then you have to send in suggestions for above-average white girls or white girls that are above-and-beyond the average white girls.

Give me the next tier of white girls, or Latino girls, etc.

Cider mills

— Brandon in Pinckney, MI has a topic the ladies should love:

Since you're from the Dayton area and now live in the Toledo borderlands, you are familiar with the concept of the Midwestern Cider Mill.

One of the great blessings living in the Land That Johnny Appleseed Hath Wroght, is that we get an abundance of apple products every fall that aren't imported from some slave farm in Brazil.

You got your different types of cider, freshly fried cake donuts in a variety of flavors, and the crown jewel, the freshly made caramel apple. I just enjoyed one at my daughter's gymnastics practice tonight, and a question hit me: What is the perfect apple for inside a caramel apple?

Not worried about toppings on the caramel on the apple, but the actual apple inside. Is it as simple as saying "crunchiest granny Smith you can find"? A more subtle flavor pallet like a gala or cosmic or pink lady?

Is there a more exotic apple that I'm missing?

To me you have to have an apple that is (1) crunchy in (get out of here Macintosh), and (2) more on the tart side to balance the toasted sweetness of the caramel? I think Screencaps readers may be able to contribute to this important debate.

Kinsey:

Granny Smith.

End of debate. Mother Nature created Granny Smith apples to be lathered up in caramel and I'm not even ready to have a debate over it.

By the way, this is probably a good weekend to drive up into SE Michigan to test out this theory. Thanks for the inspiration.

Just wait, LeBron will have to one-up MJ after this performance

Remember, if you're having trouble loading the IGs, refresh three times

— Jack V. writes:

I thought it was just me having problems!!! Thanks for the tip on three refreshes, I found if screencaps was the first thing I loaded after I restarted my phone they would load, but this is much easier.

Kinsey:

Is it a permanent solution? No. Will this piss off the IT pros who read Screencaps? Yes. Will the guys who want everything on the Internet to work correctly at all times be furious at me over this? Of course.

But, it will, most of the time, make them load.

#####################

That is it this morning, the final Thursday of the Thursday Night Mowing League season. I know many of you have finished up for the year. Here in Ohio, and all the way down to Louisville, it's been so dry that we haven't mowed. Tonight, that all changes because it's been raining here. WE'RE BACK.

Let's go get after it.

