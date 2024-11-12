Hood Stomping Maniac Loses It During A Wild Road Rage Incident In Washington

Let's go out to Vancouver, Washington, a place known - according to the Google search I just performed - for its waterfront, which provides scenic views and fresh air.

It sounds lovely. Scenic views and fresh air are two things that you would think would reduce the likelihood of road rage. I don’t know the stats on road rage incidents in the city, but the number is not zero.

We have a hood stomping maniac to thank for that. A video of the man losing his mind over the weekend popped up on the Public Freakout subreddit.

The caption of the video, which was then used to feed the internet's viral ecosystem, reads, "This happened to my dad yesterday. He was trying to pass this… gentleman… who was definitely not having it."

The 25-second clip shows a man at the driver's side door of the "dad" on the receiving end of the road rage. The hood stomper tries to open the door before spitting on the window.

The man then returns to his vehicle, which is stopped in front of the victim's car. This guy then decides that spitting on the window isn’t going to be an effective way to convey his rage.

He charges towards the car and jumps up on the hood. He jumps up and down a few times, has his butt crack make an appearance, then throws up a double middle finger before getting back in the car.

The man never flinches during the road rage incident as the irrational hood stomper loses his mind

The most incredible part of the entire ordeal is the guy sitting in his car recording all the action. He never said a word and kept his terrible 80s music playing at the same volume the entire time.

That's a level of concentration you just don't see every day. He's staring down madness, and he's not blinking at all.

A longer version of the man's interaction with the hood stomper also made its way onto social media. It shows what sparked the portion of the road rage incident that ended with damage to the man's car.

As was described in the subreddit, the man tried several times, unsuccessfully, to pass the hood stomper. There is terrible, and I mean atrocious, 80s music playing throughout the extended version too.

The Vancouver Police released a statement about the incident on social media. They said, "You may have seen photos of this hood stomper circulating online, and here’s what happened: He was driving recklessly around town and deliberately cut off the victim several times, preventing them from passing. At the traffic light, the hood stomper exited his vehicle, walked back to the victim’s car, and attempted to open the door to assault him."

The statement continues, "After he was unable to enter the car, he spit on the driver’s window and jumped onto the hood, causing several dents. The suspect has been identified, and the victim is thankfully uninjured."

No injuries were reported, and the suspect has been identified. That's the kind of happy ending you like to see from these kinds of wild road rage incidents.