Awesome Preview Released For New Mystery Movie, Features Incredible Cast: WATCH

PublishedUpdated

"Honey Don't!" looks like it might be a very fun mystery film.

Basic info (via the trailer):

  • Plot: Small-town private investigator Honey O'Donahue probes a series of strange deaths that are tied to a mysterious church.
  • Cast: Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, Chris Evans, Billy Eichner
  • Director: Ethan Coen
  • Release date: August 22, 2025
  • Rating: Unknown at this time.

Aubrey Plaza stars in the upcoming movie "Honey Don't!" (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

"Honey Don't!" trailer promises fun mystery.

The trailer for "Honey Don't" hit the internet Tuesday, and it looks like it's going to be a very interesting dark comedy-mystery.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Director Ethan Coen is responsible for some major hits over the years. "No Country for Old Men" and "Burn After Reading" are two of my all-time favorites from him.

The fact he's directing "Honey Don't" is a very good reason to believe it's going to be worth watching. Add in the fact that the cast is loaded, and we see a light of green lights.

Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day and Chris Evans are all legit talents. Day is most famous for playing Charlie on "Always Sunny," and is a criminally underrated talent.

Good luck sitting through the video below without laughing nonstop.

It's also always fun to see a new dark comedy, especially one with a mystery twist. That's exactly what it appears viewers will be getting with "Honey Don't!"

A bunch of deaths tied to a small town church and a mysterious preacher? Take the money out of my wallet right now.

Charlie Day stars in the new dark comedy-mystery "Honey Don't!" (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

You can catch "Honey Don't" starting August 22. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.