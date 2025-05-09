Awesome Preview Released For New Mystery Movie, Features Incredible Cast: WATCH
"Honey Don't!" looks like it might be a very fun mystery film.
Basic info (via the trailer):
- Plot: Small-town private investigator Honey O'Donahue probes a series of strange deaths that are tied to a mysterious church.
- Cast: Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day, Chris Evans, Billy Eichner
- Director: Ethan Coen
- Release date: August 22, 2025
- Rating: Unknown at this time.
"Honey Don't!" trailer promises fun mystery.
The trailer for "Honey Don't" hit the internet Tuesday, and it looks like it's going to be a very interesting dark comedy-mystery.
Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Director Ethan Coen is responsible for some major hits over the years. "No Country for Old Men" and "Burn After Reading" are two of my all-time favorites from him.
The fact he's directing "Honey Don't" is a very good reason to believe it's going to be worth watching. Add in the fact that the cast is loaded, and we see a light of green lights.
Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day and Chris Evans are all legit talents. Day is most famous for playing Charlie on "Always Sunny," and is a criminally underrated talent.
Good luck sitting through the video below without laughing nonstop.
It's also always fun to see a new dark comedy, especially one with a mystery twist. That's exactly what it appears viewers will be getting with "Honey Don't!"
A bunch of deaths tied to a small town church and a mysterious preacher? Take the money out of my wallet right now.
You can catch "Honey Don't" starting August 22. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.