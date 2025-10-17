NIGHTMARE FUEL: Freaks Wearing Halloween Costumes Attempt Home Invasion, Video Is Terrifying

An attempted home invasion in Alexandria, Virginia was captured on video, and it might be the scariest thing you see all month.

Police are investigating a home invasion in the wealthy Virginia city after receiving a 911 call late Tuesday night, according to WUSA9.

Video footage shared of the incident is guaranteed to send a chill down your spine. The footage shows three people in costumes — including a Michael Myers "Halloween" costume — attempting to make entry to the home.

The entire incident lasted about ten minutes, according to the same report. You can watch the bone-chilling video shared by Fox News at this link here, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Police investigating attempted home invasion in Alexandria, Virginia.

Now, the authorities are hunting for the three suspects, and they're treating the matter with the utmost seriousness.

"This is a very serious matter. They began to make threatening and alarming comments to the family… specifically, they said, 'If you do not come out, we will come in,' and also threatened to do bodily harm, stating that they would ultimately kill them," Alexandria Police Chief Tarrik McGuire told the press in a Thursday press conference, according to WUSA9.

Police believe the suspects eventually dumped the costumes and fled in a vehicle. No suspects have been publicly identified. The police are in the process of analyzing film footage captured by cameras at other homes.

Now, I'm not going to tell you all how to handle a situation like this, but I can say with complete certainty that in some areas of America, this is a great way to get killed.

Rolling up as a trio to someone's house dressed in costumes, making death threats and attempting to breach is an outstanding way to earn a bullet.

Again, not telling any of you what to do, but if this happens to me, the fun switch on the rifle is getting flipped the moment they try breaking through the door.

You want to terrorize people and scare them? Okay. Give it a shot in rural Montana or Wisconsin and see how fast bullets start flying.

What do you think of this entire situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.