Home Intruder's Bruised Up Mugshot Shows Exactly Why You Shouldn't Enter An MMA Fighter's Home Unannounced

Florida man broke into an MMA fighter’s home. His face looks like he lost a three-round fight.

Showing up unannounced inside a stranger's home, whether accidental or not, always has the possibility of ending poorly. That's particularly true if an MMA fighter lives there.

They're usually not playing around, and they don’t have any issue with defending themselves. A Florida man was arrested last weekend and has been accused of a home invasion that ended very poorly for him.

The home Austin Caresani, 31, allegedly broke into had a sleeping Henry Rojas inside. Rojas has been training in mixed martial arts, he told CBS 12 for three years.

So when his nephew woke him up around 1 am last Saturday with screams that there was a man in the house, Rojas' training kicked in, and he went to work on Caresani.

"We're not scared, I'm not scared, we hit for protect my family," he told NBC Miami. "It's too fast, I don't remember, I just protect my family and that's it."

Florida Man Learns The Hard Way That Some Homeowners Don’t Just Call 911, They Throw Hands

The mugshot indicates that Rojas landed several of the strikes he unleashed on the alleged home intruder. Caresani's face is cut up and bruised in the picture.

According to Wilton Manors Police, when they arrived on the scene, Caresani had already fled, but didn’t make it too far from the home. He was arrested.

Rojas said, "I don’t know this guy, I’ve never seen him before."

Caresani allegedly claimed that he had been drinking at a nearby club and was trying to find his friend's place when he ended up in the Rojas home.

That's an unfortunate mistake, if his story is true. A judge set his bond earlier this week at $20,000 and ordered him to stay away from the home.

After that kind of beat down, I don’t think avoiding the MMA fighter's home is going to be much of a problem for him.