Home Depot Addresses Nasty $5 Parking Fee Rumor

Weekend warriors can breathe a sigh of relief after a nasty Home Depot $5 parking fee rumor has been debunked by the company.

According to Internet observers, the drama started Wednesday when Google sent out an alert that read, "Home Depot to Charge For Parking To Combat Inflation."

Yep, it was an April Fool's Joke headline that Google's algorithm picked up and sent out to phones as an alert. It was true #fakenews that Home Depot had to address.

"We do not charge for parking," Home Depot's Twitter account assured customers Wednesday morning.

But that was not the end of this drama.

As of Friday morning, "Home Depot charging parking fees" is one of the top Google Trends in the United States. It seems as if Home Depot's simple message to assure customers of the April Fool's joke isn't working.

"[W]e do not charge for parking and have no plans to do so. That rumor is from an April Fools' post by a tool review website unaffiliated with The Home Depot," the company wrote in a message Thursday night to a customer who believes the #fakenews.

And on and on and on it goes thanks to the Google News alert.

How did the nasty Home Depot $5 parking fee #fakenews start?

Here's what Google users say was sent out that got their attention.