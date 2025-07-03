Holly Stocks Kicks Off The 4th Of July Weekend With Her Patriotic Grill, Brandon Jacobs' Son Is Big & Kegs!

OHIO HAS HAD A FUN WEEK LEADING INTO THE 4TH OF JULY

What a week it's been for the Buckeye State. Last weekend, it was the General Lee guy, who is from NE Ohio, jumping the fountain in Kentucky. Now comes news of the guy with the glizzy boat from right up the river from me in Napoleon, OH.

Thank you to Harvey D. in the 419 for tipping me off to this one.

This is exactly the America I want to cheer for and the content that keeps readers coming back day after day.

— Harvey D. writes:

Put another star in The Buckeye State Awesome column!

You can hate us all you want, but you have to admit we know how to create a scene:

A pro gives tips on how to shoot bottle rockets out of your butt this 4th of July

If you opened the Screencaps newsletter — GET SIGNED UP FOR THE NEWSLETTER…WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? — on Wednesday, you saw the conversation I had with my Instagram chatbot, Dapper John, about shooting butt bottle rockets on the 4th.

Here's a snippet of how that conversation went with John:

— Canoe Kirk would like to offer up a tip from a guy who knows a thing or two about blowing bottle rockets out of his butt:

Pro tip: If you do this, put aluminum foil on your cheeks so you don't burn them.

Kinsey:

Remember, guys, let's stay safe out there this year. I'm NOT recommending blowing bottle rockets out of your butt, but, if you do, remember safety tips or leave this stuff to the experts.

Readers are loving the Screencaps newsletter

— Homebrew Bill writes:

Today's issue of the newsletter was what I needed to get through the rest of the workday.

I'm jealous of the landscaping. Such a great palate of colors.

My daughter Brianna turns 16 on the 4th. Holy shit, where does the time go?

And don't ever apologize for taking or using your vacation time.

Appreciate you, Joe.

Put it into words what airport beers mean to you

— Sean C. in Granger, IN, one of the longest-serving Screencaps readers from the OutKick era, writes:

As a frequent traveler, having been in lots of different airports in several countries in many different times zones, I’ve observed this "6am drinker" often. So I’ve had much time to think about it, and yes, judge.

At first, I simply wrote it off to alcoholism. I think about all the times I’ve had a drink before noon. It’s usually because I’m on vacation, or at a tailgate. So, I’ve considered that many of these people are going to, or coming back from vacation. Potentially going to a tailgate!

However, that doesn’t make sense for the solo drinker that’s obviously wearing some kind of business casual or better attire. They are obviously on a business trip of some sort.

So then I think about where they’re going or where they’re coming from. Are they traveling back from Europe, where their internal clock is 6-10 hours ahead of where we are in the states? Or potentially they’re coming back from Asia or Australia, where the time difference is even greater?

Then there is the "anxious" traveler. Some people just don’t do well with air travel. And maybe they need to have the edge taken off a bit. So I’ll put some people in that box.

Another consideration: what day of the week is it? To me, Friday-Sunday travel, all bets are off. But Monday-Thursday travel definitely invites some questions on the 6am drinker.

And let’s be honest, there are simply some people who want to take advantage of the alone time and the drink by themselves. Chances they may not get at home for several reasons.

But then there may just be alcoholics whose head will explode if they don’t get that 6am Wild Turkey on a Tuesday.



Happy 4th to you and SC Community!

— Joe M. knows airport beers:

Ben is absolutely right. However, he missed there is also the "on the way to the client to meet the team," drink. You’re flying out on a Sunday or Monday, and you’re going to be in person with a team full of your colleagues and clients that are the real life version of "Corporate Sween" (look him up on FB, think major corporate douche). Dinner meetings with the team when you just want to go to bed, trying not to smash a chair over a partner’s head WWE style, etc. You’re just preparing yourself for the suck. 6AM on a Monday, 5PM on a Sunday, I know why they are there. You can seer the, "I do this to pay child support," resignation all over them.

It’s great fun to people watch, to figure out who is escaping from something or to something. Four 20 ish blondes in club friendly attire with an older gentleman in a lounge overseas? Feel free to speculate. And any morning train to the Manchester (UK) airport will have five lads splitting a case of beer for the 35 minute train ride on their way to … Well, they will probably get the plane diverted before they get there, but it’s fun to watch. Drinking in international airports almost gets a bye, because you never know at any given time when their travel day started, or where they got stranded overnight.

— Voiceover Mike tells me:

About 20 years ago, after radio and before voice-over, I did sales and operations for a small flooring contractor that did projects all across this great land of ours. We would fly our own crews to the various sites, and one of my responsibilities was to make sure these guys showed up in the morning and got on the plane. I had one guy that had to get a Bloody Mary every time we flew, regardless of the time. Not wanting to see one of my guys drink alone, I'd usually grab a beer. An airport bar is truly one of the best places to people watch, and it beats just sitting in the terminal until boarding.

What I'm also wondering is, what time is too early to drink on the golf course? Asking for a friend, of course. Keep up the great work and have a happy and safe 4th.

— Pete in Golden, CO checks in:

I have to disagree slightly with Ken in North Augusta, SC that there is "no downside at all" with airport beers...

A few years ago while traveling with my wife, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law, we arrived at the airport with lots of time to spare before our departure. Of course, we used that time wisely in the closest airport bar. Two pints in and we get notice that our departure is delayed. So now we're three (or was it four) pints in the system before heading to the gate to start the painfully slow boarding process. Then there was a delay pushing back but now we're starting to taxi out to the runway and I'm feeling a serious need for the airplane bathroom.

But no worries...we'd be in the air soon and I could use the lavatory. But no...the air was very turbulent for at least 30 minutes after takeoff and the captain kept us strapped in our seats.

So with close to an hour since my third (or was it fourth) pint, my bladder was at critical mass. When the seatbelt sign went off, I would have knocked down a 90-year-old woman to get to the disgusting airplane bathroom first!

So there can be a downside to having more than one or two airport beers if you get locked in your seat on a commercial airliner. Know your bladder and the local weather before having that next pint.

Thanks for producing ScreenCaps each day!

— Jim T. in San Diego says this to Tom in Houston:

It's not YOU drinking beer that helps you get laid - it's HER drinking the beer ...

Readers who are out seeing the United States

— Charlie writes:

Pictures from work travel...



life is shorter than we think



After losing some friends and family this year, some that are older....some that were unfortunately unexpected....heart disease/heart attacks/aneurysms take people unexpectedly. You just never know when your time's gonna come.



See everything you can while you can!

I never expected Kia to get so much love from Screencaps readers, but it just keeps coming in

Guys, relax, I didn't have Kia at the top of the Kinsey must-buy list. My goal here is to let Kia people tell me how Kia went from one of the worst reputations to now a darling of MotorTrend and other outlets.

#notsponsored

— Cindy F. writes:

— Gen X Honda Scott is a new emailer:

Newish to the 'Cap and have enjoyed reading some sanity in these crazy times. Screencaps is my go to in the AMs now; enjoy all the content but admit as an early Gen Xer, I don't linger on the heavy IG stuff as I don't want to be a creeper since the models are younger than my kids. But I certainly get the appeal and regardless, keep up the great work!

Regarding your car search for Mrs 'Caps, I have been down this same road (bad pun I know) a lot recently, and you are correct in staying away from anything Korean. Don't even be tempted- run like your hair is on fire. You will NEVER regret that decision. Stick with your gut regarding Toyota and Honda, but only up to 2022.

You can still get a decent used Highlander or Pilot with a normally aspirated V6 and have your reliability itch scratched. They will last forever with minimal routine maintenance. Family owns 5 Hondas/Toyotas ranging from Accords to Sequoias and they don't have any of the headaches of the other brands, especially over time.

Some people freak out about the timing belts in Honda V6s- that is overblown and not an issue if changed every 100K. Stay away from anything later with turbo 4s or 6s- they won't last as long and was a stupid move that all manufacturers were forced into in order to reduce emissions. Hybrids could be fine, but are heavy and the batteries tend to suck up interior space in SUVs. Also, don't be swayed by less expensive domestic offerings- engines are fine but they tend to be rife with irritating interior problems and transmissions tend to give out sooner than they should.

Also, they have been making Hondas and Toyotas in the States for decades (Honda has several plants in your beloved OH as you likely know), so any guilt about buying "foreign" from your patriotic side is bogus. If you need further confirmation and assurance, check out Scotty Kilmer on YouTube (#notsponsored) if you haven't already, or look to your beloved new TNML machine to remove all doubt.

— Travis writes:

Being in California, gas prices will forever be ridiculous. Back in 2013 with Obama in office, gas was over $5/gallon. I was driving a paid for Expedition, no issues except it cost me $500/month just driving to/from work.



I researched and the Kia Soul was getting great ratings on reliability. Now we never buy new cars and we drive our cars till they are paid off with minimal value left. We bought a new Soul and the payment plus gas was $150 cheaper per month.



That Soul stands at 200k miles and still kicking. It went away to college in Montana (back and forth many times), driven to Texas, attacks the grapevine to go to LA even now.



The rub, the paint is terrible. It started in the garage - paint was good, then handed over to the kids, parked outside, extreme weather and it looks terrible, drives great, interior has held up. I’d do it again.

Kinsey:

Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green owns a Kia Soul that he has beat to hell and back and that shitbox still runs. It's unreal. It looks like it should be smashed at a junkyard, but it's still kicking.

Now, I wouldn't buy one, but I have to give credit where credit is due. He has tortured that car.

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY knows Kia:

My 2 cents on Kia.

I, typically, have three vehicles in my driveway - one lease, one buy and one toy. Current lease is a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (plug-n hybrid). Never again. Prior to the Jeep was a Ford Explorer ST. Very fun and fast SUV. Prior to the Ford I leased Kia's for an astonishing 12 years.

First six was the Optima Sport sedan, then the Sorrento SUV. Reliable and great cars. Anyone saying that they've had nothing but problems, obviously got a car that didn't work for the, or just a lemon if it was in the shop a lot. My current Jeep is loaded with issues and will never get one again.

I would definetly look into Kia and also Toyota - holding value is key as well.

— David W. is also a Kia guy:

A day late but I've owned 8 Kia's since 1998. The'98 Sephia was crap cosmetically. Dashboard warped (Florida car) but I would jump in and drive it to NY in a heartbeat. '04 Sedona, '08 Optima, '16, '17, '21 Sportages (2021 Sportage Nightout edition, front end looks like a Porche) '25 Seltos.

Never any issues except, '16 Soul Plus. Engine design issues that caused 'catastrophic failure' at 83k miles but...

They replaced the engine no questions asked.

Bottom line, Kia makes a quality affordable car. Right amount of tech - no need to know the weather in China for crying out load.

Every town needs a Lloyd

— Ron in Lake O. (PNW) writes:

An update on the local TNML Team:

We have a one man show here in town that keeps all of the greater neighborhoods' projects going. We have bought several mowers from Lloyd, as well as rented post hole Diggers, rototillers and had two of our chain saws repaired by him. He is a local treasure. He keeps my wife's yard and gardens and my patio and fire pit areas going. He is a treasure here in the SW Burbs of the Portland Metro.

As for used cars we really like our 2018 Honda Odyssey. We had a 2015 Odyssey as well but a 60' Oak tree took it and our garage out. It seats 8 or carries/tows enough for any of our yard projects. The next one being a splitter for all that fallen wood from storms the last few years. It has proven it's chops as a team vehicle for the kids' sports; driving Uber; Spring Break Road Trips to multiple states; and our own Smokey and the Bandit Run to buy cheaper alcohol in Redding (w/ side stops at a local steak house and separate Indian Casino) all w/in 20 hours. My only knock is Honda does not do an AWD version. Otherwise we looked at Siennas as well and it was no contest. Over 300k combined on both vehicles and never major issues.

Hope this helps.

####################

Are you sick of me rambling on about Ohio? Show me the fun your state is creating this holiday weekend. Show me what you're seeing and experiencing where you live or vacation.

Yes, I'm working the next two mornings. Yes, I need content. Show me the lakes. Show me the beaches. Show me FUN this 4th of July.

The next 4th of July on a Friday comes in 2031. Let that sink in.

Now go out and make this weekend great. Live it up celebrating the independence we all love so much.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

