Holly Madison Is Talking About Hugh Hefner Again & How Much She Hated The Times They Would Have Group Sex

Holly Madison, the former Playboy Playmate and girlfriend of the late Hugh Hefner, is back talking about one of her favorite subjects. That is, of course, her disgust for the Playboy founder.

Over the years, the 45-year-old has skillfully described how disgusted she was after sleeping with the then-75-year-old for the first time at the age of 21. So "mortified and embarrassed" that she moved into the Playboy Mansion to date Hefner and continue having sex with him.

Madison even went after Crystal Hefner, his wife, in a battle over writing style after the release of Crystal's book. Her claim was that his wife was essentially using the same "narrative voice" as she had used in her book.

I know what you're thinking, there's plenty of room for whoever wants to bash their deceased boyfriend/husband. You're right. There's also an endless amount of time in which to bash them. Hef's been gone since 2017.

Just last week, Madison was on the podcast In Your Dreams telling host Owen Thiele about what went on with Hefner in the bedroom in the Playboy Mansion. That discussion included talk about the kind of sex she hated most with him.

Surprisingly, it wasn't the one-on-one sessions with the senior citizen.

"Well, it’s a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room," Madison said, reports People. "Everybody else in the room, no. That was disgusting. I hated it. I made it very known I hated it."

Holly Madison had some nice things to say about Hugh Hefner

That's pretty close to her saying something nice about old Hugh Hefner. Is she turning over a new leaf the more she looks back on her time with him? I think we're headed toward a compliment here.

Hefner being more than 50 years older than Madison didn’t slow down their sex life any. She said, "If it was just me and him, it was a lot more normal than you would think."

When the host expressed disbelief in their sex life when it was just the two of them being normal, she admitted that, "Nobody does."

Now brace yourself, Madison actually tosses a compliment Hefner's way. She said there was a time on social media when she couldn’t post anything without at least one person showing up in the comments and writing something like "Oh, old balls."

If there is such a thing as old balls, Holly Madison isn't aware of it. She said, "Maybe some people's balls do get old and nasty, but I've never seen such a thing."

She did add that they kept the lights off and joked, "I mean, there's a saying: ‘All cats are gray in the dark.’"

Baby steps. Madison said a couple of nice things, even something that might be considered a compliment. I think Hef would take it.

Is this the end of his former girlfriend trashing him? Not a chance, but who knows, maybe he'll get a compliment thrown his way from time to time too.