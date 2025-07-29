Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Washes Ashore In A Pair Of Shredded Jorts, Ryno-WGN-Harry & Man Overboard!

Plus: Think back to those days in the 1980s when we all watched WGN & thought we'd never grow old.

The times they are a-changin'

After five years and four months, the COVID work-from-home era is sorta over for Mrs. Screencaps, who was called back into the office for three-days-a-week, which, at this point, felt like something that would never happen, but here we are.

Now I can crank music and multiple TVs at once like the old days when I worked at home for NINE years without an office co-worker.

It's wild to think I didn't even work for OutKick or Clay when Mrs. Screencaps joined me here at the house. It's also wild to think Lia Thomas was still a dude back then. The stock market was at 25,500 at the beginning of March 2020. NVDA was $7 a share.

Five years.

What a run it was for her.

I can still feel those weekdays when the Cubs were on and Ryne Sandberg was going about his business

I'm thinking about 1989. Sunny days in early June. In Ohio, at that time, school ran into the first week of June. It was hot. I would rush home to see the Cubs play the Astros or Giants or the Mets. It didn't matter.

Yes, I was born a Reds fan, but there was something about those WGN day games with Harry suckin' down Buds and talking about women in bikinis in the bleachers.

Ryno hitting gappers. Harry's voice rising. Gargling Bud heavies. Steve Stone right next to Harry playing the perfect analyst role.

Everything was right in the world.

— Brent P. in Indiana writes:

It is tough way to start the day when you wake up and your childhood hero has passed away. I was 12 years old when Ryno joined the cubs. He was the GOAT for 10 years in Chicago. I wore his number in high school. My passwords have some form of his name and number. Just a gut punch this morning.

Expiration dates

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY writes:

Random Screencaps! possibility topic.

Opened up a new mayo this morning and noticed the expiration date. I see July 3025 which, to me, I have 100 years to use this. Well, it is mayo so nobody knows actual death date of this product.

Except for milk I tend to overlook expiration dates unless it smells or looks overly moldy.

A variety of topics

— Rob M. in Florida writes:

Brickyard- Didn’t even know it was on, literally had no clue and could not have cared less. Who won? Never mind, I don’t care. Nascar, you ruined my sport you Rat Bastards.

- Need a moment to gather myself before I go into an angry rant that ruins the rest of my day……

- (Queue the intermission music)

- The UP- I’ve been there three times in the RV. Copper Harbor is beautiful and the drive to get there even more so. I’ve been to the Monastery and bought jams and pastry ( the monks understand capitalism), it is one of the coolest things I’ve seen. We ended the trip by staying at Mill Creek campsite with a spectacular view of Mackinac Island and the bridge lit up at night.

- BTW, that bridge is one of the scariest things I’ve ever driven over. We have a 37’ Class A RV, they make you get in the right lane and do 20 MPH with the trucks. You can look out the window of the RV, and all you see is water, God help you if the winds are up, it will surely make your ass grab some seat.

- Does going to Mackinac count as the UP? My UP relatives tell me no, if you live south of the Bridge, you are a "troll". Is that correct?

- Love the Siesta reference, not a fan of the Island. I live right off Siesta Drive that takes you in on the North Bridge, I can get to the village by golf cart. I have not been to that island in years, probably be a few more before I go again. I won’t get into a Siesta bashing, but it turned into one of the most sterile and corporate places in the state of Florida, Get Off My Lawn Guy remembers when it had a cool surf shop attached to one of the best burger places on the west coast. I’ll stop now…..

- Ok. One more. The West Coast of Florida is ten times better than the East Coast, it isn’t even close. The Islands and inlets along the coast are just the best Florida has to offer. For the record, we do not include Panama City Beach as part of the West Coast, it is LA ( Lower Alabama). Don’t look at me that way Panama, you know t’s true…….

The Brickyard 400 from someone who actually attended

— Rod in Freeport, IL was there:

For the racing fan watching on TV, the Brickyard 400 is a boring event. The track doesn't provide many passing opportunities for stock cars, the viewing experience is average at best, and the announcers make it almost unbearable to watch.

I have attended 13 of these, including Sunday's race, with my dad and my brother and sisters. Dad is a big racing fan and this is our day to hang with him. As an event, it was much better in the older versions of a stock car because passing was prevalent. This next gen car is not great for passing due to its aerodynamics package, so most speedway races look like Indy...a really fast parade. The event has never recovered attendance since the tire fiasco of 2008 either. It is just so hot most years and action so sparse because of the lack of passing, that people quit attending. We go to Indy because it's the shortest trip for my Dad to watch an oval (RIP Chicagoland - a great track).

As for a "crown jewel", i believe for the drivers it is. No many people can say the have ever won a race at the oval of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (The road course was awful). The announcers had to try and keep viewers and create excitement. They did the same for the Chicago street course too, and I actually muted them. The announcer teams for all of the NASCAR partners are really hard to watch (Zach gets it) and don't help the product a lot. Just my opinion on your question. Have a great day.

What did the pizza look like at the Pizza Hut Classic in Charlevoix, MI?

— Shawn in Canby, OR asks:

Any pictures of the pie?

What did you order?

Caps Nation needs to know!

Last Pizza Hut I remember eating at was summer 2004 in Deadwood, SD on road trip back to Minnesota. Had the misfortune of arriving the night before the Deadwood Marathon I had no idea was happening. But we had the Hut all to ourselves.

Kinsey:

Yes, that's pineapple on the pizza. Mrs. Screencaps likes what she likes.

#notsponsored

What will happen to all the northern Michigan lake houses when the Boomers die off?

— Aaron in Lisbon, WI has a theory:

We did the dunes this year too! It is no joke. Amazed at the amount of people we saw that were not prepared. We even heard one group complaining that there wasn't any water for sale!

As far as the lake houses when the boomers go, I believe those will be snapped up by large corporations, who will rent them out, unfortunately.

College football in Europe

— Tim G. in the 419 knows college football in Europe:

Hope you had a great vacation and you hit 'em straight!

I saw Outkick posted a story about Michigan potentially playing a game in Germany.

At Ohio Northern we are 6-0 in international competition, including a 2-0 record in Germany.

https://onusports.com/sports/fball/europe/index

https://onusports.com/sports/fball/europe/alpsgermany

In 2019, we defeated the Allgau Comets, one of the better teams in the top German (GFL) league, 9-7 on a 40-yard field goal by our backup kicker Cameron Hollander with 2:48 left.

I have attached some pics from that day, as well as links to the other games we have played.

In 2026, we are planning to play our second game in Ireland with the goal of being part of the first-ever American football game played on the Aran Islands.

The NCAA lets Division III teams travel internationally every three seasons. I'm heading to Rome and Athens Greece on Aug. 2-12 with our men's soccer team for a few international friendlies.

It's a great day to be a Polar Bear!

Big Brother update: How is Katherine doing?

— Dawgs fan Sam's niece, Katherine, is on the current season of Big Brother. He tells us:

Katherine made it another week. And her best ally won Head of Household, which means she was not going to be put up for elimination this week. Yea!



However, the ally's choice of nominees for eviction puts power in the hands of a faction of the house that does not like Katherine. In order to save herself going forward, she has to start winning the competitions and build some hard alliances with the other faction(s).

We shall see.

##################

And that is it for this Tuesday as we prepare to close down July 2025. How will you spend the final couple of days? Use them well. I don't want to hear any complaining about the cold in four months.

For those of us who aren't on vacation, let's go get after it. And for those of you who are returning to the office — Mrs. Screencaps — go have a great day.

Let's get after it.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

