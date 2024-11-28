Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter In Sunday Red For Thanksgiving Dinner, Bryson Finally Sinks It & Rosie Eve

I'm thankful for a few things this morning, but this is Screencaps, so you're not going to get some ridiculous post like you'll see out of grown men on Facebook at some point today

Family ---- I can just imagine the emails if I don't make family the No. 1 selection in this draft.

Mrs. Screencaps. She gets it when I break it to her that I'm flying to Omaha with Canoe Kirk for the hell of it because he has a companion flight he needs to use or lose it. Then she plays her video games when I'm in Omaha golfing and eating steak at that Monk restaurant with Canoe Kirk.

A decent group of friends. Put it this way, typically, I can find at least one guy who can sneak away from his wife, if I'm looking to get out of the house. That's big.

Those summer afternoons on golf trips when you have absolutely nothing to do besides hit golf balls, drink beer, fart in your buddy's backswing, listen to Yacht Rock and maybe stop and watch a bald eagle take flight. You're damn right I'm thankful for those moments in life.

My basement recliner. Thank you for your service.

I'm thankful to be the commissioner of the world's largest residential mowing league in world history. That will one day be in my obituary.

My secret Masters ticket source who made this year so special. I am forever thankful for that one and I will never let Augusta National know your identity.

I'm thankful that Tesla Canoe Kirk rented in Atlanta didn't get stuck on that sandy Georgia backroad we took on our way to Augusta. I'm not going to lie, when we started fishtailing, it got dicey.

I'm thankful to content geniuses like Cart Narcs. The pop culture world is better because of warriors like the Narcs. Never forget what these people have given to the content world.

I'm thankful for this job that allows me to PUMP out six editions of Screencaps per week and then, after two weeks, they pay me money for researching Instagram models, travel destinations, trade emails with readers who've spotted vintage Pizza Huts, and more! That's the American Dream.

This Thanksgiving, I would like to say how thankful I am to the parents who REFUSE to give in to the disgusting world of Travel Ball. I'll never forget the DISGUSTING Travel Ball mom who stood outside of our dugout this summer after the action-packed 11-12U championship game (I'll never forget Sequoia hitting that grand slam to tie it up in front of the biggest crowd some of those boys will ever play in front of) begging my players to come play for her son's travel ball team. I'm thankful for what came out of my mouth as I left the dugout, and she approached me: "Get that piece of paper out of my face." Or something like that.

I'm thankful for the Weber grill I purchased this summer.

I'm thankful for SeanJo taking over Screencaps when I sneak out on a Tuesday-Wednesday for a romantic mid-week getaway with Mrs. Screencaps.

I'm thankful for quiet nights at Costco like the old days (8-9 years ago) before people like this came over from Sam's Club.

I'm thankful Mrs. Screencaps ripped out a bunch of overgrown sedum that was a pain in the ass during leaf season. One day this summer, we were sitting on the patio, which I'm also thankful for, when I said something about the sedum and she said how it was time to rip it out. Then she ripped it out this fall! I was so #thankful to the gardening gods.

I'm thankful we pulled off the 6th annual Two-Club Invitational after I was perfectly fine with it dying. Readers refused to let it die, and it proved to be a great event in 2024. Just when I'm ready to kill off some event because it's a pain in my ass, I'm reminded how many readers NEED these events and this column. I'm reminded how many are working jobs they hate and how many are in marriages that are dissolving and Screencaps provides an escape. That's been my Internet objective since starting my first site in 2007. I'm thankful my big brain never swayed from that mission.

It's cliché when you hear it from most media types because they actually despise their audience, but I'm thankful for Screencaps readers. You guys keep my electric on. You keep the furnace running. You keep food on the table. You keep beer in the fridge. You keep gas in the Camry. You keep my recliner reclining. You keep a mowing league in business.

And with that, I'm going to live life on this Thanksgiving 2024. You do the same. Enjoy that plate of food. Enjoy the football. Enjoy that fire you're going to light.

Have a great holiday.

