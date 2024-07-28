Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Is Back With Another Heat Wave, Meet Big Rig Barbie & Kids In Cuffs At Comerica

Dana White wasn't a happy man after UFC 304

UFC CEO and president Dana White wanted to see action at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England for UFC 304. Prior to the action, he added what he thought would be extra incentive for the early morning fights.

White increased the bonuses and found after watching a night filled with decisions that "Nobody fought any harder" and there was "no sense of urgency" during several of the fights.

He won't be getting fooled again. There could be future increases to the bonuses, but not the way he did prior to UFC 304 when he announced the increase during a press conference.

That's not happening ever again.

White isn't a fan of a night of fights filled with decisions, but not all of them were decided via the judge's scorecards. A couple of first-round finishes leading up to the main event added some excitement.

Paddy The Baddy wasn't letting his fight come down to a decision. He wasn't even letting it go to the second-round. He choked Bobby Green unconscious just over 3 minutes into his fight to remain undefeated in the UFC.

That's action and that's excitement. There was all that during the co-main event between Tom Aspinall and Curits Blaydes with the interim UFC heavyweight belt on the line.

Aspinall wasn't letting his fight see the second-round either. He dropped Blaydes early in the fight and jumped on top of him to finish the fight 1 minute into the opening round.

He retained the interim belt, was feeling himself after the fight, and decided to call out Jon Jones.

It wasn't enough action for Dana, but at least these two fights brought some finishes to the card. Now he can get to work putting together that Aspinall versus Jones fight. There will be action in that one for sure.

What is this Amazon driver watching while delivering packages?

An Amazon driver used two phones as he was delivering a package recently and, thanks to the customer's Ring Doorbell, we know that one was for business and the other was for pleasure.

The horned-up driver used the hand holding his pleasure phone to ring the customer's doorbell and the recording of this move revealed that he had Pornhub playing on his pleasure phone mid-delivery.

Now that's multitasking on the job. Will this guy get a raise for his efforts? I wouldn’t bet on it.

There might be too much Jason Kelce

John W called it a few days ago and he was right. Hand up, I was wrong. He said, "Eagles fan and property owner in same sure town….please make it stop….but it fits with TNML."

He was referring to "Kelce Over Saturation"

I must have been too caught up in Jen Selter's sunsets to realize it. Without that distraction clouding my vision and with this image surfacing, I see it.

This is too much. There is a Kelce over-saturation.

Things you see when you don't have a gun!

- Jim M writes:

Was floating in my pool.

SeanJo

This is how it goes, isn't it? You spend all afternoon geared up with rifle in hand looking for them, and they're nowhere to be found.

Go float around in the pool for a little while, and they come walking up without a care in the world.

Saturday night fire pit

- Louie in Savannah writes:

Saturday night in the back yard, fire rolling. Turbo bringing his ball back after fetching it for the 100th time.

Sons and neighbor children on the trampoline with the hose set up (not pictured).

Wild turkey in the tumbler.

Sox-Yanks radio broadcast on the mlb app.

Life is good!

Enjoy the weekend Screencaps nation!

P.S. - Great job filling in for Joe this week. I am sure it helps him relax on vacation knowing you have things locked down.

SeanJo

Hey Louie, thanks for the support. From the looks of it, you had an awesome night on Saturday night. This is what it's all about.

We didn't make a fire last night, but we did hit the back porch swing for a little bit. I took time away from the Yankees-Red Sox game to do so.

I didn't turn it on out there because I wanted to enjoy myself for a few minutes. I'm glad the Yankees managed to win, but it was an ugly game to say the least.

Go Stros

- Chris B writes:

Sorry for blowing you up so much. As I scroll I just keep finding better viewpoints.

Go Stros

SeanJo

Hey Chris, I get it. It was a big win, your team is in first place, you got excited. As someone who doesn't mind watching the Dodgers lose, I can respect it.

Although I have to admit I'm not a fan of the Astros whatsoever and if it was Altuve that hit the walk off, I would have ignored the emails and kept moving.

For the record, Bregman isn't much better in my book, but credit to me, I decided to put my personal feelings aside. This isn't about me. This is your win, congratulations.

Call to the bullpen 2.0

- Charles Kikumoto writes:

Hi Sean

Great job on covering for Joe again. Didn’t skip a beat. Call to the bullpen was made, Metallica music was blaring, and some clutch pitching was delivered.

Hope you’re having a great summer!!!

SeanJo

Hey Charles, thanks for the love. The summer is going well. It's been a busy one with work being done on our house, but we're doing our best to enjoy it. I hope you're having a great summer as well.

----------

That's all I've got for today. Finish the weekend strong. August and football season are right around the corner. Keep sending in anything and everything to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

