Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter In All White, SI Swimsuit's Xandra Pohl Enjoys A Sunset & Hock-Tua Lions Jersey

Football is back!

Week 0 has arrived and football is officially back. It couldn't have gotten off to a better start. I prefer the NFL over college, but there's nothing like watching a ranked opponent being given a loss by an unranked team.

That's one of the best things about the college game and the season kicked off with one of those in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. What a way to start the season.

No. 10 Florida State, who was somehow still in the game despite a less than stellar performance from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, lost on a last-second Georgia Tech field goal.

The only thing that could have made this any better would be if the loss happened in Tallahassee. The stadium would have been filled with surrender cobras.

That wasn't meant to be, but a long, long flight home from Ireland was in the cards for the Seminoles. So was the first on the field post-game interview quote of the season.

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key was the one who delivered that.

Respect Summer

For those of you who missed it, there were a couple of bags of Brach's pumpkin and autumn leaves candy that made their way into my house. As a big respect summer guy - always have been, always will be - this was not what I wanted to see with so much summer left.

It was disgusting. It all started when someone brought a pumpkin pie into the house. That then led to the candy purchase.

Looking back, I should have tossed the pumpkin pie as soon as I saw it. I didn't and that was a big mistake. I hid the bags of candy, but it didn't take long for those to be found.

It's tough being a respect summer guy married to a woman who has zero respect for the season. She's all about fall, but I can't let this candy purchase with so much summer left go unpunished.

So, I'm not going to lift a finger to help her dig out all the fall decorations that she has - that's right, she goes all out for fall - until summer is officially over.

It's fair, and while it won't take the candy or pumpkin pie purchases back, it will dispense a little bit of justice for summer.

Florida man calls police to report an intruder. It turns out he was the intruder.

A Florida man was hallucinating on spice earlier this month and called the police to report that there was someone in his house with a knife.

When officers from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office showed up, they found the caller, 40-year-old Christopher Falkner, walking out of his garage holding a knife.

He was the knife-wielding intruder in his own home. Police found multiple shotgun blasts in his home along with empty shell casings on the floor.

He had apparently been shooting at the "intruder." Wouldn't you know, the police also found three firearms, ammunition, oxycodone, and cocaine in his house?

An investigation discovered that there was never any intruder, Falkner was hallucinating on spice.

And you thought you knew how to have fun on the weekends.

This kangaroo has had better days

Sunday

- John from SD sends:

Sorry for the late night message. Dropped the daughter off at college a week and a half ago and noticed this beauty. Word is they use during the Saturday football games. Can’t wait!

SeanJo

What a sight John. It was well worth the late arrival in the inbox. That is beautiful. So is the fact that football is back. It just puts a smile on your face, doesn't it?

How to thoroughly clean a gas grill

- John from Coronado writes:

I’m thoroughly enjoying the grill submissions on Screencaps! And maybe this has already been covered, but could you get information from your legion of followers about the best way to thoroughly clean a gas grill, and how often they recommend a total cleaning?

What cleaning materials to use? Solvents, brushes, etc?

Also I love the recipe recommendations for rubs and sauces! Keep up the great work, college football is almost here! Hallelujah!

SeanJo

Thanks for sending this in John. It's a good time to send this out. Grilling season isn't over yet, but if you can go ahead and pick up all the supplies ahead of time, you'll be ready to go when it's time.

I love the rubs and sauces inquiry. I'll leave this all up to the Screencaps community. There's no group of people better to address all of this.

------------

Week 0 is behind us, there are a few NFL games on today to put a bow on the preseason and more College Football action later this week.

Have a great Sunday. Football is back. There is still some grilling season left on the calendar. Keep sending in anything and everything to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

