Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Joins The Respect Summer Movement In A Bikini, Mike McDaniel Looks Like... & MEAT!

For those of you who are new around here, OutKick's SeanJo works under me. I'm his boss. Not his big boss, but one of his bosses. That's right, I'm actual management around here. Was I looking to become management? Hell no, but I'll step up and do what is asked of me and if managing SeanJo is part of the job, then so be it.

Anyway, SeanJo tweeted something last night that has me shook to my core. His wife is bringing bags of Brach's candy pumpkins into the house and I've never been so triggered by the wife of someone I manage in a workplace.

Guys, if you see it, HIDE IT OR THROW IT IN THE TRASH. For the love of god, it's August 22. Fall is still 30 DAYS AWAY. WE STILL HAVE ANOTHER FULL MONTH OF SUMMER.

I'LL SAY THAT AGAIN, WE HAVE ANOTHER FULL MONTH OF SUMMER TO GO!

It's going to be in the 90s next week in Charlotte where SeanJo calls home. It's going to be in the low 90s here in NW Ohio. It's NOT EVEN LABOR DAY YET.

This is why the scumbag brands are so big on seasonal creep. They know we're a vulnerable species. They know there's something about orange and green candies shaped like corn and/or pumpkins that makes women (and men; OutKick's Zach Dean admitted that he's ready for fall the Tuesday after Labor Day; SMH) weak in the knees.

RESIST! RESIST! RESIST!

Thank you to the guys at Crossing Broad, an independent Philly sports blog I've been friendly with going on like 15 years. These guys get it. And this movement isn't just about me. I welcome any and all to join the battle. This can't just be one blogger vs. the Brach's of the world. This has to be grassroots. This has to be won by boots on the ground.

- Greg R. writes:

Just heard a Wawa commercial pushing the new pumpkin lineup. It is August 21st, and they say in the commercial you can now get your pumpkin spice while still enjoying summer activities, specifically mentioning swimming.

I feel we are crossing a serious line here, and we are losing the respect summer battle.



I like pumpkin flavored things and fall just as much as the next guy, but I know when is the right time to indulge. There’s something wrong with drinking a pumpkin beer while it’s 85 degrees out.

As with all seasons and holidays, they just rush into the next one, which I why I have hard rules on decorations and other holiday things. I’m in the minority there with my neighbors, but it’s a hill I will die on.

Kinsey:

Thank you to Greg for pledging his allegiance to the movement. I suggest throwing a patio party in direct response to Wawa. I'm talking margaritas. Taco bar. Kids blasting each other with water balloons. I'm talking Yacht Rock. No shoes recommended.

I'm thinking soft ocean tones for the table cloth and the pillows on the patio couches.

OWN THEIR ASSES, GREG! #RESIST #RESPECTSUMMER

NEW weekly football columns are coming and you guys are going to play a role in the coverage

I sat in on a Zoom meeting this week – you guys know I hate Zooms, but, again, I have been called upon by OutKick to serve this company and I will proudly serve – and it was confirmed that we're rolling out two new weekly columns.

Trey Wallace will handle college football: trey.wallace@outkickcom

Longtime NFL veteran writer Armando Salguero will handle the NFL: armando.salguero@outkick.com

Save those emails in your phone. Email both guys right now with your thoughts and questions on the 2024 season. Introduce yourselves. Tell them which teams you root for. GET INVOLVED.

But, Joe, won't this take away from the discussion here?

Guys, Screencaps is a gateway drug. My job is audience development, and then I disperse you into the OutKick wild.

You might want to dabble in college football. Trey knows that world. You might want to get in on an NFL discussion. Armando has spent his life covering the NFL.

You might want to join a discussion on what women are thinking in 2024. Amber Harding has you covered with Womansplaining. Matt Reigle handles The Gripe Report.

Keep getting involved across the site. Find what interests you.

I have a problem with the current state of real estate photos and how uncomfortable family rooms look even though I'm not shopping for a house right now

Like you, I'll keep an eye on the real estate market while taking a dump on company time. I'll hop on Realtor.com and scroll through the photos of some $800,000 house and the first thing that jumps out at me is how uncomfortable the living rooms, and even the man caves look in these houses.

Modern listings never seem to show where a recliner would go, and I think it's a major problem for Millennials who don't see what's coming in their lives.

This looks like HELL!

You call that a family room? Where is the Millennial taking a nap while watching 12 hours of college football?

Imagine trying to watch and gamble on the NFL in this family room. Shoot me!

There's no way I'm alone on this one.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Have you ever seen a chicken thigh cook up like this?

OutKick's Gunz was bragging about his breakfast this week when he shocked the entire company when he produced this photo of the chicken thigh he warmed up.

Gunz swears that chicken is cooked to perfection, but based on some of his other food choices, I was skeptical. That is why I'm bringing it to the Screencaps community.

Does that chicken thigh look appetizing? Did Gunz ‘kill it’ with this meal?

You make the call.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Random Thoughts Before A Thursday Mowing Session

- Bo in Michigan is one of our treasured emailers. Here are some thoughts for your Thursday morning:

Joe, greetings from mid-Michigan where summer won’t stop until October. Plenty of rain/sun this summer so yard and garden have over-achieved.

The discussion on having acreage is interesting..I’m coming up on 62 and partly retired with 22 acres. About half that gets weekly or monthly mowing. The rest gets deadfall cut up, etc. Those folks who want the acreage in retirement might want to think ahead to when they are 75 with a property maintenance requirement. It’s not really a "hard thing" but you will want to be in decent physical condition. We will head to the Phoenix area in a couple of years to retire-retire. Little to no maintenance and no snow to maximize golf/pool/patio time.

The note about 40-year mortgages reminded me of 100-year mortgages in Germany in the 1980s..not sure if they still do them but did back then. The Euros can kiss my red white and blue ass.

I turned my NFL season tickets in a few years back when the cost for 2 seats got over $3k per season. Bastards were charging me regular season prices for preseason games to boot. Sunday Ticket with the camera coverage they have now is awesome.

Condolences to John W on his loss. We lost an immediate family member to brain cancer this summer after an 18 month fight. My father died from recurrence of prostate cancer 6 years after remission from the original diagnosis. There’s not much you can say other than there’s a lot of people who have been through that fight, and if John W needs somebody to talk to, I will gladly listen anytime day or night. God bless him and his family.

Also, can we get an update on the young man who went to West Point? They should be done with Beast phase shortly?

Keep your hatchets scoured and your powder dry gentlemen.

The Johnson City Gang just keeps delivering results for the Tennessee tax base

Fitz emailed me this week looking for help on a possible move to eastern Tennessee, so I sent him to Galen D., the leader of the JCTN gang, but then Bob R. in Friendsville, TN wanted to start helping people, so I connected Fitz with Bob.

Here are the results.

- Fitz emails back:

I wanted to take a minute to say thank you for getting us linked with the JCTN gang and Bob Reed (Friendsville, TN).

With these contacts, my wife and I will be able to fast-track learning more about the area we believe we want to retire and meet some wonderful folks, too. The power of Screencaps! Thanks for all you do creating community, crisp lawns, and keeping us thoroughly entertained; much appreciated.

Kinsey:

As an added bonus to those who are planning on moving to eastern TN, you'll have an instant base of friends to connect with when you arrive. It's like a fraternity/sorority developing in that part of the country via this column.

The last thing I want is for you retirees moving to eastern TN and spending all your time bitching and fighting on Facebook with people you went to high school with 50+ years ago.

Reimagined Pizza Huts & have any of you spotted transformed Pizza Huts around the world?

- Bill C. writes:

Weighing in on the dystopian landscape of buildings formerly known as Pizza Huts.

In Ridgeland, MS. I think this one was one of the first ones to close their doors. Not sure why, it’s located at a very busy intersection.

Also in Ridgeland, MS. About a mile away from the first one. May have something to do with putting it out of business. This one served as a hub for its delivery business before that finally relocated and it then became a Mexican restaurant and now has settled on Asian.

Location in Canton, MS on I-55. Lasted longer than I thought it would but eventually closed the oven doors and now is a cannabis dispensary.



This was one of two locations in Oxford, MS. I think its been repurposed as some sort of office building and the other location was torn down and a chicken restaurant (naturally) put in it’s place.

This one is in Jackson, MS and was my Friday night post game go to place in high school. Cosmetology……smh.



I wonder if any of our globetrotting screen caps members like the Mike T’s or the Russian arms dealer have seen any Pizza Huts abroad and that iconic Pizza Hut architecture or is America the only place where Pizza Huts go to die.

Kinsey:

That email is why Bill C. is one of the Screencaps greats. Trust me when I say Bill C. has provided some of the great content in the history of this column. The guy just gets the mission here.

####################

That is more than enough content for your Thursday morning. This edition was like when the Rolling Stones start playing hit after hit. I was able to play the hits this morning and it just felt right.

Now we're ready to go have an incredible day of life. Let's get after it.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com



