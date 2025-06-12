Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Dumps Out Content To Fire Up The Oilers In Game 4, Lightning Divots & Tacos!

Things I never thought I'd hear playing from a Harley radio on a beautiful summer evening

There we were last night getting some gas next to the local Harley dealer when a Hog pulled out of the Harley lot with his radio blaring.

Did I really just hear that correctly? Did he really have Dolly Parton's smash-hit "Working 9-to-5" jamming LOUD?

I had to ask Mrs. Screencaps if I was hearing that correctly. She confirmed it and I told her to text me a note so I would remember this observation for Screencaps.

Here we are this morning with an observation only Screencaps readers would appreciate.

Maybe the guy just got off work at the Hog store and his algorithm knew it.

Work-from-home clothing

— Raccoon Sheriff Big John in Houston asks:

I know you are a work from home veteran like me. I left my last corporate job 17 years ago when my oldest son - who just graduated high school - was a year old. It was one of the best decisions I've ever made for both financial and personal sanity reasons.

I recently got into a discussion with a guy who told me I was crazy - and wasting money - for dressing up in real business casual clothes when I never leave the house. I find I am more confident and more productive when I'm wearing nicer clothes, even in the home office.

So, question for you and your readers, what do you wear most days when you work from home? Do you bother with actual work clothes or do you just throw on whatever you'd wear the rest of the time?

Kinsey:

It depends on the situation and how many Zoom calls I'll be on that day.

Typically, I'll wear a quarter zip based on its versatility to look professional enough for a website Zoom work meeting and casual enough to not feel stuffy.

In the summer, I like to throw on a TNML polo for Friday calls because after the morning Zoom, I'm usually on Dan Dakich's digital show. I'll end up wearing that polo the rest of the day.

In the winter, I'll go with a thicker quarter zip.

Mrs. Screencaps, who has worked at home since the start of COVID, dresses business casual every single day. Never misses.

Screencaps readers recommend the best desk chairs you should be sitting in

— G in IL suggests:

Can confirm this is a GREAT chair (6’4" 235lb here) – I actually have two and 3 years after purchase, no sign of any wear and tear or needing replaced.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00JRE37Z0?ref_=ppx_hzod_title_dt_b_fed_asin_title_0_0

Kinsey:

I feel like this is my desk chair, but I bought mine from Costco. The mesh back is critical. I added a Costco ergonomic seat cushion to my own setup that I'll move around depending on my posture that day.

— Chris B. in Florida emails:

We Gentlemen of Stature (tm) are best served by buying a used Aeron chair. They have the good sense to offer three sizes (C is the largest) and you can get them anywhere people aren’t returning to the office (or new from Herman Miller). I had my last one for almost 20 years before it gave up on my giant ass, and they even offer in-home service under warranty.

— Brian B. is also a Herman Miller customer:

I am 6'-1", 185 lbs. Bought a Herman Miller Aeron chair November 2020, size B (there are three sizes). No issues with it almost 5 years in. The swivel, the reclining and the mesh back / seat are great. With feet on the floor, sitting up straight, I have four fingers of room between the bent knee and edge of chair.

My wife was offered a used one in good shape two years ago, and I have not any complaints since she was able to replace her cosm chair (also a HM product).

The only negative to this chair is the price ($1,805). It has gone up $410 since I bought it but they do have sales sometimes that are 20% off. I suggest finding a store with them to check out. Design Within Reach also sells them and may have them on the showroom floor.

https://store.hermanmiller.com/office-chairs-aeron/aeron-chair/2195348.html?lang=en_US&sku=100073872

— Dawgs fan Sam says:

I'm 6-4. Bought $150 off Amazon:



https://www.amazon.com/Office-Chair-Ergonomic-Desk-Adjustable/dp/B09D33BXHL?psc=1&ref_=pd_bap_d_grid_rp_0_1_ec_cp_pd_hp_d_atf_rp_1_i



Its okay. And not too expensive.

— Michael C. in Utah suggests:

When I started working from home a lot more two years ago, I bought a new office chair. I made a mistake and bought some cheap one from Staples. I don’t even remember the manufacturer. Early this year, it started breaking.

I went back to Staples and spent more for a La-Z-Boy chair. Not outrageous in price but it is super comfortable. I am just under 6 feet, but I think it would be big enough for RJM and his 6’ 1" frame.

— SD wrote via my work email:

As someone who is also 6'1 and 220 lbs (actually 6'1 and a half, LOL) who isn't particularly fit and have had back problems over the last decade or so (I'm in my early 50s), during the pandemic, I was WFH forever and sitting at my desk all day every day, I switched to a stool with no back. It has adjustable height and forces me to sit in good posture.

I do raise and lower it several times per week to give myself a different angle of attack on the keyboard. It took some adjustment but my back has been better than in the previous decade. Consider it!!

Any suggestions on how to turn a piece of bamboo into a stickball bat?

— Tom in Atlanta asks:

Do kids play stickball anymore in neighborhoods? Also, need help from wood guys. I have a great-nephew who I think would love to play stickball all summer, and came across a great bamboo cutting. But I don't know how to finish bamboo. Look at my picture, bamboo splits into 100s of fibers. I need to smooth everything, but don't know how. Looking for help.

Kinsey:

Our neighborhood kids play Wiffle ball with a base where 2nd base would be on a diamond. The batter hits and has to run to the base before the fielder can throw the ball into a net. I asked Screencaps Jr. where he learned that game. He said he just cooked it up in his own head and said something about cricket. They've never seen a bamboo stick, but I'd say they'd be up for hitting a ball with a bamboo bat. They're up for whatever.

Texas Loves Its Tubing!

— Shawn from Cypress, TX suggests:

I've done my fair share of tubing in the San Marcos/New Braunfels area. It's crowded and the rivers are rarely full enough, so you don't have to get up and walk your tube and your cooler tube to the next section of water to continue tubing. For a better tubing experience, head west of San Antonio to the Frio River.

You'll typically encounter fewer people and a fuller river.

Kinsey:

Having to portage the tube and cooler sounds like a bummer. You don't have to worry about that on the Au Sable where we're going. It's as PURE as they come. No low spots as long as you know can barely navigate a tube.

Would you suggest 12U kids throw 170 pitches over 7 days?

— G in IL wanted in on this topic:

My dad is a pitching coach for an MLB team (20th year as coach for an AL franchise) and was also a MLB/pro pitcher for 10 years after being a top 15 draft pick.

Point being, I hear a lot about ‘arms’ and most of the time they are waiting these guys out to get injured when they are in the minors due to the stress on the arm during their young careers. During covid, there was so much rehab going on due to injury they ran out of space in the rehab center in Scottsdale where they have camp. It’s a huge issue. Travel ball etc. leading into a college or minor league career….. it's not sustainable for many of these guys. I can spot a lot of guys from our team and around the league who were highly touted prospects, blow out the elbow or whatever, and surface several years later in a new uniform after they rehab etc and make a comeback.

What people don’t know is in the early going in their careers at the minor league level, they are on a strict day and pitch count. Some guys can only throw 10-20 pitches a certain amount of days per week and then throw sides. 2 outs and 2 strike count but pitch count is up? Gotta call the pitching coordinator and see if he can continue. It's that strict and there is money at stake. It’s a game of chess getting guys ready and keeping them fresh but also getting them ready to sustain a major league workload. Keeping an eye on forecast etc etc, call-ups and on and on. It’s not for everyone. Also, very stressful on the managers and coaches to work through it and not ruin a guy's career.



So, in short, if these draft picks and highly regarded college players aren’t ready for it, maybe little Johnny should be careful about how much stress they put their body through. Granted, there have been 25k MLB players all-time (think about how low that number is), so on the other hand, Johnny isn’t going to be a big leaguer so maybe just let it rip?

— Brandon in Pinckney, MI emails:

Bigger question is the rest period. Assuming the kid is 12 and a hoss, if he goes M, Th, Su and pitches 50-55 pitches each time without a lot of long innings, I think I'd be OK with it. If he's going Sa, Su with the travel team when he's throwing 70+ each time then shows up for rec on Tuesday or Wednesday and throws a 30-pitch inning, yeah that's damage territory.

For the rec teams though, why are coaches throwing a 12 yr old more than 2 innings in a game? Part of the rec league philosophy is to develop and let kids have a chance, even if they suck for an inning. Suck it up coach, you're not Lou Pinella hunting for trophies. If you are, then go coach travel ball.

Answer this!

— Will from Mississippi asks:

I saw this on X, formerly known as Twitter, and thought that Screencaps Nation might have suggestions. I’m 61 and would say Elvis, The Beatles, Muhammad Ali and Michael Jackson.

Kinsey:

I asked ChatGPT to list the most famous people in the world in my lifetime:

Michael Jackson

Princess Diana

Ali

Oprah

Obama

Ronaldo/Messi

Trump

Was Oprah really that famous across Europe once you left England? Do Asians even know Oprah? This chat bot might be out of its mind.

How deep is that rough at the U.S. Open?

I missed this email back on Monday. Apologies to Ken. Trust me, there are days where the emails are so piled up that it takes me days to publish nearly all of them.

— Ken writes:

I was at the US Open practice round at Oakmont [Monday]. For readers that may be going, the parking at Hartwood acres for the buses worked out wonderfully. I may suggest it was more efficient than a chik fil a drive thru. Also, here is a pic of the rough at Oakmont. And this was maybe 25 yards into the fairway on hole 2. No pro will ever hit here yet the rough is long. It was much nastier on other parts of the course.

####################

And that should do it for this Thursday in the middle of June with game 9 of the rec ball season on the schedule. It's back to the grind this evening.

For the rest of you, I expect TNML reports and general observations on life.

Go have a great day.

