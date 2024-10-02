Academy Award Winning Actress Joins Cast Of Showtime's Yellowjackets

Hilary Swank is taking her talents to "Yellowjackets."

The Showtime series about a girls soccer team that crashes in the Canadian wilderness became a surprise hit when it premiered November 2021, and both seasons have been must-watch TV.

It's a mix of "Lord of the Flies" and "Lost." Admittedly, the timeline that takes place in the wilderness is more entertaining than the present day timeline, but the series is very strong overall.

It's also beefing up its cast for season three.

"Yellowjackets" is a great show. (Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

Hilary Swank officially joins "Yellowjackets" for season three.

The show's official Instagram account announced earlier in the week that Swank will be in the show's third season, which has no premiere date.

Further details about Swank's role aren't known, but the post announcing the news is creepy as all hell. You can watch it below.

While details aren't known about what role Swank will play in the third season, it's very unlikely it's in the wilderness timeline in the past.

Everyone is a teenager in that timeline. The "Million Dollar Baby" actress is 50-years-old. Going to be a bit hard to convince people she's a teenager.

That means her currently unknown role almost certainly takes place in the present day timeline. Past that, we don't have any details.

Hilary Swank is joining the cast of "Yellowjackets" for season three. The third season currently doesn't have a premiere date. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

If you haven't already checked out "Yellowjackets," I suggest you do. It's a deep mystery about paranormal forces fighting to make sure the girls are never rescued and that mystery and the things they did to survive follow them to the present timeline.

If you enjoyed "Lost," then you're almost certainly going to also like the Showtime series. Sophie Thatcher is criminally underrated for her performance in the wilderness timeline.

Easily the best performance on the show.

Sophie Thatcher is great in "Yellowjackets." (Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

Season three will likely arrive at some point in 2025, and I can't wait to see how much deeper the mystery goes. Let me know your thoughts on the show at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

