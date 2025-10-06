Hundreds Of Hikers Trapped On Mount Everest After Sudden Blizzard Rolls In

What was meant to be a scenic Golden Week trek turned perilous as a freak blizzard buried camps and left hundreds stranded above 16,000 feet.

An emergency rescue operation is underway as hundreds of hikers are stranded on the eastern slopes of Mount Everest after a massive blizzard rolled in over the weekend.

At least one hiker has died, more than 200 remain trapped, and dozens more are being treated for hypothermia as search teams in Tibet continue trying to guide hikers down from altitudes over 16,000 feet.

"It was so wet and cold in the mountains, and hypothermia was a real risk," said hiker Chen Geshuang, who made it to safety. "The weather this year is not normal. The guide said he had never encountered such weather in October. And it happened all too suddenly."

The blizzard struck on Friday, during China’s Golden Week holiday — a busy travel period. Hundreds of hikers were on the Karma Valley trail on Everest’s eastern face when snow began coming down heavily and without warning.

"The lightning and thunderstorms would not stop. The snowfall was so heavy I could hardly sleep," said nature photographer Dong Shuchang, who turned back after his group reached 15,000 feet. "Our windbreakers and raincoats were no match for the snow. We were all drenched."

At one point, the snow was 3 feet deep. Hikers battled crushing tents, frozen sleeping bags and collapsing campsites. Hiker Eric Wen told Reuters his group had to clear snow every 10 minutes "otherwise our tents would have collapsed."

Rescue teams have already helped more than 350 people down the mountain, and officials say they’re in contact with the rest. Video shared by Chinese media shows long lines of rescuers moving up the slope with oxen and horses to assist those still stuck.

While trekking up Everest is always dangerous, October is typically one of the most popular and safest times to visit, with clear skies and manageable temperatures. But as one hiker put it, "This year's snow was exceptional."

Love all things adventure and outdoors? Follow OutKick Outdoors on Instagram and TikTok!