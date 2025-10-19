Hiker Ducks Behind Tree As Giant Bull Moose Charges Right Toward Him: WATCH

A hiker at Glacier National Park had one of those wildlife encounters that makes you pee your pants.

Did you know that in many parts of the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, you're actually more likely to be attacked by a moose than a bear?

If you've ever seen one up close, that stat makes sense. And if you haven't, this video will clear things up real quick.

While hiking at Glacier National Park in Montana late last month, Nolan Lotulelei ditched the trail and ducked behind a tree to avoid a massive bull moose strolling straight toward him.

"I did not anticipate how scary it would be," he told Storyful.

In the now-viral video, you can hear Lotulelei controlling his breathing as the giant animal crunches leaves, approaching the exact tree he's crouched behind. At one point, the moose even stops and looks right at him before continuing down the trail.

According to the National Park Service, moose aren't usually aggressive toward humans. But during the rut (fall mating season) — which happens to be right now — bull moose become more territorial, unpredictable and quick to charge if they feel threatened.

And if you’re hiking with a dog? Be extra careful. Moose often equate dogs with wolves and view them as enemies. Moose may go out of their way to kick your dog, which puts you in danger, too.

In that situation, experts say you should not stand your ground like you would with a grizzly. Instead, run or take cover behind something solid. So this hiker did the right thing.

Glacier is home to about 1,500 moose, including bulls that can stand more than 6 feet tall and weigh up to 1,400 pounds. So when one of them comes trotting down the trail, there's really only one good move:

Hide. And hope he's in a chill mood.

