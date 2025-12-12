Hit TV Show Drops Violent And Unnerving Preview For New Season: WATCH

Season one of "Hijack" was a massive home run for Apple TV+.

The trailer for season two of "Hijack" is here.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Plot: In the thrilling second season of "Hijack," a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while, above ground, authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Idris Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.

Cast: Idris Elba, Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi

Premiere date: January 14, 2026

"Hijack" season two trailer released.

The first season of "Hijack" was a huge success for Apple TV+. It focused on the hijacking of an international flight, and Sam Nelson's (Elba) attempts to save the situation.

It was incredibly fun TV that threw viewers a ton of twists. Now, season two arrives next month, and it appears viewers, once again, will be in for an insane ride.

Give the awesome preview for the new season a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It looks like Sam Nelson is going to be back in the chaos and carnage. That's one hell of an impressive trailer, and I can't wait to see where the story goes in season two.

Having said that, how much bad luck can one character have? First, he's on a hijacked plane…….and now a train is hijacked?

Yeah, he might want to think twice about leaving the house for a long time.

You can catch season two of "Hijack" starting January 14, 2026. I'll definitely be following along. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.