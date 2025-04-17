A High School Softball Player & Her Mom End Up In The Emergency Room After Fight Broke Out During A Game

A play at the plate during a Texas high school softball game led to a brawl that sent a player and her mom to the emergency room.

It all went down Tuesday during a tie game in the bottom of the fifth inning between Mathis High School and Taft High School. A close play at the plate led to some trash talk between the runner and catcher.

The trash talk turned physical, and all hell broke loose when a Mathis coach, identified as Briana Cruz by Corpus Christi Cronica, ran onto the field and essentially tackled a Taft player.

That wasn't the end of the fighting. Once the situation on the field was resolved, Cruz, who played at Mathis before college, was escorted off the field.

She then ended up fighting the mom of the player who she took to the ground during the altercation on the field.

Mom isn’t happy about the fight and wants the coach to face some consequences

Corpus Christi Cronica reported, "Now the Taft player and her mother are in the emergency room. Cruz was escorted off the field, and her mother fought the victim’s mom after a threat to press charges."

Mom wasn't happy about how the situation played out. She had this to say about the viral fight involving a coach: "I want Coach Briana Cruz to never be allowed to coach again."

Her daughter, she says, suffered back and neck injuries and mom and daughter were both treated in the emergency room. She added, "There was too much going on."

There's an investigation into the fight currently taking place and you better believe mom is planning to press formal charges against the coach.

As for the game, it continued and ended up needing extra innings to be settled. There was reportedly another play at the plate that didn’t turn into a coach taking a player down and allegedly sending the player's mom to the emergency room.

Mathis eventually won the game 8-5 in 10 innings.