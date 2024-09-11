High-Profile Clients Of A Massachusetts Brothel Are Trying To Keep Their Identities Hidden

Frequenting an alleged high-end brothel network being run out of apartment complexes in Massachusetts and Virginia is all fun and games until those running it get busted. Suddenly, your name shows up on a list of clients and panic sets in.

Now, if you're some regular guy, in most cases, you're out of luck. Your name is getting out there and once that can is opened it's hard to get the lid put back on.

If you're a high-profile client of one of these illegal operations, like say an elected official, a doctor, or a lawyer, you're going to scrounge together some of that money you've been stashing in that secret account to hire some legal representation to help keep your identity hidden.

That's exactly what's happening here, according to WBZ News.

There are dozens of men, including elected officials, doctors and lawyers who are fighting to keep their names private. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments Monday about keeping those clients' names private.

Last November, three people were arrested for allegedly running a high-end brothel network. They are accused of using websites that advertised nude Asian models for professional photography as the front for their business.

These high-profile clients of the alleged Massachusetts brothel don't want anything to do with their names being revealed

They are also accused of using several apartment complexes in Massachusetts and Virginia as places for the transactions to be conducted.

"They will undoubtedly lose their jobs, lose their professions and have their lives ripped apart," attorney Benjamin Urbelis, who represents five of the alleged clients, said in court Monday.

"They are doctors, they are lawyers, they're accountants, they are executives at high-tech companies, pharmaceutical companies, they're military officers, government contractors, professors, scientists," U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy said.

"Pick a profession, they're probably represented in this case."

There you have it. No matter if you think all these guys should be named publicly or not, at least there's representation from all walks of life here. That's not easy to do.

You probably couldn’t get them to agree on much else, but high-end brothels with hot Asian women they're - allegedly - all in on. That and not having their names revealed.