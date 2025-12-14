Hero Civilian Tackles, Disarms Bondi Beach Shooter

They don't make them much braver than Ahmed al Ahmed.

As Australia still tries to wrap its head around the senseless tragedy that occurred earlier today at Bondi Beach, we are starting to learn about the motives and death toll.

As it stands, 11 are dead and many more are wounded as a result of a terrorist attack targeting Jewish beach goers during the first day of Hannukah.

While a tragedy like this is enough to shake the entire nation and Jewish community, we all know it could have been a lot worse.

Thanks to the heroics of a good Samaritan, who tackled one of the gunmen and held him off until authorities could arrive, many more lives were spared from these horrific acts of violence.

Someone caught the harrowing act on camera using their cell phone, and the video is chilling yet inspiring to watch.

That is truly incredible; what an amazing act of heroism from this guy!

According to Reuters, the hero has been identified as 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, a fruit shop owner in Sydney, Australia.

Pictures from the aftermath show he was shot in the leg and needed medical attention, making his selfless takedown even more awe-inspiring.

More people should be talking about this innocent bystander doing the right thing, rather than the savages who perpetrated this act to begin with.

In that vein, it's nice to see the fine folks of X giving Ahmed the praise that he rightly deserves.

I suspect Ahmed will be recognized for his bravery when this is all said and done, and rightly so.

It usually takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun, but this man prevented an even bigger tragedy with nothing more than his bare hands and courage.

We all hope and pray to never be put in a situation like this one, but if it does ever happen, we would be lucky to have a guy like Ahmed in our corner.