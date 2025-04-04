New Horror Film Will Put America On Edge, Is Shockingly Refreshing: REVIEW

"Hell of a Summer" is a horror movie that is almost certainly going to have people talking.

Basic info:

Plot: Hell of a Summer follows 24-year-old camp counselor Jason Hochberg (Hechinger), who arrives at Camp Pineway thinking his biggest problem is that he feels out of touch with his teenage co-workers. What he doesn’t know is that a masked killer is lurking on the campgrounds, brutally picking counselors off one by one.

Cast: Fred Hechinger, Abby Quinn, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Billy Bryk, Finn Wolfhard, Pardis Saremi, Rosebud Baker and Adam Pally

Director: Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk

Release date: April 4, 2025

Rating: R

"Hell of a Summer" is a refreshingly fun film.

It takes a lot for me to go to a movie theater these days. The experience at home with streaming is simply too good compared to the time, effort and relative expense of going to a traditional theater.

I really have to be interested, and I was the moment I saw the first trailer for "Hell of a Summer" with "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard.

Who doesn't love a slasher horror film set at summer camp?

I traveled over to my local movie theater Friday, and booked the first ticket I could to see what Hollywood's latest horror movie was all about.

With an ice cold Coors Light, I was excited and ready to go.

The plot of "Hell of a Summer" is pretty straightforward. A group of camp counselors arrive at a very secluded summer camp ready to lead kids for the summer.

Again, you couldn't ask for a better setting for a horror movie, and that's why it's often used for the horror genre. As someone who attended summer camp a handful of times growing up, I love it. Roughing it in a cabin with limited resources, bad plumbing and thick woods is as good as it gets as a kid.

However, the summer camp in "Hell of a Summer" is far from a paradise. It quickly turns into a nightmare as counselors start being murdered in graphic and gruesome fashion.

The hunt is on.

Who is the killer? What is the motive? Why is this happening?

With no cell phones, the only phone line cut, cars disabled and nowhere to run, the group of counselors are in a fight for their lives as they're picked off one by one.

It's a shockingly refreshing and fun film. Honestly, it's not scary at all. Not even a little bit. It's gory for sure, but not terrifying. I'm not sure there are any jump scares.

It's more of a coming-of-age story told through the lens of murder. There is also some very entertaining jokes and lighthearted dialogue to keep viewers on their toes.

Without spoiling the ending, I can say it's very satisfying and ties everything together. Are there some plot holes and actions taken by characters that don't make any sense considering the situation?

Sure, but it doesn't derail the movie at all.

I also have to give a huge shoutout to Fred Hechinger - a former "Fear Street" star - for his performance. By far the most entertaining part of the film is his character Jason - a 24-year-old counselor who can't move past being at camp.

Overall, I give "Hell of a Summer" a solid 7/10. It's definitely worth watching if you enjoy the genre. Have you already seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.