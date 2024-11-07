Heidi Klum's Favorite Exercise To Keep Herself In Modeling Shape Is Sex

Heidi Klum has another two decades in front of her or running around on the beach with her boobs out. That's a promise she made a couple of months ago during a podcast appearance.

The 51-year-old supermodel also vowed not to stop showing her legs in miniskirts. If anyone is going to keep such promises, it's Heidi. She's out having a good time and that's not going to stop.

In a recent interview with The Times, Heidi addressed her outfit selections and the fact that it doesn’t mean she's trying to go home with you. She's enjoying herself is all.

"You have to be careful. I’m not shy about my femininity. I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings — but that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you," she said.

"That’s just my personality. Why not? I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women."

Why not, indeed? Give Heidi some room to work here. She's hot, she likes to show off her model good looks, and she's not ready to pump the brakes on any of that just yet.

Heidi Klum eats right and gets plenty of her favorite exercise in

So how exactly has she been able to stay in such good shape into her 50s? What's her secret? The interviewer couldn’t help but note that she "looks insanely fit" and wonder the same thing.

According to Heidi, sex with her younger husband is the secret to her insanely fit looks. It is also conveniently her favorite exercise.

"Sport en chambre is my favorite exercise — it sounds better in French," she said with a laugh, which roughly translates to bedroom antics. "I have a younger husband. I also run around a lot, having four kids. I don’t have an assistant, so I don’t have people pack for me or carry my things, I do everything myself."

Heidi went on to explain that she eats right and never does too much exercise or heavy weights. She listens to her body and doesn’t push it too hard, which has helped her avoid injuries.

"I have no back or knee pain and I have my husband," she added. "[Sex is] very good. My husband is my match."

There you have it, solid advice from one of the best to ever do it. Stop pushing yourself so hard in the gym. You don’t want back or knee pain getting in the way of a good time.

The key to keeping your model good looks into your 50s is sex, lots of it, with your younger husband. It's this kind of wisdom you hope her daughter Leni Klum is absorbing.