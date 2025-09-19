Heidi Klum Taps A Barrel Of Beer & Gets Blasted With Suds To Kick Off Oktoberfest,

Plus: Tell us something good that happened to you this week

Screencaps readers grab a drink in Arizona

— Dan from AZ reports on his meeting with Green Beret Bo:

Got to meet up with Green Beret Bo today for a couple beers here in AZ. Damn what a life he’s lived! The places he’s been and the things he’s done, I felt like I needed a notepad just to try and remember it all. So much insight on a plethora of topics.



We touched on everything from his military stories, to defense contractor shows, to the sad sack state of my Chicago Bears and why your Bengals can’t figure out how to keep Burrow upright. And of course we also talked about how incredible this Screencaps community is, but that goes without saying at this point.



Bo had the bartender grab a pic of us that I’m sure he’ll be sending you. Looking forward to meeting up with him again in the next month or two. Appreciate you again for putting us in touch!



Also Bo - thanks again for picking up the tab!

Kinsey:

I love to hear reports like this.

Bo is starting to make his mark on this community. You might remember that Bo is the reader who gave advice to a West Point hopeful back in 2023. The high school senior mentioned Bo in a congressional nomination essay.

The student got into West Point and enrolled in 2024.

Like I've always said, if there's a reader you want to connect with, reach out to me or you can always go over to the private Screencaps Facebook Page where some of the Screencaps greats are hanging out on a daily basis.

I want to start doing this for Friday Screencaps: What's something good that happened to you this week?

It doesn't have to be something deep. It could be that you hit a six-team parlay. Or it could be that your divorce was finalized. Or it could be something sentimental, like you finally retired.

Here at home this week, my dad told me that my 65-year-old uncle is back to playing golf after some serious health issues this year. That was great news. Back in August, I saw my uncle and his inability to play golf was soul-sucking. I could see it on his face. Pure misery over the health issues.

He's a natural born athlete. Was a helluva softball player. And he can still crush a golf ball.

To hear that he's back to playing was big and a reminder that we all just have to keep trucking along.

Let's hear some stories:

Scott apologizes for asking the question about two Monday Night Football games

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY is back and he's on his hands and knees begging for your forgiveness:

I think I stepped into a huge pile of NFL. Yes, at my own doing, I will fall on the sword. Here I thought the diehards would like two games on a Monday. Maybe toy with the start times (5 pm/8 pm ET or 6 pm/9 pm ET vs the 7 pm/10pm starts). Die hard NY fans have to stay up late watching their beloved Yanks/Mets 10 pm starts when they're on the west coast). Anyway, was just a thought for more games even if a horrible one at that.

Regards the 90s NFL team map. Will throw a TMZ worthy apology for that one. Started with asking ChatG for a map of the United States and adding a line that splits the country in half, then asked to add 32 team logos in the cities they're in, which ChatG failed miserably at (Had the Chiefs in 5 cities). Anyway, went old school and just Googled "map of all NFL team logos" and just picked one with 32 teams on it. Google blind faith. Or Fail more like it. Shame, Shame...

Kinsey:

Remember, GPT is a resource, not a source. Always double-check your work when using GPT's brain.

How much would you spend on a catio, which is an enclosed patio for your cat?

Here's the story from the Wall Street Journal:

— Drew in Katy, TX shares this one:

My wife and I always keep at least one cat around on our acreage place to keep down the mice and rats. Sunny, our orange tabby, had a great night last night – 2 rats.

Knowing that a lot of men don’t like cats, I thought that this article would blow their mind. I don’t know what you can excerpt and reprint, but also recalling how intense the Screencaps readers get about overpaying for outdoor items or projects . . . consider these quotes:

"Harding said the cost of a catio ranges from $6,000 for a basic 4-by-8-by-8-foot structure, to $125,000, the most expensive catio he’s installed so far."

"The catio, which includes a 4-foot-long tunnel that leads to a 6-by-6-foot free-standing enclosure nestled on the west side of the house, was completed in March 2025 at a cost of $11,000."

"So, he spent $125,000 to build a custom catio, an enclosed outdoor patio designed for cats, in his backyard. It consists of three separate wood structures screened with Critterfence, which keeps cats in and coyotes out, as well as about 100 linear feet of aboveground tunnels that connect the house to each catio."

What can I expect at the Ryder Cup?

— Chad in Kalamazoo paints a picture for me:

In advance of your upcoming Ryder Cup adventure, my Ticket and USA towel provided at entry from the 2004 event in Detroit.



Ticket made it through the entire day around my waist without much of a wrinkle or imperfection. It was destined to be framed I guess.



You are going to 1 of the best Events in sport IMO. There's a buzz in the air, the crowd roars across the course will be unforgettable. Viewing wise, not the greatest. 50k+ people on the course with only 4 holes in action at a time. But .... Event wise, great experience.



The Who's Who and WAGS will be out in full force. Enjoy the event and find that story for the 'Caps readers!



p.s. I'll take the Toledo Rockets at -14.5 this wknd vs my WMU Broncos.

Kinsey:

I might need to move the John Daly autographed cigs for a Ryder Cup flag. It's interesting to hear so many of you rank the Ryder Cup so high as a must-experience sports event. You're making it sound like big SEC games like when Alabama would roll into LSU. My Toledo Rockets destroyed Western Kentucky, which caught me off-guard. Is Western really this bad to be +14.5 dogs at home? That is shocking to me unless there's an injury I'm not aware of. The key here is that Toledo hasn't had that horrible, soul-crushing mid-season loss, yet, that has been a calling card during Jason Candle's career. Chad's probably right, Toledo's probably the play here.

What do you do when your NFL team is horrible & the season is over, but you love the NFL?

— John from SD wonders:

When you get ultimately frustrated and give up on your NFL team fandom, which team do you decide to support as your new team?

Being a lifelong Browns fan: I liked the Chargers (Dan Fouts), 49s (Montana), and Dolphins (Marino) as secondary teams. With the start of this Browns season, horrible once again, how long should you hang on without being a sellout (realist) fan and giving up?

Is the criteria that factors in that you are/were a fan and grew up in the area, a parent made you a fan, or were already a fan due to a team’s previous success?

If you did, or are willing to, give up on your team: which team will/did you choose to drop, and which team will you choose to support now? I might have to go with the Indianapolis Colts since the Chargers head coach is who is (except not wearing khakis anymore), the 49s because of the horrible city it has become, and not the Dolphins (don’t see a good future there).

Keep up the great work!

Kinsey:

Root against teams I cannot stand. Example: If the Steelers were about to make a run, I'd turn into a Patriots fan even if it meant Michigan Man turning into the greatest QB in NFL history. Play fantasy football. Gamble, if you have the means. Find an NFC team to cheer for, like the Lions. Yes, I was watching the Lions and rooting for them during some lean years, but at least Matthew Stafford tended to keep things interesting. Root against Jim Harbaugh.

You should always root for your team unless winning the game is going to screw up draft position. I remember seasons in the 1990s when the Bengals would be done by October 1. DONE. No pulse. No chance.

From 1998 through the 2000 season, they won 3, 4 & 4 games.



In about 2002, I remember going into a Wilkes-Barre, PA locals bar and asking if they could turn one of the TVs to the Bengals game. The bartender told me he'd never met a Bengals fan.

Cincinnati won TWO games that season.

Let's close out the week with the stripes from my birthplace

#################

That is it for this final week of summer. It hasn't rained a drop in two straight weeks and there hasn't been considerable water since early August — I think.

Supposedly, that changes Sunday. We sure need it. I'd like this fall to actually look like fall and not a drought.

Let's go have a weekend.

