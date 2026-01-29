Heidi Klum Stands On Railroad Tracks Wearing Just A Fur Coat, Cignetti's Headset Auction Prices Rises & MEAT!

CONTACT

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

▶️ YouTube: Screencaps with Joe Kinsey

Subscribe for new videos, rants, behind-the-scenes, and more.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

🗂️ Catch Up on Past Editions:

Missed a column? The Screencaps archive has you covered.

👉 Visit the archive

Explain to me what happened to Twin Peaks as we face a possible end to breastaurants

— Raccoon sheriff John in Houston explains. This guy went to an Ivy League school. I trust him with this explanation:

It looks like a classic leveraged buyout scenario. The PE guys bought the company with a lot of debt way back 25 years ago, issued a lot more debt and expanded their asses off and opened a lot of new restaurants over the last 20 years and started generating a lot of cash, then used that cash to back an IPO.

Then the IPO happened about a year ago and the PE guys sold all of their shares and got out with a profit and the business itself was left with a lot of debt that it couldn't service when the restaurants started seeing less traffic. Restaurants are notoriously risky because all of its business is entirely discretionary and subject to almost perfect competition. If people just decide to quit showing up, you are going out of business quickly.

The PE guys made money because they got in the middle of the cash flows early and then they sold out at the IPO and left the new shareholders holding the bag when the restaurant couldn't pay the debt.

I went to a Twin Peaks just once in my life, about 15 years ago when a friend of mine suggested we meet there for a drink. I had no idea what it was. Turned out to be a bunch of skanky girls (much more skanky than Hooters) serving mediocre bar food to loud thugs and gangsters. Not my kind of place and I never went back. Let's put it this way, I was not at all surprised to learn of the biker gang shootout when it happened at the Waco location ten years ago. TP's seemed like the place where something like that would happen.

I'm not surprised they finally went bankrupt, but I am surprised it took this long.

Kinsey:

It turns out ‘Sheriff’ John isn't alone when it comes to not visiting breastaurants very often.

Even with a small sample size, this poll isn't great for the industry. I will say, I stopped into the Indy Hoots with my neighbor Bally while we were down there for the Big Ten title game. The night before the game, the place was empty. The next day, Saturday, there was a two-hour wait, probably more, for a table on gameday. Completely packed.

That was the first time I'd been in a Hoots since 2022 or 2023 when I was in the downtown Charlotte location. It was…not great. But, we'd been drinking. It was fine for us after a long day and made sense since it was across the street from the hotel.

Florida, we're thinking about you this morning

Remember, the NHL is playing its Stadium Series event on Sunday in Tampa. It's supposed to be 45 and sunny for the game. That's right, 45 degrees. Sunday's low is supposed to be 33. The Canadian hockey gods couldn't have dialed this up any better if they tried.

The last official snowfall in Tampa came on January 19, 1977. Just 0.2 inches fell, but it was a historic snowfall.

— Floridian Bob K. emails:

Just chiming in on the Florida cold.

You have to love the southern way of thinking, me, Pittsburgh native but Florida boy for 30 years. I explained last week to my wife that when growing up in Pittsburgh, we had to start our cars and let them warm up to defrost and get them warm on the freezing mornings.

So yesterday morning, I go out to leave and my suburban is running. I go back into the house and say to my wife, " Honey, do you know why the suburban is running," she says, yes, I started it for you because you know you said when it is cold you needed to warm up your car, I laugh and say baby, that is when it was like 0 to -5 degrees not 35 degrees lol.

She gave me that look and said, I am a Florida girl, 35 degrees is freezing and you can start your own darn car from now on, lol,

Speaking of cold, the readers in Crosby, North Dakota would like to tell you about real cold

— Dillon, a teacher up there in the heartland of the United States where they keep this country churning, writes:

Hey Joe, just figured I'd chime in on the caps since it's been awhile. I understand the south and most of the rest of the country isn't prepared for the cold, but it can be laughable for us in the tundra. We are up to a (no joke) balmy 12 degrees today. The last week we saw highs of -13, -17, -22, -11, -4 with multiple lows nearing -30 and that is not accounting for the wind which we have had plenty of lately. The positive temps seem like a heatwave after the last week.

Touching on the mini helmets, I was always into the mini helmets as a kid constantly being a customer of the quarter machines at restaurants hoping for a helmet that I didn't have. This has carried over into the next size up helmets, as I have about 40 helmets lining my classroom as a small collection. The kids seem to get a kick out of finding different helmets that their dad's watch, etc.

It's been quieter on the meat front from me as I draw the line of outdoor grilling at -20, but I have been forced to learn how to cook indoors somewhat. I'm hoping to get some grilling in towards the end of the week/weekend as temps are in the positives.

Dillon added:

Western New Yorker tells the Floridians to hang in there as this massive snow storm rolls in

— Guy G. knows snow, he knows industrial leaf blowers and how to heat a house in the dead of winter:

I was thinking about all the Southerners, and their winter experience this morning. I was in Dallas last week, where everyone was freaking out about the impending doom.



I flew back into Buffalo, Friday, to abundant sunshine at the airport, to drive home…directly into a blizzard. By the time I got to around 5 miles from home, I couldn’t see the next power line pole. Roads covered, whiteout conditions…typical (southtowns of) Buffalo weather.

Today, as I finally get around to seeing the accidents, and other weather related chaos, it reminded me of when we brought our daughter home for the first time, in late 2019. The hospital rushed our paperwork, so that we could get out, and try to avoid the storm. It didn’t work. About halfway home, we got off of the highway, to take the back roads. Slower, but at least wouldn’t end up in the median.



We got to the last town before our house, where our favorite ice cream shop is. She wondered if it would be open, in the storm. (In case you didn’t know, when the wife asks about a spot you’re nearing, just stop there.) Of course they were. It’s Buffalo. We don’t close because of a blizzard!



As true northerners, we’ll keep pushing through. Doing hard things in the middle of nowhere, and getting an ice cream sundae during blizzards. Currently have 4’ of snow in the yard, and now ice cream sounds like a good idea.

Will Screencaps readers get pink eye if they watch the YouTube show on the toilet?

— Phil S. in Florida says:

Hey Joe, just got caught up on the YouTube show. 2 takeaways. 1: Keep it up, it’s early but I see something here. 2: Stop telling people to watch on the toilet! That’s how you get pink eye. Nothing that happens in the bathroom should be spread onto your phone. I used to be a chef and I see bacteria everywhere. No one cleans their phones. If you’re doing something you wash your hands after completing, you shouldn’t be handling your phone during it.

Now as a sports fan and a person with common sense, with this Greenland stuff unfolding, and watching the woke state of Minnesota (whose state bird, flower, and food are all protest) protesting yet again, I propose a 3 team trade. We get Greenland since it’s gonna happen anyways, Canada takes Minnesota off our hands, and Denmark gets all the beaver pelts and maple syrup they want. Maybe Canada can sweeten the deal for Denmark if we toss Oregon their way too. No one’s missing Portland.

Show Us Your Meat®

— Karl in Michigan wants you to see the venison backstrap he cooked up:

I can't stop laughing at Dick Durbin walking out onto the House floor with the AI image of the headless ICE agent

And to think that someone on his staff let him walk out on that floor with a massive poster of the headless agent. This isn't some MAGA gotcha moment. Dick's YouTube account has this video proudly posted right this minute. Go look.

Here we go again

Dollar-fifty beers in Spain (actually $1.79 based on current exchange rates)

— Mike T. says these big boys are €1.50 each at 100 Montaditos bar in Rincon de La Victoria:

Kinsey:

Let this serve as a big wakeup call for those of you who think the Ts are blowing through their retirement money in Spain. They're suckin' down $1.79 beers and walking like 25k steps per day between bars.

1 Euro is $1.19 USD right now.

As for those Cheetos things on the bar signage, Mike T. found them on TikTok:

And here's the beer section at the grocery store:

#######################

That is it. It's cold everywhere. The kids are finally back to school after seven days. The house will be quiet again. It's just Mrs. Screencaps and the dogs. Life rolls on.

Go have an incredible day. Live it up at work or in retirement.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :